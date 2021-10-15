Kansas City Chiefs vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 6 matchup on October 17, 2021.

Oddsmakers give the Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) the advantage on Sunday, October 17, 2021 against the Washington Football Team (2-3). Kansas City is favored by 6.5 points. The over/under is set at 54.5 points for the contest.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Washington

Over/under insights

Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in five of six games this season.

Washington's games have gone over 54.5 points in four of five chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.4, is 0.9 points above Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 9.1 points lower than the 63.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The average total in Chiefs games this season is 54.4, 0.1 points fewer than Sunday's total of 54.5.

The 44.7 PPG average total in Football Team games this season is 9.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Chiefs stats and trends

Thus far this year Kansas City has one win against the spread.

This season, the Chiefs have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

Kansas City's games this year have gone over the total in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).

This year, the Chiefs rack up just 0.2 fewer points per game (30.8) than the Football Team give up (31).

Kansas City is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 31 points.

The Chiefs collect only 10.4 more yards per game (418.2) than the Football Team give up per contest (407.8).

When Kansas City churns out more than 407.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over seven more times (11 total) than the Football Team have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Washington stats and trends

Thus far this season Washington has one win against the spread.

This year, the Football Team are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

Washington's games this year have gone over the total in four out of five opportunities (80%).

This season the Football Team put up eight fewer points per game (24.6) than the Chiefs surrender (32.6).

The Football Team rack up 89.2 fewer yards per game (348.2) than the Chiefs allow (437.4).

The Football Team have turned the ball over seven times this season, three more turnovers than the Chiefs have forced (4).

Home and road insights

Washington has not covered the spread at home, and is 1-2 overall there, this year.

This year, in three home games, Washington has hit the over twice.

This season, Football Team home games average 43.5 points, 11.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (54.5).

The Chiefs are unbeaten ATS (1-0) on the road as 6.5-point favorites or more.

This season, Chiefs away games average 53.5 points, 1.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (54.5).

