Cincinnati Bengals vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor speaks to a referee in the second half of the NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Green Bay Packers defeated Cincinnati Bengals 25-22 in overtime. Green Bay Packers At Cincinnati Bengals 66

Oddsmakers expect the Detroit Lions (0-5) to put up a fight in their attempt to end their five-game losing streak, as they are just 3.5-point underdogs in a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Ford Field. The contest has a 47-point over/under.

Odds for Bengals vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined for 47 points -- this matchup's point total -- only two times this season.

Detroit has combined with its opponents to score more than 47 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42.4, is 4.6 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 47.6 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 0.6 more than the 47 total in this contest.

Bengals games have an average total of 46.1 points this season, 0.9 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 47.4 PPG average total in Lions games this season is 0.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati has covered the spread twice this season.

The Bengals have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 3.5 points or more.

Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

This year, the Bengals rack up 4.8 fewer points per game (22.8) than the Lions allow (27.6).

The Bengals average 333.8 yards per game, 48 fewer yards than the 381.8 the Lions allow per matchup.

The Bengals have turned the ball over seven times this season, one more turnover than the Lions have forced (6).

Lions stats and trends

Detroit is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Lions have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Detroit's games this season have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

This year the Lions rack up just 0.4 fewer points per game (19.6) than the Bengals give up (20).

The Lions rack up just 12 fewer yards per game (339.6) than the Bengals allow (351.6).

The Lions have turned the ball over seven times this season, two more turnovers than the Bengals have forced (5).

Home and road insights

Lions home games this season average 48.3 total points, 1.3 more than this outing's over/under (47).

The average total in Bengals away games this season is 43.3 points, 3.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (47).

