CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h6B2z_0cRnjVMt00

Check out odds, plays and more for the Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 6 matchup on October 17, 2021.

Oct 7, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; Workers erect signage featuring the image of Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A projected close showdown will see the Miami Dolphins (1-4) square off with the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Miami is on a four-game losing streak, and is favored by 2.5 points against Jacksonville, losers of five in a row. The game has a point total set at 47.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Dolphins vs. Jaguars

View the original article to see embedded media.

Over/under insights

  • Miami and its opponents have combined for 47 points just twice this year.
  • Jacksonville's games have gone over 47 points in three of five chances this season.
  • Sunday's total is 12.6 points higher than the combined 34.4 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 61.2 points per game, 14.2 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The Dolphins and their opponents score an average of 45.2 points per game, 1.8 fewer than Sunday's total.
  • The 47.3 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 0.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Dolphins stats and trends

  • Miami has two wins against the spread in five games this season.
  • The Dolphins have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 2.5 points or more.
  • Miami's games this year have hit the over in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).
  • The Dolphins average 15.8 points per game, 14.6 fewer than the Jaguars allow per contest (30.4).
  • The Dolphins rack up 146.6 fewer yards per game (261.8) than the Jaguars give up per matchup (408.4).
  • The Dolphins have turned the ball over eight times this season, seven more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (1).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Miami's matchup with the Jaguars.

Jaguars stats and trends

  • Jacksonville has covered the spread one time this year.
  • This year, the Jaguars have just one against the spread win in four games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
  • Jacksonville's games this season have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
  • The Jaguars average 18.6 points per game, 12.2 fewer than the Dolphins surrender (30.8).
  • The Jaguars collect 74.2 fewer yards per game (348) than the Dolphins allow per contest (422.2).
  • The Jaguars have turned the ball over five more times (11 total) than the Dolphins have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Jacksonville is winless against the spread, and 0-3 overall.
  • This season, in three home games, Jacksonville has hit the over once.
  • The average point total in Jaguars home games this season is 48.3 points, 1.3 more than this matchup's over/under (47).
  • Miami has two wins against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, away from home.
  • In three away games this year, Miami has hit the over twice.
  • This season, Dolphins away games average 45.5 points, 1.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (47).

Powered by Data Skrive.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Report: 1 Team Closing In On Deshaun Watson Trade

Deshaun Watson has been mentioned in countless trade rumors over the past few months. With the Nov. 2 trade deadline approaching very soon, there’s a chance the Houston Texans will finally part ways with the Pro Bowl quarterback. According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans could have...
NFL
The Spun

Retired NFL Quarterback Reportedly Being “Closely Monitored”

A retired NFL quarterback is reportedly being “closely monitored” by teams across the league heading into the fourth week of the regular season. Josh McCown, 40, last played in the National Football League in 2020. He spent time with both the Philadelphia Eagles and the Houston Texans in 2020. The...
NFL
chicagobearshq.com

Bears trade for speedy Dolphins receiver

The Chicago Bears have traded for speedy receiver Jakeem Grant from the Miami Dolphins for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick, according to multiple reports on Tuesday. Grant is an elite return man (2nd team All-Pro last season) and will also bring value to the receiver position. For the season, he...
NFL
The Associated Press

John Harbaugh not sorry; Urban Meyer can’t apologize enough

DENVER (AP) — Victory formation is for losers. The Baltimore Ravens wanted the rushing record. So, John Harbaugh isn’t one bit sorry for not having Lamar Jackson take a knee to close out their rout at Denver. Harbaugh explained enthusiastically and unapologetically after Baltimore’s 23-7 victory Sunday that it was...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tottenham Hotspur Stadium#England#American Football#The Miami Dolphins
ClutchPoints

Bears trade with Dolphins to help Justin Fields, offense

In an attempt to bolster their anemic offense, the Chicago Bears got Justin Fields and the team’s attack some help by trading for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant. This, according to Tom Pelissero of The NFL Network. The move comes shortly after the Bears scored a 24-14 win over...
NFL
The Spun

Drew Rosenhaus Sends Clear Message About Deshaun Watson

Longtime NFL agent Drew Rosenhaus has been banging the drum for the Miami Dolphins to trade for Deshaun Watson since the summer. He pounded it a little harder today, after Miami dropped a sixth-straight game. The Dolphins battled back to take a late 28-27 lead before a Younghoe Koo field goal on the final play lifted the Atlanta Falcons to a 30-28 win.
NFL
The Spun

Dolphins Reportedly Signing Former Eagles Wide Receiver

Earlier this week, the Philadelphia Eagles made a surprising decision regarding one of the team’s wide receivers. Following the team’s win over the Carolina Panthers this weekend, the Eagles released wide receiver Travis Fulgham. The move comes a year to the day after Fulgham had a breakout game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
profootballnetwork.com

Dolphins vs. Jaguars prediction, pick, odds, and how to watch the London NFL game in Week 6

Dolphins -3.5 (-110) Over/Under: 45.5 (Over -110, Under -110) The Dolphins and Jaguars both enter this game with sub-.500 records against the spread. That said, the Jaguars have failed to cover in each of their last five October games. However, history favors Jacksonville in this series. The underdog has covered in each of their last three meetings dating back to 2015.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Cordarrelle Patterson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Atlanta vs. Miami

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Cordarrelle Patterson for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Patterson's Atlanta Falcons (2-3) and the Miami Dolphins (1-5) face off in a Week 7 matchup from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Mike Davis Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Atlanta vs. Miami

Mike Davis has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Davis' Atlanta Falcons (2-3) and the Miami Dolphins (1-5) hit the field in a Week 7 matchup from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Want more...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy