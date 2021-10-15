CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kgz1H_0cRnjTbR00

Check out odds, plays and more for the Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 6 matchup on October 17, 2021.

Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers project the Houston Texans (1-4) to see their four-game losing streak continue, as they are 10-point underdogs in a matchup with the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The game has a 43.5-point over/under.

Odds for Colts vs. Texans

Over/under insights

  • Indianapolis has combined with its opponents to score more than 43.5 points in four of five games this season.
  • In 60% of Houston's games this season (3/5), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 43.5.
  • The two teams combine to score 39.4 points per game, 4.1 less than the total in this contest.
  • The 53.8 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 10.3 more than the 43.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The Colts and their opponents have scored an average of 46.4 points per game in 2020, 2.9 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 43.5-point total for this game is 1.0 point below the 44.5 points per game average total in Texans games this season.

Colts stats and trends

  • In Indianapolis' five games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
  • Indianapolis has eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times over five games with a set point total).
  • The Colts average 21.6 points per game, 6.6 fewer than the Texans give up per matchup (28.2).
  • The Colts rack up 28.4 fewer yards per game (363.4), than the Texans give up per matchup (391.8).
  • The Colts have turned the ball over five times this season, three fewer than the Texans have forced (8).
Texans stats and trends

  • Against the spread, Houston is 3-2-0 this season.
  • This season, the Texans have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 10 points or more.
  • Houston has eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities this season (three times over five games with a set point total).
  • The Texans put up 7.8 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Colts surrender (25.6).
  • The Texans average 86.6 fewer yards per game (282.6) than the Colts give up (369.2).
  • The Texans have turned the ball over eight times, one fewer times than the Colts have forced turnovers (9).

Home and road insights

  • The average point total in Colts home games this season is 48.5 points, 5.0 more than this contest's over/under (43.5).
  • Texans away games this season average 47.5 total points, 4.0 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).

