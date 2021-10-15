Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 6 matchup on October 17, 2021.

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, center, talks with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during a timeout in the second quarter of a Week 5 NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Green Bay Packers At Cincinnati Bengals Oct 10

The Green Bay Packers (4-1) take a four-game winning streak into a matchup against the Chicago Bears (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Soldier Field. Green Bay is a 6-point favorite in the game. The total for this game has been set at 44.5 points.

Odds for Packers vs. Bears

Over/under insights

Green Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in three of five games this season.

Chicago's games have gone over 44.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.8, is 3.7 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 44.4 points per game, 0.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Packers games this season feature an average total of 49.0 points, a number 4.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Bears have averaged a total of 44.7 points, 0.2 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Packers stats and trends

In Green Bay's five games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Packers have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 6 points or more.

Green Bay's games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Packers score four more points per game (24) than the Bears give up (20).

Green Bay is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 20 points.

The Packers collect 347.6 yards per game, just 15.2 more than the 332.4 the Bears give up per outing.

When Green Bay totals more than 332.4 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Packers have five giveaways this season, while the Bears have seven takeaways.

Bears stats and trends

Against the spread, Chicago is 3-2-0 this season.

This year, the Bears are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 6 points or more.

Chicago's games this season have hit the over one time in five opportunities (20%).

The Bears rack up 7.6 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Packers allow (24.4).

The Bears rack up 240 yards per game, 82.6 fewer yards than the 322.6 the Packers allow.

The Bears have turned the ball over four times, four fewer times than the Packers have forced turnovers (8).

Home and road insights

The average total in Bears home games this season is 43.0 points, 1.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (44.5).

Green Bay has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, in away games.

This season, in three road games, Green Bay has gone over the total once.

This season, Packers away games average 50.0 points, 5.5 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

