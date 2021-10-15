Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 6 matchup on October 17, 2021.

Oct 7, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; Workers erect signage featuring the image of Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A projected close showdown will see the Miami Dolphins (1-4) square off with the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Miami is on a four-game losing streak, and is favored by 2.5 points against Jacksonville, losers of five in a row. The game has a point total set at 47.

Odds for Dolphins vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

Miami and its opponents have combined for 47 points just twice this year.

Jacksonville's games have gone over 47 points in three of five chances this season.

Sunday's total is 12.6 points higher than the combined 34.4 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 61.2 points per game, 14.2 more than this contest's over/under.

The Dolphins and their opponents score an average of 45.2 points per game, 1.8 fewer than Sunday's total.

The 47.3 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 0.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Dolphins stats and trends

Miami has two wins against the spread in five games this season.

The Dolphins have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 2.5 points or more.

Miami's games this year have hit the over in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).

The Dolphins average 15.8 points per game, 14.6 fewer than the Jaguars allow per contest (30.4).

The Dolphins rack up 146.6 fewer yards per game (261.8) than the Jaguars give up per matchup (408.4).

The Dolphins have turned the ball over eight times this season, seven more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (1).

Jaguars stats and trends

Jacksonville has covered the spread one time this year.

This year, the Jaguars have just one against the spread win in four games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Jacksonville's games this season have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

The Jaguars average 18.6 points per game, 12.2 fewer than the Dolphins surrender (30.8).

The Jaguars collect 74.2 fewer yards per game (348) than the Dolphins allow per contest (422.2).

The Jaguars have turned the ball over five more times (11 total) than the Dolphins have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Home and road insights

At home this season, Jacksonville is winless against the spread, and 0-3 overall.

This season, in three home games, Jacksonville has hit the over once.

The average point total in Jaguars home games this season is 48.3 points, 1.3 more than this matchup's over/under (47).

Miami has two wins against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, away from home.

In three away games this year, Miami has hit the over twice.

This season, Dolphins away games average 45.5 points, 1.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (47).

