Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
Check out odds, plays and more for the Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 6 matchup on October 17, 2021.
Oddsmakers project the Houston Texans (1-4) to see their four-game losing streak continue, as they are 10-point underdogs in a matchup with the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The game has a 43.5-point over/under.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .
Odds for Colts vs. TexansView the original article to see embedded media.
Over/under insights
- Indianapolis has combined with its opponents to score more than 43.5 points in four of five games this season.
- In 60% of Houston's games this season (3/5), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 43.5.
- The two teams combine to score 39.4 points per game, 4.1 less than the total in this contest.
- The 53.8 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 10.3 more than the 43.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Colts and their opponents have scored an average of 46.4 points per game in 2020, 2.9 more than Sunday's total.
- The 43.5-point total for this game is 1.0 point below the 44.5 points per game average total in Texans games this season.
Colts stats and trends
- In Indianapolis' five games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- Indianapolis has eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times over five games with a set point total).
- The Colts average 21.6 points per game, 6.6 fewer than the Texans give up per matchup (28.2).
- The Colts rack up 28.4 fewer yards per game (363.4), than the Texans give up per matchup (391.8).
- The Colts have turned the ball over five times this season, three fewer than the Texans have forced (8).
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Indianapolis' matchup with the Texans.
Texans stats and trends
- Against the spread, Houston is 3-2-0 this season.
- This season, the Texans have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 10 points or more.
- Houston has eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities this season (three times over five games with a set point total).
- The Texans put up 7.8 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Colts surrender (25.6).
- The Texans average 86.6 fewer yards per game (282.6) than the Colts give up (369.2).
- The Texans have turned the ball over eight times, one fewer times than the Colts have forced turnovers (9).
Home and road insights
- The average point total in Colts home games this season is 48.5 points, 5.0 more than this contest's over/under (43.5).
- Texans away games this season average 47.5 total points, 4.0 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).
Powered by Data Skrive.
Comments / 0