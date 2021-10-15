CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Suicide attack on Shiite mosque in Afghanistan kills 37

ABC News
ABC News
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u7IeJ_0cS4Dw5N00

Suicide bombers attacked a Shiite mosque packed with worshippers attending Friday prayers in southern Afghanistan, killing at least 47 people and wounding 70, a Taliban official said. It was the deadliest day since the U.S. military withdrawal.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the carnage at the Fatimiya mosque in Kandahar province. The attack came a week after a bombing claimed by the local Islamic State affiliate killed 46 people at a Shiite mosque in northern Afghanistan.

The sectarian bloodletting has raised fears that IS — an enemy of both the Taliban and the West — is expanding its foothold in Afghanistan.

Hafiz Sayeed, the Taliban's chief for Kandahar's department of culture and information, said 47 people had been killed and at least 70 wounded in the attack.

Murtaza, a worshiper who like many Afghans goes by one name, said he was inside the mosque during the attack and reported four explosions: two outside and two inside. He said Friday prayers at the mosque typically draw hundreds of people.

Another witness, also named Murtaza, was in charge of security at the mosque and said he saw two bombers. He said one detonated explosives outside the gate, and the other was already among the worshippers inside the mosque.

He said the mosque's security personnel shot another suspected attacker outside.

Video footage showed bodies scattered across bloodstained carpets, with survivors walking around in a daze or crying out in anguish.

The Shiite Assembly of Ahl al-Bayt, a global religious society, condemned the attack in Kandahar, accusing the security forces in Afghanistan of being “incapable” of addressing such assaults.

The Islamic State group, which like Afghanistan's ruling Taliban is made up of Sunni Muslims, views Shiite Muslims as apostates deserving of death.

IS has claimed a number of deadly bombings across the country since the Taliban seized power in August amid the withdrawal of U.S. forces. The group has also targeted Taliban fighters in smaller attacks.

If the attack was carried out by IS, it would be the first major assault by the extremist group in southern Afghanistan since the U.S. departure enabled the Taliban to consolidate control of the country. Recent attacks in the north, the east and the Afghan capital have cast doubt on the Taliban’s ability to counter the threat posed by IS.

Neighboring Pakistan, which has urged world leaders to work with the ruling Taliban, condemned the “despicable attacks on places of worship” in a statement from its foreign ministry.

The Taliban have pledged to restore peace and security after decades of war and have also given the U.S. assurances that they will not allow the country to be used as a base for launching extremist attacks on other countries.

The Taliban have also pledged to protect Afghanistan’s Shiite minority, which was persecuted during the last period of Taliban rule, in the 1990s.

Both the Taliban and IS adhere to a rigid interpretation of Islamic law, but IS is far more radical, with better-known branches in Iraq and Syria.

And while the Taliban say they are creating an Islamic state in Afghanistan, within the borders of that country, IS says it is THE Islamic State, a global caliphate that it insists all Muslims must support. It is contemptuous of the Taliban’s nationalist goals and doesn’t recognize them as a pure Islamic movement.

———

Akhgar reported from Istanbul.

Comments / 2

Related
Times of San Diego

Almost 300 Marines Return to Camp Pendleton After Trying and Tragic Afghanistan Mission

U.S. Marines who had been deployed to Afghanistan reached their home base, Camp Pendleton, on Sunday, after the August combat deaths of nine others from their battalion. Marines from the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marines Regiment were on duty outside the Kabul airport on Aug. 26 when a suicide bomber detonated explosives, killing 13 U.S. service members and scores of Afghans.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosque#Suicide Attacks#Suicide Bombing#Taliban#Fatimiya#Islamic#Afghans#The Shiite Assembly#Sunni Muslims#Shiite Muslims
Birmingham Star

Hamid Karzai warns Pakistan against interfering in Afghanistan's affairs

Washington [US], October 18 (ANI): Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai said that Pakistan should not interfere in Kabul's internal affairs by encouraging terrorism or extremism rather Islamabad should establish relations with the country through "civil principles and principles of international relations."During an interview with Voice of America (VOA) on Saturday, Karzai said, "My message to Pakistan, our brotherly country, is that they should not try to represent Afghanistan."Stressing that Islamabad should not try to maintain its relations with Afghanistan through interference, the "encouragement of extremism and terrorism" or by force, Karzai said that rather Pakistan should establish relations with Afghanistan through "civil principles and principles of international relations.
WORLD
The Guardian

Taliban ‘forcibly evicting’ Hazaras and opponents in Afghanistan

Thousands of people have been forced from their homes and land by Taliban officials in the north and south of Afghanistan, in what amounted to collective punishment, illegal under international law, Human Rights Watch has warned. Many of the evictions targeted members of the Shia Hazara community, while others were...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Iraq
WashingtonExaminer

Taliban commander charged with killing three US Army soldiers

A former top Taliban military commander who was previously charged with the kidnapping of a New York Times journalist was hit with fresh charges accusing him of a host of terrorism-related offenses including helping shoot down an American helicopter and leading a deadly attack on a U.S. military convoy in Afghanistan which killed three U.S. Army soldiers.
MILITARY
New York Post

Multiple civilians killed, dozens injured by Assad regime attack in Syria

At least 10 civilians were killed and another 35 injured on Wednesday by an Assad regime attack in Idlib, northwestern Syria, according to medical sources. Artillery of regime forces and Iranian-backed foreign terrorist groups targeted a marketplace in the center of the town of Ariha in rural southern Idlib, an area under opposition control.
MIDDLE EAST
Birmingham Star

Collapse of Islamic Republic of Afghanistan harmed country, says Taliban official

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 24 (ANI): The Taliban on Sunday for the first time accepted that collapse of the former government (Islamic Republic of Afghanistan) was not in the interest of the people and that it did not happen in an organized manner. Deputy Minister of Information and Culture Zabiullah Mujahid...
WORLD
wabcradio.com

US Marine who rescued baby in Afghanistan under investigation

NEW YORK (77WABC) – It’s an image the world will never forget, a US Marine saving a baby’s life by pulling him to safety as a massive crowd gathered outside the Kabul airport in Afghanistan. Now that marine, Lance Corporal Hunter Ian Clark, is under investigation. Clark’s command is looking...
Birmingham Star

Taliban welcome Putin's plan to remove them from terrorists' list

Moscow [Russia], October 25 (ANI): Taliban have welcomed remarks by Russian President Vladimir Putin about the possibility to exclude the group from the terror list. Putin, speaking at a meeting of the International Valdai Club, said the removal of the Taliban movement from the list of terrorist organisations is possible. However, he also emphasised that this must happen at the level of the United Nations.
WORLD
AFP

US should have pushed ex-Afghan president Ghani harder: Khalilzad

The United States did not put enough pressure on former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani to share power with the Taliban, Zalmay Khalilzad, who recently resigned as US envoy to Afghanistan, said in an interview broadcast Sunday on CBS. The Afghan-born Khalilzad, speaking for the first time since his resignation was announced on October 18, also expressed reservations about the decision by the Biden administration to lift conditions on the withdrawal deal he had negotiated with the Islamist insurgents during the administration of President Donald Trump. The agreement signed on February 29, 2020 between Washington and the Taliban -- which excluded Ghani's government in Kabul -- paved the way for the US to end its longest war. But it was "a conditions-based package" that included negotiations between the insurgents and Kabul, as well as a permanent, comprehensive cease-fire, Khalilzad said.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Secrecy shrouds Afghan refugees sent by US to base in Kosovo

The U.S. is welcoming tens of thousands of Afghans airlifted out of Kabul but has disclosed little publicly about a small group who remain overseas: dozens who triggered potential security issues during security vetting and have been sent to an American base in the Balkan nation of Kosovo.Human rights advocates have raised concerns about the Afghans diverted to Camp Bondsteel in Kosovo over the past six weeks, citing a lack of transparency about their status, the reasons for holding them back and the question of what might become of any who can't be cleared to come to the U.S.“We...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Chinese, Taliban representatives to meet in Qatar

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will meet with Taliban representatives during a trip this week to the Persian Gulf nation of Qatar an official said Monday. The talks during Wang’s visit, scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, are the latest high-level contact between the sides and will “provide an opportunity to have an in-depth exchange of views on Afghanistan’s situation and issues of joint concern,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a daily briefing. Beijing long opposed operations by U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan — with which it shares a narrow border — while benefiting from the...
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

431K+
Followers
109K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy