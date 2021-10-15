Cincinnati Bengals vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
Check out odds, plays and more for the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 6 matchup on October 17, 2021.
Oddsmakers expect the Detroit Lions (0-5) to put up a fight in their attempt to end their five-game losing streak, as they are just 3.5-point underdogs in a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Ford Field. The contest has a 47-point over/under.
Over/under insights
- Cincinnati and its opponents have combined for 47 points -- this matchup's point total -- only two times this season.
- Detroit has combined with its opponents to score more than 47 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42.4, is 4.6 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- The 47.6 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 0.6 more than the 47 total in this contest.
- Bengals games have an average total of 46.1 points this season, 0.9 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- The 47.4 PPG average total in Lions games this season is 0.4 points more than this game's over/under.
Bengals stats and trends
- Cincinnati has covered the spread twice this season.
- The Bengals have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 3.5 points or more.
- Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).
- This year, the Bengals rack up 4.8 fewer points per game (22.8) than the Lions allow (27.6).
- The Bengals average 333.8 yards per game, 48 fewer yards than the 381.8 the Lions allow per matchup.
- The Bengals have turned the ball over seven times this season, one more turnover than the Lions have forced (6).
Lions stats and trends
- Detroit is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Lions have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
- Detroit's games this season have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).
- This year the Lions rack up just 0.4 fewer points per game (19.6) than the Bengals give up (20).
- The Lions rack up just 12 fewer yards per game (339.6) than the Bengals allow (351.6).
- The Lions have turned the ball over seven times this season, two more turnovers than the Bengals have forced (5).
Home and road insights
- Lions home games this season average 48.3 total points, 1.3 more than this outing's over/under (47).
- The average total in Bengals away games this season is 43.3 points, 3.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (47).
