Minnesota Vikings vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Minnesota Vikings vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 6 matchup on October 17, 2021.

Oct 10, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs the ball as Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Alex Singleton (49) defends during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings (2-3) are close favorites (-2.5) against the Carolina Panthers (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021. The over/under is set at 45.5 points for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Vikings vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in three of five games this season.

Carolina has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to average 45.6 points per game, 0.1 more than the total in this contest.

The 39.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.3 fewer than the 45.5 over/under in this contest.

Vikings games this season feature an average total of 50.6 points, a number 5.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 45.5-point total for this game is 0.5 points below the 46.0 points per game average total in Panthers games this season.

Vikings stats and trends

So far this season Minnesota has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Vikings are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Minnesota's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Vikings average 22.6 points per game, 5.2 more than the Panthers give up per contest (17.4).

When Minnesota records more than 17.4 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Vikings collect 382.8 yards per game, 127 more yards than the 255.8 the Panthers allow per outing.

In games that Minnesota churns out more than 255.8 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Vikings have turned the ball over four times this season, one fewer than the Panthers have forced (5).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Minnesota's matchup with the Panthers.

Panthers stats and trends

Carolina has played five games, with three wins against the spread.

The Panthers have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in two chances).

Carolina's games this season have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

The Panthers put up just 1.2 more points per game (23) than the Vikings give up (21.8).

Carolina is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team notches more than 21.8 points.

The Panthers rack up just 5.4 fewer yards per game (363.4) than the Vikings allow per outing (368.8).

In games that Carolina totals over 368.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over three more times (7 total) than the Vikings have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Home and road insights

Carolina has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-1 overall there, this season.

At home, as 2.5-point underdogs or greater, the Panthers have one win ATS (1-1).

Carolina has not hit the over in three home games this season.

This season, Panthers home games average 45.2 points, 0.3 fewer than this outing's over/under (45.5).

The Vikings are winless ATS (0-1) on the road as 2.5-point favorites or more.

This season, Vikings away games average 49.0 points, 3.5 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered by Data Skrive.