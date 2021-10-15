Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 6 matchup on October 17, 2021.

Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers project the Houston Texans (1-4) to see their four-game losing streak continue, as they are 10-point underdogs in a matchup with the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The game has a 43.5-point over/under.

Odds for Colts vs. Texans

Over/under insights

Indianapolis has combined with its opponents to score more than 43.5 points in four of five games this season.

In 60% of Houston's games this season (3/5), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 43.5.

The two teams combine to score 39.4 points per game, 4.1 less than the total in this contest.

The 53.8 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 10.3 more than the 43.5 over/under in this contest.

The Colts and their opponents have scored an average of 46.4 points per game in 2020, 2.9 more than Sunday's total.

The 43.5-point total for this game is 1.0 point below the 44.5 points per game average total in Texans games this season.

Colts stats and trends

In Indianapolis' five games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

Indianapolis has eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times over five games with a set point total).

The Colts average 21.6 points per game, 6.6 fewer than the Texans give up per matchup (28.2).

The Colts rack up 28.4 fewer yards per game (363.4), than the Texans give up per matchup (391.8).

The Colts have turned the ball over five times this season, three fewer than the Texans have forced (8).

Texans stats and trends

Against the spread, Houston is 3-2-0 this season.

This season, the Texans have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 10 points or more.

Houston has eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities this season (three times over five games with a set point total).

The Texans put up 7.8 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Colts surrender (25.6).

The Texans average 86.6 fewer yards per game (282.6) than the Colts give up (369.2).

The Texans have turned the ball over eight times, one fewer times than the Colts have forced turnovers (9).

Home and road insights

The average point total in Colts home games this season is 48.5 points, 5.0 more than this contest's over/under (43.5).

Texans away games this season average 47.5 total points, 4.0 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).

