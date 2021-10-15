Cleveland Browns vs. Arizona Cardinals NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
Check out odds, plays and more for the Cleveland Browns vs. Arizona Cardinals NFL Week 6 matchup on October 17, 2021.
Oddsmakers project the Arizona Cardinals (5-0) to put up a fight in their attempt to prolong their five-game winning streak, as they are just 3-point underdogs in a matchup against the Cleveland Browns (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The contest has an over/under of 49.5 points.
Over/under insights
- Cleveland has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points in three of five games this season.
- Arizona has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points in four of five games this season.
- Sunday's over/under is 10.3 points lower than the two team's combined 59.8 points per game average.
- The 41.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.7 fewer than the 49.5 over/under in this contest.
- Browns games have an average total of 49.2 points this season, 0.3 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- The 49.5-point over/under for this game is 2.1 points below the 51.6 points per game average total in Cardinals games this season.
Browns stats and trends
- Cleveland is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Browns have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3 points or more (in two chances).
- Cleveland's games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).
- The Browns score 9.4 more points per game (28.4) than the Cardinals surrender (19).
- Cleveland is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 19 points.
- The Browns rack up 417.6 yards per game, 64.2 more yards than the 353.4 the Cardinals allow per outing.
- Cleveland is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team churns out over 353.4 yards.
- The Browns have turned the ball over four times this season, six fewer than the Cardinals have forced (10).
Cardinals stats and trends
- In Arizona's five games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Cardinals covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 3 points or more.
- Arizona's games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).
- The Cardinals put up 31.4 points per game, 8.6 more than the Browns surrender (22.8).
- Arizona is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team notches more than 22.8 points.
- The Cardinals average 413.2 yards per game, 114.4 more yards than the 298.8 the Browns allow.
- In games that Arizona piles up more than 298.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Cardinals have turned the ball over five times this season, one more turnover than the Browns have forced (4).
Home and road insights
- The Browns have one win ATS (1-1) as 3-point favorites or greater at home.
- The average total in Browns home games this season is 46.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (49.5).
- Away from home, Arizona is 3-0 overall and 3-0 against the spread.
- The Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) away from home as 3-point underdogs or more.
- This season, in three away games, Arizona has hit the over once.
- This season, Cardinals away games average 53.0 points, 3.5 more than this matchup's over/under (49.5).
