Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Baltimore Ravens (4-1), who have won four games in a row, are slight, 2.5-point favorites against the Los Angeles Chargers (4-1), winners of three straight, on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The contest has a point total set at 51.5.

Odds for Ravens vs. Chargers

Over/under insights

Baltimore and its opponents have gone over the current 51.5-point total in three of five games this season.

Los Angeles' games have gone over 51.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 55.6 points per game, 4.1 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 46.6 points per game, 4.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Ravens and their opponents score an average of 49.0 points per game, 2.5 fewer than Sunday's total.

The 51.5 total in this game is 0.8 points above the 50.7 average total in Chargers games this season.

Ravens stats and trends

So far this year Baltimore has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Ravens are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 2.5 points or more (in three chances).

Baltimore has eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times over five games with a set point total).

This year, the Ravens rack up four more points per game (27.2) than the Chargers give up (23.2).

When Baltimore puts up more than 23.2 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Ravens average 68.8 more yards per game (440.6) than the Chargers allow per outing (371.8).

In games that Baltimore totals over 371.8 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Ravens have turned the ball over six times this season, one fewer than the Chargers have forced (7).

Chargers stats and trends

Los Angeles has played five games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Chargers won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Los Angeles' games this season have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

The Chargers rack up 28.4 points per game, five more than the Ravens surrender (23.4).

Los Angeles is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 23.4 points.

The Chargers collect 21.8 more yards per game (411.4) than the Ravens allow per contest (389.6).

In games that Los Angeles picks up over 389.6 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This season the Chargers have turned the ball over five times, while the Ravens have forced 5 turnovers.

Home and road insights

At home, as 2.5-point favorites or more, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-1).

The average total in Ravens home games this season is 50.0 points, 1.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (51.5).

This season, Chargers away games average 49.8 points, 1.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (51.5).

