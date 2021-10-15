Kansas City Chiefs vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
Check out odds, plays and more for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 6 matchup on October 17, 2021.
Oddsmakers give the Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) the advantage on Sunday, October 17, 2021 against the Washington Football Team (2-3). Kansas City is favored by 6.5 points. The over/under is set at 54.5 points for the contest.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .
Odds for Chiefs vs. WashingtonView the original article to see embedded media.
Over/under insights
- Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in five of six games this season.
- Washington's games have gone over 54.5 points in four of five chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.4, is 0.9 points above Sunday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 9.1 points lower than the 63.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
- The average total in Chiefs games this season is 54.4, 0.1 points fewer than Sunday's total of 54.5.
- The 44.7 PPG average total in Football Team games this season is 9.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Chiefs stats and trends
- Thus far this year Kansas City has one win against the spread.
- This season, the Chiefs have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.
- Kansas City's games this year have gone over the total in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).
- This year, the Chiefs rack up just 0.2 fewer points per game (30.8) than the Football Team give up (31).
- Kansas City is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 31 points.
- The Chiefs collect only 10.4 more yards per game (418.2) than the Football Team give up per contest (407.8).
- When Kansas City churns out more than 407.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Chiefs have turned the ball over seven more times (11 total) than the Football Team have forced a turnover (4) this season.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Kansas City's matchup with Washington.
Washington stats and trends
- Thus far this season Washington has one win against the spread.
- This year, the Football Team are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.
- Washington's games this year have gone over the total in four out of five opportunities (80%).
- This season the Football Team put up eight fewer points per game (24.6) than the Chiefs surrender (32.6).
- The Football Team rack up 89.2 fewer yards per game (348.2) than the Chiefs allow (437.4).
- The Football Team have turned the ball over seven times this season, three more turnovers than the Chiefs have forced (4).
Home and road insights
- Washington has not covered the spread at home, and is 1-2 overall there, this year.
- This year, in three home games, Washington has hit the over twice.
- This season, Football Team home games average 43.5 points, 11.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (54.5).
- The Chiefs are unbeaten ATS (1-0) on the road as 6.5-point favorites or more.
- This season, Chiefs away games average 53.5 points, 1.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (54.5).
Powered by Data Skrive.
Comments / 0