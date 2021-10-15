CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

U.S. to lift restrictions Nov 8 for vaccinated foreign travelers

By David Shepardson
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The White House on Friday will lift COVID-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international visitors starting Nov. 8, ending historic restrictions that had barred much of the world from entering the United States for as long as 21 months.

The unprecedented travel restrictions kept millions of visitors out of the United States from China, Canada, Mexico, India, Brazil, much of Europe and elsewhere; shrunk U.S. tourism; and hurt border community economies. They prevented many loved ones and foreign workers from reuniting with families.

"Oh how I've missed Christmas in NY," Alexandros Koronakis, an executive with AT&T Inc in Brussels, wrote on Twitter.

U.S. allies had heavily lobbied the Biden administration to lift the rules. Many praised Friday's announcement, including Sweden's ambassador to the United States Karin Olofsdotter, who called it "very welcoming news."

White House spokesman Kevin Munoz confirmed the Nov. 8 date on Twitter, adding the policy "is guided by public health, stringent, and consistent."

Restrictions on non-U.S. citizens were first imposed on air travelers from China in January 2020 by then-President Donald Trump and then extended to dozens of other countries, without any clear metrics for how and when to lift them.

Curbs on non-essential travelers at land borders with Mexico and Canada have been in place since March 2020 to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters first reported Friday's announcement of the Nov. 8 starting date earlier in the day.

U.S. airline, hotel and cruise industry stocks rose on the news, including American Airlines (AAL.O), up 2.8%; Marriott International Inc (MAR.O), up 3.7%; and Carnival Corp (CCL.N), up 0.9%.

U.S. international air passenger traffic was down 43% in August and overall passenger air traffic was down 21% over pre-pandemic levels, the U.S. Transportation Department said Friday.

Airlines have seen an increase in international ticket sales in recent weeks after the White House announced plans to lift the restrictions, Nick Calio, chief executive of the Airlines for America industry trade group, said in a statement.

Calio said the "full reopening of international travel is also critical to reviving economies around the globe, reinvigorating communities and supporting millions of jobs in the U.S. and abroad."

The United States had lagged many other countries in lifting such restrictions.

In January, Trump issued an order to lift travel restrictions on people in Europe and Brazil. But the order was reversed by President Joe Biden before it took effect.

The Biden administration, which repeatedly has said it does endorse so-called "vaccine passports," grappled for months over whether to mandate vaccinations as a condition of lifting country-specific restrictions, officials told Reuters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01ZwKh_0cSBp6yc00
Travelers queue in a security line limited to every other lane for social distancing at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in SeaTac, Washington, U.S. April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

On Tuesday, the White House announced it would lift restrictions at its land borders and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico for fully vaccinated foreign nationals in early November. They are similar but not identical to requirements announced last month for international air travelers.

Unvaccinated visitors will still be barred from entering the United States from Canada or Mexico at land borders.

Canada on Aug. 9 began allowing fully vaccinated U.S. visitors for non-essential travel.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) told Reuters last week the United States will accept the use by international visitors of COVID-19 vaccines authorized by U.S. regulators or the World Health Organization.

The White House, which held a meeting late Thursday to finalize the Nov. 8 date, faces some remaining questions, including how and what exemptions the Biden administration will grant to the vaccine requirements. Children under 18, for example, are largely expected to be exempt from the requirements, an official said.

U.S. Travel Association Chief Executive Roger Dow said declines in international visits since the pandemic started resulted in more than $250 billion in lost income.

Dow said in a statement that the Nov. 8 date "is critically important for planning - for airlines, for travel-supported businesses, and for millions of travelers worldwide who will now advance plans to visit the United States once again."

The White House announced on Sept. 20 that the United States would lift restrictions on air travelers from 33 countries in early November. It did not specify the date at the time.

Starting Nov. 8, the United States will admit fully vaccinated foreign air travelers from the 26 so-called Schengen countries in Europe, including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and Greece, as well as Britain, Ireland, China, India, South Africa, Iran and Brazil. The unprecedented U.S. restrictions have barred non-U.S. citizens who were in those countries within the past 14 days.

The United States has allowed foreign air travelers from more than 150 countries throughout the pandemic, a policy that critics said made little sense because some countries with high infection rates were not on the restricted list, while some on the list had the pandemic more under control.

The White House said last month it would apply vaccine requirements to foreign nationals traveling from all other countries.

Non-U.S. air travelers will need to show proof of vaccination before boarding a flight, and will need to show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test. Foreign visitors crossing a land border will not need to show proof of a recent negative test.

The new rules do not require foreign visitors or Americans entering the country to go into quarantine.

Americans traveling overseas must still show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test, and unvaccinated Americans will face stricter testing requirements. They will also be subject to restrictions in countries they plan to visit, which may include quarantines.

The CDC plans to issue new rules soon on contact tracing for international air travelers.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
hngn.com

Biden's Executive Order Enforcing Vaccine Mandate Affects Supply Chain, Workforce; National Guard May Alleviate Issues

The current supply chain crisis might jeopardize President Joe Biden's goal to vaccinate the whole country after a major distribution executive urged him to postpone the government regulations due to persistent supply chain concerns. CEO of the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors Asked Biden To Postpone Vaccine Mandate. In a recently...
PHARMACEUTICALS
WSPA 7News

US details new international COVID-19 travel requirements

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is detailing its new international COVID-19 air travel polices for most foreign travelers to the U.S, which will include exemptions for kids and new federal contact tracing requirements. Beginning on November 8, foreign, non-immigrant adults traveling to the U.S. will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with limited exceptions, and all travelers will need to be tested for the virus before boarding an aircraft to the U.S. The new policy comes as the Biden administration moves away from broader country-based travel restrictions and bans toward what it terms a “vaccinations-based” system focused on the individual risk of the traveler.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Reuters

Biden to join ASEAN summit Trump skipped after 2017

WASHINGTON/BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will take part in a virtual summit with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Tuesday, the first time in four years Washington will engage at the top level with a bloc it sees as key to its strategy of pushing back against China.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnival Corp#Foreign Nationals#The White House#At T Inc#American Airlines
The Independent

NKorea slams US for supporting Taiwan in nod to ally China

North Korea on Saturday accused the Biden administration of raising military tensions with China through its “reckless” backing of Taiwan and said that the growing U.S. military presence in the region constitutes a potential threat to the North. In comments carried by state media, North Korea Vice Foreign Minister Pak Myong Ho criticized the United States for sending warships through the Taiwan Strait and providing Taiwan with upgraded weapons systems and military training.The United States’ “indiscreet meddling” in issues regarding Taiwan, which the North sees as entirely a Chinese internal affair, threatens to touch off a “delicate situation...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Lindsey Graham claims 'smartly-dressed' migrants are traveling to Cancun on a tourist visa and then trying to get across the border

Sen. Lindsey Graham claimed Monday that 'smartly-dressed' Brazilian migrants are crossing into the U.S. after flying to Cancun and getting a ride to the border. The South Carolina Republican held a press conference and said he saw a 'tremendous spike in illegal immigrant crossing' during a recent trip to Arizona's Yuma border sector.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

The United States' global standing rebounds under Biden

It's no secret that President Joe Biden's foreign policy vision prioritized re-engaging with the world and improving the United States' global reputation. A new Gallup report suggests those efforts are working. Six months into Joe Biden's presidency, approval ratings of U.S. leadership around the world had largely rebounded from the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
France
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
International Travel
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
India
Country
Sweden
Country
Greece
Country
Germany
Country
Switzerland
celebrityaccess.com

The U.S. Announces New Vaccine Requirements For International Travel

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — On Monday, the Biden administration unveiled updated guidelines for traveling into the United States, including stricter requirements for unvaccinated U.S. citizens and a revocation of most country specific guidelines for entry. Beginning on November 8th, American citizens and long-term residents will be required to be vaccinated,...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Americans among most dissatisfied in the world and majority want overhaul of politics, health and economy

Americans are among the most dissatisfied with their government, according to a new survey of advanced countries by the Pew Research Centre. Eighty-five per cent of adults in US who were surveyed wanted significant changes in their political system, while 76 per cent wanted changes to the healthcare system and 66 per cent wanted major changes in the economy.The survey, which was conducted across 17 advanced economies in February 2021, comes as countries across the world grapple with the Covid pandemic, and shows the impact of the coronavirus crisis on attitudes toward democracy and social reform.“A median of 56% believe...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Hostage families to Biden: 'Bring our fellow Americans home'

Relatives of more than two dozen American hostages and wrongful detainees held overseas told President Joe Biden in a letter on Monday that they questioned his administration's commitment to bringing their loved ones' home.In the letter, obtained by The Associated Press, the family members complained that the administration seemed to be getting “bogged down in burdensome processes or policy debates that keep our loved ones from coming home and keep us uninformed of what you can and cannot do to help us.”“We need to be shown that the promises of your administration to prioritize the return of our family...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Reuters

Reuters

207K+
Followers
227K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy