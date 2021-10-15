CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yOtpc_0cRnjWFc00

Check out odds, plays and more for the Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 6 matchup on October 17, 2021.

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, center, talks with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during a timeout in the second quarter of a Week 5 NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Green Bay Packers At Cincinnati Bengals Oct 10

The Green Bay Packers (4-1) take a four-game winning streak into a matchup against the Chicago Bears (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Soldier Field. Green Bay is a 6-point favorite in the game. The total for this game has been set at 44.5 points.

Odds for Packers vs. Bears

Over/under insights

  • Green Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in three of five games this season.
  • Chicago's games have gone over 44.5 points in just one opportunity this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.8, is 3.7 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 44.4 points per game, 0.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Packers games this season feature an average total of 49.0 points, a number 4.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2020, games involving the Bears have averaged a total of 44.7 points, 0.2 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Packers stats and trends

  • In Green Bay's five games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Packers have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 6 points or more.
  • Green Bay's games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).
  • The Packers score four more points per game (24) than the Bears give up (20).
  • Green Bay is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 20 points.
  • The Packers collect 347.6 yards per game, just 15.2 more than the 332.4 the Bears give up per outing.
  • When Green Bay totals more than 332.4 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The Packers have five giveaways this season, while the Bears have seven takeaways.
Bears stats and trends

  • Against the spread, Chicago is 3-2-0 this season.
  • This year, the Bears are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 6 points or more.
  • Chicago's games this season have hit the over one time in five opportunities (20%).
  • The Bears rack up 7.6 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Packers allow (24.4).
  • The Bears rack up 240 yards per game, 82.6 fewer yards than the 322.6 the Packers allow.
  • The Bears have turned the ball over four times, four fewer times than the Packers have forced turnovers (8).

Home and road insights

  • The average total in Bears home games this season is 43.0 points, 1.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (44.5).
  • Green Bay has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, in away games.
  • This season, in three road games, Green Bay has gone over the total once.
  • This season, Packers away games average 50.0 points, 5.5 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

