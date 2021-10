The Patriots offense was a tale of two performances against the Cowboys. On one hand, the offense scored two touchdowns to start the game, getting a fast start that they desperately needed, while also delivering an explosive scoring play to regain the lead late in the fourth quarter when it looked like they might be dead and buried. They ranked close to the bottom of the league in the red zone, and yet went a perfect two-for-two inside the 20-yard-line. They needed more explosive plays, they got two touchdowns from 20 yards or more.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO