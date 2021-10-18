CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

MP David Amess dies after being stabbed ‘multiple times’ in his constituency: What we know so far

By Greg Evans
Indy100
Indy100
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sf5X1_0cSG6iak00

The Conservative MP David Amess has died after being stabbed multiple times at a meeting with his constituents in Essex .

The 69-year-old, who has been an MP since 1983, was attacked at around midday on Friday 15 October.

Essex Police have confirmed that a 25-year-old man was arrested shortly after the stabbing was reported to authorities. The police are not looking for any other suspects.

The father-of-five is the second sitting MP to be killed in such circumstances in five years, following the death of Labour MP Jo Cox in 2016 as she attended a constituency surgery.

Where and when did the attack take place?

Amess was attacked shortly after midday on Friday 15 October at a constituency surgery in Southend West.

The incident occurred around at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea .

What else do we know about the attack?

Amess is said to have been stabbed several times.

He received treatment at the scene while an air ambulance was said to have been waiting nearby.

But an update shared by Essex Police just before 3pm on Friday confirmed that a man had died on the scene.

A knife was also recovered.

Witnesses described the scene as “very distressing”.

An employee of a launderette near the church said: “We just saw all the police and the ambulances turning up, it was probably about half-past 12 or just before then.

“I saw about two or three ambulances and then an undercover police car and other police cars going past.

“There’s usually people walking past, elderly people walking to the shops. We’ve still got no idea what’s going on.”

Speaking to LBC Radio, witness Anthony Finch said: “At that point obviously we knew something serious had happened. Within five minutes we’d been informed by someone who was actually in the building what had happened, and apparently, he (Sir David Amess) had been stabbed quite a few times.”

He added: “It’s very odd and it’s very distressing, that’s for sure.”

And what about the suspect?

Police said a 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and have confirmed his death is being treated as a terrorist incident and said there was “a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism”.

Detectives are not looking for any other suspects and have asked witnesses with footage such as CCTV to come forward.

On Saturday, the suspect was named as Ali Harbi Ali. He is not thought to have been previously known to the security services, but he was previously referred to the counter-terrorist Prevent scheme some years ago, according to the BBC.

Witness Anthony Finch described seeing someone being taken out of the building and put into the back of a police car.

He told Sky News: “I saw the suspect get put into a police van, get taken away and then they cordoned the whole road and pushed us all down the road.

On Saturday, detectives were granted a warrant by magistrates to allow them to keep Ali in custody until Friday 22 October. Police searched three addresses in the London area.

It is understood that counter-terrorism officers are leading the murder investigation. They were keeping an open mind as to the alleged attacker’s motivations, according to chief constable Ben Julian Harrington.

How have people reacted?

In a statement shared on Facebook, the police thanked the public “who alerted us to the incident so quickly.”

And many of Amess’s colleagues in the House of Commons and other notable figures paid tribute to the politician .

Labour MP Stephen Timms who was also stabbed at a constituency surgery in 2010 said he was appalled by what had happened.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The Jo Cox Foundation, which was set up in memory of the Labour MP who was murdered by a terrorist in 2016, said they were “horrified” by the news and were “thinking of him, his family and loved ones at this distressing time.”

Jo’s husband, Brendan Cox, said the incident “brings everything back. The pain, the loss, but also how much love the public gave us following the loss of Jo. I hope we can do the same for David now.”

The prime minister’s wife Carrie Johnson said it was “absolutely devastating news” and paid tribute to Amess as an “enormous animal lover and a true gent.”

Priti Patel announced she would be reviewing the security available to MPs.

Who was David Amess and how long was he an MP for?

Amess served as an MP for 38 years, initially in Basildon from 1983 before he took on his role representing Southend West from 1997.

The 69-year-old received a knighthood in 2015 for his political and public service.

The MP regarded his main interests and areas of expertise as “animal welfare and pro-life” issues. But his campaigning efforts in the House of Commons in recent years were most closely associated with the Essex coastal town.

He had five children.

Police are now appealing for any information that the public might have about the incident submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the ‘Live Chat’ button on their website to speak to an online operator between 7 am-11 pm. The public has been advised to quote incident 445 of 15 October.

Anyone with information can also phone 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

