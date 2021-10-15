Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Giants NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Giants NFL Week 6 matchup on October 17, 2021.

Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) runs the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants (1-4) are 9-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 17, 2021 against the Los Angeles Rams (4-1). A 48.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Rams vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to put up more than 48.5 points in three of five games this season.

New York's games have gone over 48.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Sunday's over/under is 0.3 points lower than the two team's combined 48.8 points per game average.

These two squads surrender a combined 51 points per game, 2.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 51.4 points per game in 2020, 2.9 more than Sunday's total.

The 48.5 over/under in this game is 3.5 points above the 45.0 average total in Giants games this season.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Rams have been favored by 9 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on four of five set point totals (80%).

This year, the Rams rack up just 0.4 more points per game (28.2) than the Giants surrender (27.8).

Los Angeles is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 27.8 points.

The Rams collect just 0.4 fewer yards per game (408.2), than the Giants allow per contest (408.6).

The Rams have turned the ball over five times this season, one fewer than the Giants have forced (6).

Giants stats and trends

New York has two wins against the spread in five games this year.

New York's games this season have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).

The Giants put up 20.6 points per game, comparable to the 23.2 the Rams surrender.

New York is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 23.2 points.

The Giants rack up just 7.6 fewer yards per game (380.6) than the Rams give up per matchup (388.2).

New York is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team totals more than 388.2 yards.

This season the Giants have five turnovers, one fewer than the Rams have takeaways (6).

Home and road insights

This season, Giants home games average 44.3 points, 4.2 fewer than this outing's over/under (48.5).

The average point total in Rams away games this season is 50.8 points, 2.3 more than this outing's over/under (48.5).

