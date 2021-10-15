CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Fundraising & Events Coordinator

The successful candidate will deliver all aspects of hospice led events, in line with the fundraising strategy. They will be a key member of the fundraising team, supporting the planning and delivery of hospice fundraising events. This is an extremely broad-ranging, hands-on role. The post holder must be able to prioritise multiple tasks and projects and work flexibly including evening and weekends as required.
22 WSBT

A Rosie Place transforming fundraising

A Rosie Place for Children is changing the way it is fundraising. The organization is looking for large investors to make huge changes. “It is really bringing the experience of childhood to children regardless of their complexity. Regardless of their special needs,” says CEO Tieal Bishop. A Rosie Place for...
1390 Granite City Sports

Student Group Fundraises to Help Homeless

ST. CLOUD -- Students at St. Cloud State University will be handing out bags with basic toiletries and gift cards to the homeless at an event later this month. Project Connect is an annual event which connects the homeless to area charities and services. The student group Bridge to Community...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Bend sets annual fundraiser

Bend Community Center will be the site for the annual fundraiser on Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. A fish fry with all the trimmings will be served by donation only. A cake auction and silent auction also will be offered. Face masks are optional.
BEND, TX
Marshall County Tribune-Courier

The value of activity-driven fundraisers

Fundraising is vital to the survival of many nonprofit organizations. Charity watchdog groups like Charity Navigator suggest nonprofits should aspire to spend less than 10% of their budgets on fundraising. That can be a tall task and underscores the need for charities to find creative, cost-effective ways to raise funds.
kprl.com

Lynn Compton Fundraiser 10.14.2021

San Luis Obispo county supervisor Lynn Compton is again running for re-election. In fact, she’s hosting a fundraiser Sunday afternoon at Peacock Farms in Arroyo Grande. Dr. Steven Hayward will speak. If you want to attend, you must RSVP immediately. You may remember, Compton won a tough race against newcomer...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

OMS fundraiser to help nonprofit

Alana Smoot knows that not everyone in the world has access to clean water. That is why Alana and her seventh-grade classmates at Owensboro Middle School are participating in a fundraiser to help Water for South Sudan, a nonprofit organization. Students are hosting a coin drive with the hopes of...
OWENSBORO, KY
Pleasanton Express

CCSCT raffle fundraiser

The annual fundraiser is underway, for Community Council of South Central Texas (CCSCT). Raffle tickets are $10 each or three for $25. To purchase tickets, visit the local CCSCT office at 1220 Simmons Ave. in Jourdanton or call 830-767-2019. Their goal is to sell at least 300 tickets for the...
JOURDANTON, TX
thecantonherald.com

Hope Fundraising Gala deemed success

“A Splendid Crown in the Hand of God’ was the theme for Hope Pregnancy Center’s annual fundraising gala. The spectacular golden crown themed event was held at Victory Life Church in Ben Wheeler. Pastor Joseph Parker of American Family Association and American Family Radio was the featured speaker. Pastor Parker ...
BEN WHEELER, TX
Mountain Democrat

Hands4Hope takes fundraiser to ‘the beach’

Hands4Hope – Youth Making A Difference recently hosted the Endless Summer Beach Party fundraiser in place of its annual benefit dinner. More than 200 attendees enjoyed a fun evening with amazing weather, music, hula hooping and dancing with the Jay Rolerz Band and savory food from Bacon Mania and Authentic Street Taco food trucks.
RESCUE, CA
hometownsource.com

Senior Center fundraisers are on the calendar

Please come to the senior center breakfast fundraiser on Sunday, October 24. This all you can eat breakfast includes pancakes, ham, scrambled eggs, sausage, milk, juice, and coffee. It will take place in the community center gym from 8 a.m. to noon. The cost is $7 in advance ($8 at the door) for people age 13+, $4 for kids ages 6-12, and kids 5 and younger eat free. Tickets are available now in the senior center. We need more volunteers to help with the breakfast and there are two shifts to choose from. Please call us at 763-295-2000 if you can help.
MONTICELLO, MN
brctv13.com

Stockings for Soldiers Fundraising Initiative

For the twelfth time Blue Ridge Communications is partnering with the Keystone Military Families "Stockings for Soldiers" initiative. This year's goal is to send 10,000 holiday stockings to our military stationed around the world. They'll be filled with comfort and personal care items as well as Christmas cards to brighten soldiers' spirits with some holiday cheer.
Daily Herald

Roaring Twenties are back for Clearbrook fundraiser

Clearbrook's Associate Board will host its annual fundraiser, the Roaring Twenties, Nov. 12, at The Library, 190 S. LaSalle, Chicago. Attendees will enjoy an open bar, heavy hors d'oeuvres, gambling, DJ and dancing, a silent auction and raffles. Tickets are $125 each and include $25 worth of gambling chips. Due...
CHICAGO, IL
Sentinel

Shelter Services to host fundraiser

LEWISTOWN — Have you ever wondered what it is like to be homeless?. With cooperation from local community leaders, youth groups, and students, Shelter Services will set up a homeless encampment at Kishacoquillas Park to simulate just that. The event ìThe Great Escape from Homelessnessî will put community members in...
LEWISTOWN, PA
Newton Kansan

Habitat for Humanity to host fundraiser

Just as the did a year ago because of pandemic, volunteers for Habitat for Humanity will fire up grills to cook a drive-through meal as a fund-raiser for the organization. Habitat for Humanity of Harvey County will be serving up a dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 18 at Faith Mennonite Church, 2100 N. Anderson.
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
caldwelljournal.com

Scout Breakfast Fundraiser

GRANITE FALLS, NC (October 17, 2021) — Would you like to enjoy a delicious country breakfast while simultaneously supporting local scouts?. On Saturday, October 23, join Boy Scout Troop 263 of Granite Falls for a drive-thru breakfast from 8 a.m. through 10:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church!. Drive-thru participants...
GRANITE FALLS, NC
Press-Republican

Foundation Fundraiser goes virtual

PLATTSBURGH – North Country residents can get comfy and get bidding for a trip to New Zealand that also benefits kin, neighbors and the local community during a special virtual event hosted by The Foundation of Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) on Thursday, October 21 at 6:30 p.m. The live...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WEAU-TV 13

Upcoming Wagner Tails fundraiser

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wagner Tails gives back! I’m so excited to announce a fundraiser to benefit the pet shelters and rescues currently partnering with Wagner Tails for the weekly adoption segment. The fundraiser will run from November 1 through November 30. All you have to do is purchase...
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
aroundptown.com

Hurd Fundraiser November 6th

A fundraiser to benefit Chawn Hurd of Prophetstown will be held on Saturday, November 6th at the Antique Engine and Tractor Association’s Show Grounds near Joslin. Hurd of Prophetstown was injured in a horse riding accident in August and has been unable to work since. He has been involved in EP wrestling and local 4-H activities over the years and now family and friends are working to help his family get through their current situation.
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
Journal

NUMAS Haus celebrates with fundraiser

NEW ULM — The New Ulm Ministerial Association (NUMAS) held its annual fundraiser for NUMAS Haus Saturday. The fundraiser was held at the New Ulm Event Center and was also live-streamed on Facebook for those unable to attend in person. NUMAS Haus is an emergency shelter where homeless women and...
NEW ULM, MN

