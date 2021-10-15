CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Resilient shoppers push retail sales up 0.7% in September

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO AP Retail Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16DmFB_0cSCtwUc00

Americans continued to spend at a solid clip in September even while facing sticker shock in grocery aisles, car lots and restaurants as snarled global supply chains slow the flow of goods.

Retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.7% in September from the month before, the U.S. Commerce Department said Friday.

That was a stronger showing than expected. Yet there are lingering concerns as to how resilient shoppers will be if prices continue to head north and shortages lead to frustration heading into the crucial holiday season.

Consumer spending drives about 70% of all U.S. economic activity and a sustained recovery from a pandemic-induced recession will require their participation.

There is no evidence that Americans are pulling back, however, and spending last month was heavy everywhere, from clothing, sporting goods and toy stores to car lots.

“They are coming to enjoy the experience with their families that they hadn’t been able to do in a long time,” said Tiffany Markofsky, chief communications officer at a small toy store chain called Camp.

Camp is reporting strong traffic in stores and has been able to secure popular toys through close ties with its suppliers, Markofsky said.

Some of the increased spending by consumers is the direct result of spiking prices. A gallon of gasoline today costs about $1 more than it did at this time last year so in many cases, Americans aren't buying more, they're just paying more.

The U.S. reported this week that the prices consumers pay rose 0.4% in September, and they're up 5.4% over the past 12 months, matching the fastest pace since 2008. Gasoline, furniture, cars and trips to the grocery store or restaurant have all grown more expensive.

“American consumers still have plenty left in the tank despite some tough-to-find and pricier items," wrote Sal Guatieri, senior economist and director at BMO Capital Markets, in a report published Friday.

Guatieri was particularly surprised by the willingness of Americans to continue buying cars with dealerships running short on supply and manufacturers shutting down factories due to a lack of essential computer chips. Yet there was a 0.6% increase in sales at auto dealers, after a plunge last month.

While the spending increases have been broad, the delta variant had has an influence on where Americans are spending money, with more dollars devoted to buying things, rather than plane tickets or dinners out.

Online sales rose modestly as shoppers feel more comfortable shopping at physical stores. Sales at gasoline stations rose 1.8%. Tellingly, sales at restaurants and bars were virtually flat from the previous month.

The monthly retail report covers only about a third of overall consumer spending, however, and doesn’t include services such as haircuts, hotel stays and plane tickets. But there has been evidence of slowed spending in some of these areas.

Airlines have begun to report declining ticket sales and they blame the spread of the delta variant.

“A lot of gains continue to come from a diversion of spend from services to spending on products," said Neil Saunders, managing director at GlobalData Retail. “Consumers continue to travel, commute and vacation less than they did pre-pandemic, and the expenditure that would normally be made on these activities has found a new home in retail."

Economists have forecast at least a 7% increase in holiday sales, but the pandemic had made predictions more difficult. Steady sales that have been witnessed in clothing, tech or other goods, is not assured due to worker shortages and festering supply chain issues.

The global supply chain is so scrambled, many producers are leaving a bulk of their goods in China as they wait for shipping costs to retreat.

And hiring has slowed in the past two months even as employers post a near-record number of open jobs. About three million people who lost jobs and stopped looking for work since the pandemic have yet to resume job searches, according to recent economic data.

“The main concern now is that supply-chain disruptions and microchip shortages appear to be spreading, limiting selection and tamping down goods demand, "wrote Guatieri. “Meantime, services demand is getting held back by labour shortages, notably in restaurants. Demand isn’t the problem, supply is. “

President Joe Biden told Americans this week that his administration is confident that inflation is under control and announced a deal to expand operations at the Port of Los Angeles to help address supply issues.

The will to spend on those goods is there, as evidenced in September, however, it was also the weakest sales growth since March, Saunders said. Momentum will not continue indefinitely, he said, rather it will continue to trend down until it reaches more normalized levels, he said.

“There might be some variation during the final months of the year if consumers decide to go on a big spending spree to celebrate the holidays, but this will be the exception rather than the rule, " he added.

Small businesses and national chains well aware of strangled supply lines are trying to get people in stores now through the use of early holiday promotions in hopes of avoiding missed holiday shipping deadlines.

Target usually begins a holiday price-matching program at the start of November to win over customers. The offer this year is already in full force.

———————

AP Economics writer Chris Rugaber in Washington contributed to this report.

———————

Follow Anne D’Innocenzio on Twitter

Comments / 23

trust no one 74
10d ago

People are panick buying because of the shipping disaster we are in and are aware that prices seem to be jumping daily! Better buy it while you can!

Reply(1)
2
Related
stpetecatalyst.com

Walmart allows customers to add Bitcoin to their shopping lists

In a clear sign that mainstream corporations are continuing to embrace blockchain technology and cryptocurrency, Walmart is now allowing shoppers to buy Bitcoin at hundreds of its U.S. stores. Consumers can now add Bitcoin to their shopping lists, as Walmart Inc. announced Thursday a pilot program in which shoppers can...
RETAIL
yourmoney.com

Retail sales down in September despite petrol panic buying

Economists had expected retail sales to go up by 0.5% despite the rising cost of many essentials. However, supply chain issues and consumer confidence impacted sales. The ONS data showed rising sales in just two categories – food and fuel. Automotive fuel sales volumes rose by 2.9% in September 2021...
RETAIL
irei.com

September retail sales outperform as foot traffic remains elevated

Consumer spending was sturdy last month. Unfazed by the end of federal unemployment benefits and other dissipating stimulus money, core retail sales increased 0.7 percent in September and 13.5 percent from the same period last year, according to Marcus & Millichap. Although inflation, which climbed 0.4 percent last month, was a contributing factor to the rise, the overall spending picture remained brighter than anticipated. Lingering back-to-school shopping and wider office openings contributed to the gains, as spending for apparel and at gas stations advanced 1.1 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively. Only two of the 13 major retail sectors recorded declines last month: electronics and appliance stores, and health stores.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
NWI.com

Retail sales up 14.5% this year

Retail sales are up 14.5% so far this year as compared to the same period last year, according to the National Retail Federation. The world's largest retail trade association projects retail sales will total $4.44 trillion to $4.56 trillion this year, a 10.5% to 13.5% year-over-year increase. Retail sales picked...
RETAIL
NBC Connecticut

Retail Sales Unexpectedly Rise in September as Consumers Keep Spending

Retail sales for the month increased by 0.7%, against the Dow Jones estimate for a decline of 0.2%. Excluding auto-related sales, the number rose 0.8%, better than the 0.5% forecast. Compared with a year ago, sales were up 13.9% on the headline number and 15.6% excluding autos. Consumers spent at...
BUSINESS
Street.Com

September Retail Sales Jump Despite Supply Chain Hits, Inflation Surge

U.S. retail sales notched another surprising gain last month, data from the Commerce Department indicated Friday, suggesting supply chain disruptions have yet to hit spending in the world's biggest economy despite mixed gains in the job market and searing consumer price increases. September retail sales rose 0.7% from the previous...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
invezz.com

EUR/USD signal ahead of the September US retail sales data

The EUR/USD pair made a steady recovery on Thursday. Focus shifts to the latest US retail sales data. Analysts expect that retail sales volume declined in September. The EUR/USD price made a steady recovery as traders reflected on the strong US initial jobless claims numbers as they waited for the latest retail sales data. The pair rose to 1.1610, which was about 0.75% above the lowest level this month.
BUSINESS
AFP

US retail sales post surprise 0.7% gain in Sept

US consumers stepped up spending in September and retail sales posted a surprise 0.7 percent increase, pushed by broad gains that extended beyond gasoline and autos, the government reported Friday. The increase, which sent the monthly sales total to $625.4 billion, defied economists' expectation for a slight decline -- for the second month in a row. And the Commerce Department revised the August gain higher than initially reported, to 0.9 percent. Demand for goods has surged as widespread vaccinations have allowed businesses to reopen from the Covid-19 shutdowns, and total sales jumped 13.9 percent compared to September 2020, according to the report. But supply bottlenecks have caused price increases and shortages -- notably for semiconductors, curtailing auto production.
RETAIL
NBC Los Angeles

Treasury Yields Gain After Retail Sales Increase in September

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday morning after retail sales for September showed a surprise increase. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note climbed by 5.3 basis points to 1.572% at 4:10 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond added 2 basis points, rising to 2.045%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Commerce Department#Ticket Sales#Holiday Sales#Americans#Bmo Capital Markets
actionforex.com

US retail sales rose 0.7% mom in Sep, ex-auto sales up 0.8% mom

US retail sales rose 0.7% mom to USD 625.4B in September, much better than expectation of -0.2% mom decline. Ex-auto sales rose 0.8% mom, above expectation of 0.4% mom. Ex-gasoline sales rose 0.6% mom. Ex-auto, ex-gasoline sales rose 0.7% mom. Full release here.
RETAIL
actionforex.com

US: Retail Sales Defy Expectations and Make Further Gains in September

Retail sales had another strong month in September, defying market expectations for a giveback. Sales rose 0.7% month-on-month (m/m) after increasing 0.9% m/m in August. The level of sales was also revised 0.4% higher in August. The gains in retail sales were broad based in September. Despite unit auto sales...
RETAIL
investing.com

Higher prices help to boost U.S. retail sales in September

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. retail sales unexpectedly rose in September, boosted in part by a jump in receipts at auto dealerships due to higher motor vehicle prices, but there are fears that supply constraints could disrupt the holiday shopping season amid continued shortages of goods. Retail sales rose 0.7% last...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
investorsobserver.com

Winners and Losers From September's Retail Sales Report

Retail sales in September rose 0.7% following the previous month's 0.9% increase. Economists were expecting a decrease of 0.3% in sales. In addition, sales are up 13.9% from September 2020. Biggest Winners. Pushing overall sales higher for the month were big increases in general merchandise store sales as well as...
RETAIL
chainstoreage.com

NPD: September sales reveal significant retail shifts

NPD: September sales reveal significant retail shifts. The lull in discretionary spending that typically occurs in September was largely missing this year. U.S. sales of discretionary general merchandise grew 4% in September 2021 when compared to September 2020, and 18% when compared to September 2019, according to the latest NPD data from the Retail Early Indicator Report. All discretionary general merchandise industries experienced dollar growth in September 2021 when compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019.
RETAIL
etftrends.com

Lever Up on This Retail ETF as Shoppers Plan to Spend More This Holiday

After a relatively tepid year in 2020 due to the start of the pandemic, some shoppers are ready to come back this holiday season, giving ETF traders an opportunity to play the Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X ETF (RETL). According to a Retail Dive article: “Echoing other reports of increased...
RETAIL
ABC News

ABC News

431K+
Followers
109K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy