Cleveland Browns vs. Arizona Cardinals NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Cleveland Browns vs. Arizona Cardinals NFL Week 6 matchup on October 17, 2021.

Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley speaks with Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers project the Arizona Cardinals (5-0) to put up a fight in their attempt to prolong their five-game winning streak, as they are just 3-point underdogs in a matchup against the Cleveland Browns (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The contest has an over/under of 49.5 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Browns vs. Cardinals

Over/under insights

Cleveland has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points in three of five games this season.

Arizona has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points in four of five games this season.

Sunday's over/under is 10.3 points lower than the two team's combined 59.8 points per game average.

The 41.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.7 fewer than the 49.5 over/under in this contest.

Browns games have an average total of 49.2 points this season, 0.3 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 49.5-point over/under for this game is 2.1 points below the 51.6 points per game average total in Cardinals games this season.

Browns stats and trends

Cleveland is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Browns have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3 points or more (in two chances).

Cleveland's games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).

The Browns score 9.4 more points per game (28.4) than the Cardinals surrender (19).

Cleveland is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 19 points.

The Browns rack up 417.6 yards per game, 64.2 more yards than the 353.4 the Cardinals allow per outing.

Cleveland is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team churns out over 353.4 yards.

The Browns have turned the ball over four times this season, six fewer than the Cardinals have forced (10).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Cleveland's matchup with the Cardinals.

Cardinals stats and trends

In Arizona's five games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Cardinals covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 3 points or more.

Arizona's games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Cardinals put up 31.4 points per game, 8.6 more than the Browns surrender (22.8).

Arizona is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team notches more than 22.8 points.

The Cardinals average 413.2 yards per game, 114.4 more yards than the 298.8 the Browns allow.

In games that Arizona piles up more than 298.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over five times this season, one more turnover than the Browns have forced (4).

Home and road insights

The Browns have one win ATS (1-1) as 3-point favorites or greater at home.

The average total in Browns home games this season is 46.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (49.5).

Away from home, Arizona is 3-0 overall and 3-0 against the spread.

The Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) away from home as 3-point underdogs or more.

This season, in three away games, Arizona has hit the over once.

This season, Cardinals away games average 53.0 points, 3.5 more than this matchup's over/under (49.5).

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered by Data Skrive.