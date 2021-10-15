Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
Check out odds, plays and more for the Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 6 matchup on October 17, 2021.
The Green Bay Packers (4-1) take a four-game winning streak into a matchup against the Chicago Bears (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Soldier Field. Green Bay is a 6-point favorite in the game. The total for this game has been set at 44.5 points.
Over/under insights
- Green Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in three of five games this season.
- Chicago's games have gone over 44.5 points in just one opportunity this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.8, is 3.7 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 44.4 points per game, 0.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Packers games this season feature an average total of 49.0 points, a number 4.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- In 2020, games involving the Bears have averaged a total of 44.7 points, 0.2 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Packers stats and trends
- In Green Bay's five games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Packers have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 6 points or more.
- Green Bay's games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).
- The Packers score four more points per game (24) than the Bears give up (20).
- Green Bay is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 20 points.
- The Packers collect 347.6 yards per game, just 15.2 more than the 332.4 the Bears give up per outing.
- When Green Bay totals more than 332.4 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Packers have five giveaways this season, while the Bears have seven takeaways.
Bears stats and trends
- Against the spread, Chicago is 3-2-0 this season.
- This year, the Bears are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 6 points or more.
- Chicago's games this season have hit the over one time in five opportunities (20%).
- The Bears rack up 7.6 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Packers allow (24.4).
- The Bears rack up 240 yards per game, 82.6 fewer yards than the 322.6 the Packers allow.
- The Bears have turned the ball over four times, four fewer times than the Packers have forced turnovers (8).
Home and road insights
- The average total in Bears home games this season is 43.0 points, 1.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (44.5).
- Green Bay has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, in away games.
- This season, in three road games, Green Bay has gone over the total once.
- This season, Packers away games average 50.0 points, 5.5 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).
