Active noise-cancelling technology is a big selling point for headphones these days. Trying to get rid of the noise around you and achieve audio bliss is something that many users want. It still is something that many manufacturers are trying to find. If you are someone who travels a lot and hates hearing what people around you are talking about, you need to get rid of the noise. If you have kids and need a brief moment of silence while they are watching a show, you can get rid of that noise (it’s not really noise though). Over-the-ear headphones can handle this...

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO