Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Giants NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
Check out odds, plays and more for the Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Giants NFL Week 6 matchup on October 17, 2021.
The New York Giants (1-4) are 9-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 17, 2021 against the Los Angeles Rams (4-1). A 48.5-point over/under is set for the game.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .
Odds for Rams vs. GiantsView the original article to see embedded media.
Over/under insights
- Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to put up more than 48.5 points in three of five games this season.
- New York's games have gone over 48.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- Sunday's over/under is 0.3 points lower than the two team's combined 48.8 points per game average.
- These two squads surrender a combined 51 points per game, 2.5 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 51.4 points per game in 2020, 2.9 more than Sunday's total.
- The 48.5 over/under in this game is 3.5 points above the 45.0 average total in Giants games this season.
Rams stats and trends
- Los Angeles is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.
- The Rams have been favored by 9 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on four of five set point totals (80%).
- This year, the Rams rack up just 0.4 more points per game (28.2) than the Giants surrender (27.8).
- Los Angeles is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 27.8 points.
- The Rams collect just 0.4 fewer yards per game (408.2), than the Giants allow per contest (408.6).
- The Rams have turned the ball over five times this season, one fewer than the Giants have forced (6).
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the Giants.
Giants stats and trends
- New York has two wins against the spread in five games this year.
- New York's games this season have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).
- The Giants put up 20.6 points per game, comparable to the 23.2 the Rams surrender.
- New York is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 23.2 points.
- The Giants rack up just 7.6 fewer yards per game (380.6) than the Rams give up per matchup (388.2).
- New York is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team totals more than 388.2 yards.
- This season the Giants have five turnovers, one fewer than the Rams have takeaways (6).
Home and road insights
- This season, Giants home games average 44.3 points, 4.2 fewer than this outing's over/under (48.5).
- The average point total in Rams away games this season is 50.8 points, 2.3 more than this outing's over/under (48.5).
Powered by Data Skrive.
Comments / 0