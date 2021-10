In a new interview with "Amanpour And Company", Dave Grohl said that the chapter about NIRVANA frontman Kurt Cobain's 1994 suicide in his newly released memoir "The Storyteller: Tales Of Life And Music" was the most difficult part of the book to write. Asked why he chose to write that chapter last, Grohl said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "'Cause I was scared to write it. It's one thing to write about getting stitches when you're 12 years old or it's one thing to write about taking your kids to the daddy-daughter dance, it's another thing to write about something that you've barely spoken about with people close to you. I mean, I revealed some things in that story that I've never told my closest friends. I was scared to write it.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO