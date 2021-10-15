Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
Check out odds, plays and more for the Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 6 matchup on October 17, 2021.
A projected close showdown will see the Miami Dolphins (1-4) square off with the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Miami is on a four-game losing streak, and is favored by 2.5 points against Jacksonville, losers of five in a row. The game has a point total set at 47.
Over/under insights
- Miami and its opponents have combined for 47 points just twice this year.
- Jacksonville's games have gone over 47 points in three of five chances this season.
- Sunday's total is 12.6 points higher than the combined 34.4 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads surrender a combined 61.2 points per game, 14.2 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Dolphins and their opponents score an average of 45.2 points per game, 1.8 fewer than Sunday's total.
- The 47.3 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 0.3 points more than this game's over/under.
Dolphins stats and trends
- Miami has two wins against the spread in five games this season.
- The Dolphins have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 2.5 points or more.
- Miami's games this year have hit the over in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).
- The Dolphins average 15.8 points per game, 14.6 fewer than the Jaguars allow per contest (30.4).
- The Dolphins rack up 146.6 fewer yards per game (261.8) than the Jaguars give up per matchup (408.4).
- The Dolphins have turned the ball over eight times this season, seven more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (1).
Jaguars stats and trends
- Jacksonville has covered the spread one time this year.
- This year, the Jaguars have just one against the spread win in four games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
- Jacksonville's games this season have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
- The Jaguars average 18.6 points per game, 12.2 fewer than the Dolphins surrender (30.8).
- The Jaguars collect 74.2 fewer yards per game (348) than the Dolphins allow per contest (422.2).
- The Jaguars have turned the ball over five more times (11 total) than the Dolphins have forced a turnover (6) this season.
Home and road insights
- At home this season, Jacksonville is winless against the spread, and 0-3 overall.
- This season, in three home games, Jacksonville has hit the over once.
- The average point total in Jaguars home games this season is 48.3 points, 1.3 more than this matchup's over/under (47).
- Miami has two wins against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, away from home.
- In three away games this year, Miami has hit the over twice.
- This season, Dolphins away games average 45.5 points, 1.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (47).
