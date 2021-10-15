CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota Vikings vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1esoty_0cRnjY1400

Check out odds, plays and more for the Minnesota Vikings vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 6 matchup on October 17, 2021.

Oct 10, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs the ball as Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Alex Singleton (49) defends during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings (2-3) are close favorites (-2.5) against the Carolina Panthers (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021. The over/under is set at 45.5 points for the game.

Odds for Vikings vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

  • Minnesota and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in three of five games this season.
  • Carolina has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in one game this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 45.6 points per game, 0.1 more than the total in this contest.
  • The 39.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.3 fewer than the 45.5 over/under in this contest.
  • Vikings games this season feature an average total of 50.6 points, a number 5.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 45.5-point total for this game is 0.5 points below the 46.0 points per game average total in Panthers games this season.

Vikings stats and trends

  • So far this season Minnesota has two wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Vikings are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
  • Minnesota's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).
  • The Vikings average 22.6 points per game, 5.2 more than the Panthers give up per contest (17.4).
  • When Minnesota records more than 17.4 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • The Vikings collect 382.8 yards per game, 127 more yards than the 255.8 the Panthers allow per outing.
  • In games that Minnesota churns out more than 255.8 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • The Vikings have turned the ball over four times this season, one fewer than the Panthers have forced (5).
Panthers stats and trends

  • Carolina has played five games, with three wins against the spread.
  • The Panthers have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in two chances).
  • Carolina's games this season have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).
  • The Panthers put up just 1.2 more points per game (23) than the Vikings give up (21.8).
  • Carolina is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team notches more than 21.8 points.
  • The Panthers rack up just 5.4 fewer yards per game (363.4) than the Vikings allow per outing (368.8).
  • In games that Carolina totals over 368.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Panthers have turned the ball over three more times (7 total) than the Vikings have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Carolina has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-1 overall there, this season.
  • At home, as 2.5-point underdogs or greater, the Panthers have one win ATS (1-1).
  • Carolina has not hit the over in three home games this season.
  • This season, Panthers home games average 45.2 points, 0.3 fewer than this outing's over/under (45.5).
  • The Vikings are winless ATS (0-1) on the road as 2.5-point favorites or more.
  • This season, Vikings away games average 49.0 points, 3.5 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

Sports
