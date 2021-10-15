CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Fire-Toolz

The Quietus
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest from Fire-Tools is quite the trip, finds Daryl Worthngton. For Deleuze and Guattari, Kafka’s The Castle is a book with multiple ways through, the meaning changing depending on which entrance the reader chooses. Fire-Toolz’s fourth album on Hausu Mountain, Eternal Home, is too doused in vibrant light to be...

thequietus.com

The Quietus

BLACKSTARKIDS

Leaping from indie rock guitars ato 80s synths, Kansas City's BLACKSTARKIDS have energy to spare, finds Aug Stone. On Puppies Forever, the band’s fourth release in three years (and what they consider to be their first 'proper' album), BLACKSTARKIDS continue to combine elements of indie rock, 80s pop, hip hop, and whatever else interests them in pursuit of their musical vision. And it’s a catchy, enjoyable listen. Celebratory if not full-on party music, as it tends towards the dreamier rather than raging end of the spectrum. The lyrical preoccupations are: feeling depressed and/or anxious and the ways to cope with this, drinking – mentioned quite a bit – on its own or included as part of the previous, being in love – with all its attendant troubles – and the belief that love will overcome all else, and being young and feeling cool. Album closer ‘Somedaze’ takes on all these themes together.
ROCK MUSIC
The Quietus

Radiohead's Discography Is Now Available On Bandcamp

The band's nine studio albums, and much more, can now be bought and streamed via the platform. The bulk of Radiohead's discography has been made available on Bandcamp for the first time. Fans can stream or purchase all nine of the band's studio albums, as well as the 2001 live...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

PinkPantheress Hunts for Ghosts in ‘Feast on This’

PinkPantheress pulls back the curtain on her artist origins while hunting for ghosts in new short film Feast on This. The nine-minute clip is part of Spotify’s Radar program, which features emerging artists. In the grainy visual, she hangs out with friends at Allington Castle, where they go ghost hunting. In between footage from their investigation, she shares how she got her start in music, confessing she was initially a lead singer in a band and explains why she’s been so mysterious — even with her besties — and discusses her rise to prominence. The TikTok phenomenon recently released her debut mixtape, To Hell With It. The 10-track project features breakout songs “Pain” and “Just for Me.” “Don’t make music with hopes of pleasing absolutely everyone with what you want to make, because if I would’ve done that, then I don’t think anyone would be listening to me,” PinkPantheress told Rolling Stone in a recent interview about approaching music. “If you don’t have Garageband [or production software], it’s not a big deal. Just get an instrument, record it on your phone, sing over it, record that on your phone. Music can be done in so many ways.”
MUSIC
The Quietus

After The Break: Unsound 2021 Reviewed

From bejewelled hydrofeminism to burning pianos, Unsound is back. John Doran and Jennifer Lucy Allan report on the Polish festival's return. All live photographs courtesy of Unsound, and burning piano photograph by Helena Majewska. Don't worry. This won't be one of those reviews where the writer refers to the theme...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Top 10 Pink Floyd Songs

There were a handful of different iterations of the band over the course of 15 studio albums in multiple decades, yet one thing remained a constant—there has never, and will never, be another band like Pink Floyd. In 1964, the band’s founding members were Syd Barrett (guitar, lead vocals), Nick...
MUSIC
weandthecolor.com

Fire Dances by Paulius Petrauskas

Fire Dances, a series of personal illustrations by Paulius Petrauskas. Paulius Petrauskas is a graphic designer and illustrator who lives and works in Vilnius, Lithuania. Last winter, he has created this series of personal illustrations as an exercise in making more dynamic compositions. Enjoy the following images. For those who...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Quietus

Steve Reich's A Travellers Prayer Live

Sean Kitching heads to the Royal Festival Hall for a timely new piece by the minimalist composer. Glancing around at an almost full, mostly masked, Royal Festival Hall, it feels great to be back here, or indeed anywhere, after the interminable lockdowns of the pandemic. It’s still early days for my own return to live music, so tonight’s premiere of a new piece by Steve Reich based around the 'Tefilat HaDerech' (Hebrew: תפילת הדרך‎) or the 'Traveler's Prayer', seems potentially like a good omen for the return of international travel and the cross-pollination of musical ideas that goes with it.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

A formidable Lulu has died

The American-born soprano Karan Armstrong has died at 79 in Marbella, Spain. Married to the hyperactive German opera director Götz Friedrich she enjoyed many leading roles in modern operas on the Continent and at Covent Garden. She was the first Lulu I ever saw, a dominant stage persona in Friedrich’s 1970s production, albeit lacking the delicate vocal qualities that others brought to the role.
CELEBRITIES
soapoperanetwork.com

Soap Stars Courtney Hope and Chad Duell Wear Red for their Steampunk Themed Wedding

Congratulations are in order for soap stars Courtney Hope (Sally Spectra, “The Young and the Restless”) and Chad Duell (Michael Corinthos, “General Hospital”) who tied the knot on Saturday, October 23 in Malibu, CA surrounded by friends and family, including several co-stars from each of their respective soaps. The wedding’s theme was a mix of gothic, victorian, and steampunk with the bride and groom both wearing red as shown in images shared across social media by invited guests.
MALIBU, CA
Bossip

Court Declares Bow Wow IS The Father Of 1-Year-Old Stone Kamin

After a messy back-and-forth over a child’s paternity, the courts have declared that Bow Wow is indeed the father. Bow Wow wasn’t always opposed to having another child. In September 2020, it was the rapper himself who suggested that he was a father for the second time, and it was later revealed that the mother of the child was a model named Olivia Sky.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

R&B Artist Nevaeh Jolie Comes Out As Trans, Changes Pronouns To He/Him

Nevaeh Jolie, a rising R&B singer best known for the song "Screwed Up" with A Boogie wit da Hoodie, has officially come out as a transgender man. Nevaeh told fans on Tuesday following National Coming Out Day, announcing that he will be using he/him pronouns from now on. "It’s National...
MUSIC
Popculture

Soap Opera Couple Marries in Goth-Themed Wedding

Congratulations are in order for soap stars Courtney Hope and Chad Duell, who are newlyweds! The couple married in a gothic "Till Death"-themed wedding ceremony on Saturday in Malibu, California, with their family, friends, and The Young and the Restless and General Hospital co-stars showing up to help celebrate their love.
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Eric Christian Olsen’s Words on Departing Cast Members is Heartbreaking

It turns out that NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen is an emotional man. He misses his fellow colleagues anytime they are away for an extended period. You probably recognize Olsen’s face right off the bat. He is well known for playing Detective Marty Deeks on CBS’s NCIS: Los Angeles. And while Olsen may play a handsome detective on the show, he’s basically a soft teddy bear when he’s off-camera.
LOS ANGELES, CA
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
AceShowbiz

Gwen Stefani Opens Up on Secret Battle With Covid

The lead vocalist of No Doubt reveals the real reason why she was forced to cancel her Las Vegas show in 2020, explaining that she was diagnosed with Covid. AceShowbiz - Singer Gwen Stefani has revealed a secret COVID battle forced her to cancel several shows in 2020. The judge...
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

R&B statesmen Tommy DeBarge of Switch dies

R&B elder statesman Tommy DeBarge passed away on Oct. 21 after a lengthy battle with liver and kidney disease. DeBarge was hospitalized several weeks ago before succumbing to his illnesses. DeBarge suffered from liver and kidney disease over the years, but recently took a turn for the worse, a family member told TMZ. He was hospitalized for weeks and died in the hospital Thursday.
CELEBRITIES

