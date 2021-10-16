CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Child tax credit: What you need to know about the next payments

By Talia Naquin
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I1oBa_0cS5DJ6N00

(WJW) – The fourth child tax credit (CTC) payment was due to hit bank accounts yesterday.

Following that, there will be just two payments left.

Get ready for surge in heating bills this winter

For those who get checks by mail, the October payments could take up to a week to arrive.

Child tax credits expire at the end of this year.

They give eligible households who opted in up to 50% of the total credit they would get for their child on a tax return in six advance payments.

The Biden Administration hopes to renew the CTC through 2025.

It’s too late to un-enroll from the October payment, but families can still opt-out for the final two checks.

Ohio bill would allow concealed carry without a license

The opt-out deadline for the November payment is November 1. The opt-out deadline for the December payment is November 29.

Click here to opt-out.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 44

Connie Soden
9d ago

They need to stop the childcare stimulas until they can give everyone a stimulas check!!!! It is not only people with children that need help. Seniors need help too!!!!!

Reply(7)
14
Christina Shields
8d ago

need to get the system fixed one month u get a certain amount next u get lower next u get none hasn't been the same for some since it started

Reply(5)
5
Sheila White
6d ago

I agree that families with children should receive this money.. but at the same time what about the rest of us that don't have children living at home .we can't get assistance from government .what about the senior citizens also need help as myself struggle daily ...I think if people live below guidelines should have also received this money.. every little bit helps..even food assistance raised double for family with children. then again ones without children at home can't get 800 + a month in food assistance we are left to try survive on your own that being said food banks..I feel that the people without families in there homes and seniors are left without

Reply
2
Related
FingerLakes1.com

Some families are missing their $300 and $600 October Child Tax Credits, here’s what to do

Some families were set to receive $600 this month instead of $300 because it was their first month filing. Many who opted in this way aren’t regular tax filers. Unfortunately many families did not get the payment. A glitch in September left 2% of families without checks they were supposed to get. Many families express frustration because they depended on the checks to arrive in a timely fashion.
SENECA FALLS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
WSET

The $500 tax credit that you might qualify for and had no idea you could get

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - The expanded federal Child Tax Credit is putting billions of dollars into the hands of families. The payments are part of the American Rescue Plan signed into law in March by President Biden. The payments are the first half of the tax credit. The most recent payments went out on Sept. 15, 2021. According to the IRS, this third payment sent $15 billion directly to families. The next payment, arriving on Oct. 15, 2021, will send out another $15 billion.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Tax Credit#Un#Weather#Ctc#Https T Co 2g6i7dxm0z#The Biden Administration#Fox 8 Cleveland
Deseret News

There could be an extra $300 in your bank account

The fourth round of child tax credit payments will reach millions of families on Friday. The Biden administration approved the child tax credit payments as part of the American Rescue Plan — the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill that passed Congress in March, the Deseret News reported. That bill expanded...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
United Nations
WKRC

New payments arrive Friday. Here's how many more are coming.

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - New payments will arrive in bank accounts by the end of the week - specifically, October 15. This payment was made possible by the American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Joe Biden back in March. This same plan sent a $1,400 payment directly to most Americans. It was the third payment of its kind.
BALTIMORE, OH
The Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: Fourth Child Tax Credit Installment Arrives Today

Another batch of Child Tax Credit is on its way. Though September's jobs reports pointed to fewer new hirings than economists were hoping for, there was some positive news as well. Last month, the national unemployment rate dropped to 4.8%, marking the lowest level of joblessness since the beginning of the pandemic. Seeing as how weekly jobless claims have been on a decline, that news wasn't too surprising.
PERSONAL FINANCE
WINKNEWS.com

Child Tax Credit 2021: Here’s when the fourth check will deposit

The fourth monthly payment of the enhanced Child Tax Credit is landing in bank accounts on Friday, with anti-poverty researchers pointing to the ongoing cash deposits as helping to reduce hardship among families across the nation. After the October 15 payment, there are only two checks remaining under the current...
INCOME TAX
BoardingArea

New Batch of Stimulus Checks Going Out This Week – Here is Who Gets It and What to Know

There is a new batch of stimulus money going out this week that will put billions of dollars in people’s accounts. Find out who gets it and what you should know. The latest batch of stimulus money is about to go out this week which means billions of dollars will be going into people’s bank accounts and some of it heading through the mail by check. Here is who gets this money and what you should know about it.
INCOME TAX
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

6K+
Followers
704
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy