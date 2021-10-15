CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Liy8U_0cRnjg8000

Check out odds, plays and more for the Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers NFL Week 6 matchup on October 17, 2021.

Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) reacts after not being able to make the catch in the end zone against the Indianapolis Colts at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens (4-1), who have won four games in a row, are slight, 2.5-point favorites against the Los Angeles Chargers (4-1), winners of three straight, on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The contest has a point total set at 51.5.

Odds for Ravens vs. Chargers

Over/under insights

  • Baltimore and its opponents have gone over the current 51.5-point total in three of five games this season.
  • Los Angeles' games have gone over 51.5 points in two opportunities this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 55.6 points per game, 4.1 more than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to allow 46.6 points per game, 4.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Ravens and their opponents score an average of 49.0 points per game, 2.5 fewer than Sunday's total.
  • The 51.5 total in this game is 0.8 points above the 50.7 average total in Chargers games this season.

Ravens stats and trends

  • So far this year Baltimore has two wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Ravens are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 2.5 points or more (in three chances).
  • Baltimore has eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times over five games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Ravens rack up four more points per game (27.2) than the Chargers give up (23.2).
  • When Baltimore puts up more than 23.2 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Ravens average 68.8 more yards per game (440.6) than the Chargers allow per outing (371.8).
  • In games that Baltimore totals over 371.8 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Ravens have turned the ball over six times this season, one fewer than the Chargers have forced (7).
Chargers stats and trends

  • Los Angeles has played five games, with four wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Chargers won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
  • Los Angeles' games this season have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).
  • The Chargers rack up 28.4 points per game, five more than the Ravens surrender (23.4).
  • Los Angeles is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 23.4 points.
  • The Chargers collect 21.8 more yards per game (411.4) than the Ravens allow per contest (389.6).
  • In games that Los Angeles picks up over 389.6 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • This season the Chargers have turned the ball over five times, while the Ravens have forced 5 turnovers.

Home and road insights

  • At home, as 2.5-point favorites or more, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-1).
  • The average total in Ravens home games this season is 50.0 points, 1.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (51.5).
  • This season, Chargers away games average 49.8 points, 1.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (51.5).

