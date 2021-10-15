Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
Check out odds, plays and more for the Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers NFL Week 6 matchup on October 17, 2021.
The Baltimore Ravens (4-1), who have won four games in a row, are slight, 2.5-point favorites against the Los Angeles Chargers (4-1), winners of three straight, on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The contest has a point total set at 51.5.
Over/under insights
- Baltimore and its opponents have gone over the current 51.5-point total in three of five games this season.
- Los Angeles' games have gone over 51.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to average 55.6 points per game, 4.1 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 46.6 points per game, 4.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Ravens and their opponents score an average of 49.0 points per game, 2.5 fewer than Sunday's total.
- The 51.5 total in this game is 0.8 points above the 50.7 average total in Chargers games this season.
Ravens stats and trends
- So far this year Baltimore has two wins against the spread.
- This season, the Ravens are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 2.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Baltimore has eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times over five games with a set point total).
- This year, the Ravens rack up four more points per game (27.2) than the Chargers give up (23.2).
- When Baltimore puts up more than 23.2 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Ravens average 68.8 more yards per game (440.6) than the Chargers allow per outing (371.8).
- In games that Baltimore totals over 371.8 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Ravens have turned the ball over six times this season, one fewer than the Chargers have forced (7).
Chargers stats and trends
- Los Angeles has played five games, with four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Chargers won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
- Los Angeles' games this season have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).
- The Chargers rack up 28.4 points per game, five more than the Ravens surrender (23.4).
- Los Angeles is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 23.4 points.
- The Chargers collect 21.8 more yards per game (411.4) than the Ravens allow per contest (389.6).
- In games that Los Angeles picks up over 389.6 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- This season the Chargers have turned the ball over five times, while the Ravens have forced 5 turnovers.
Home and road insights
- At home, as 2.5-point favorites or more, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-1).
- The average total in Ravens home games this season is 50.0 points, 1.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (51.5).
- This season, Chargers away games average 49.8 points, 1.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (51.5).
