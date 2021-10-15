CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Giants NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z5mTX_0cRnjSii00

Check out odds, plays and more for the Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Giants NFL Week 6 matchup on October 17, 2021.

Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) runs the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants (1-4) are 9-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 17, 2021 against the Los Angeles Rams (4-1). A 48.5-point over/under is set for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Rams vs. Giants

View the original article to see embedded media.

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to put up more than 48.5 points in three of five games this season.
  • New York's games have gone over 48.5 points in two opportunities this season.
  • Sunday's over/under is 0.3 points lower than the two team's combined 48.8 points per game average.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 51 points per game, 2.5 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 51.4 points per game in 2020, 2.9 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 48.5 over/under in this game is 3.5 points above the 45.0 average total in Giants games this season.

Rams stats and trends

  • Los Angeles is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Rams have been favored by 9 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on four of five set point totals (80%).
  • This year, the Rams rack up just 0.4 more points per game (28.2) than the Giants surrender (27.8).
  • Los Angeles is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 27.8 points.
  • The Rams collect just 0.4 fewer yards per game (408.2), than the Giants allow per contest (408.6).
  • The Rams have turned the ball over five times this season, one fewer than the Giants have forced (6).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the Giants.

Giants stats and trends

  • New York has two wins against the spread in five games this year.
  • New York's games this season have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).
  • The Giants put up 20.6 points per game, comparable to the 23.2 the Rams surrender.
  • New York is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 23.2 points.
  • The Giants rack up just 7.6 fewer yards per game (380.6) than the Rams give up per matchup (388.2).
  • New York is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team totals more than 388.2 yards.
  • This season the Giants have five turnovers, one fewer than the Rams have takeaways (6).

Home and road insights

  • This season, Giants home games average 44.3 points, 4.2 fewer than this outing's over/under (48.5).
  • The average point total in Rams away games this season is 50.8 points, 2.3 more than this outing's over/under (48.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Giants#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#The Seattle Seahawks
247Sports

New York Giants injury report: Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay out against Los Angeles Rams

After an injury-filled game against the Dallas Cowboys last weekend, the New York Giants have released their latest injury report. On the report, running back Saquon Barkley, wide receiver Kenny Golladay and linebacker Justin Hillard were all listed as out against the Los Angeles Rams this weekend. Meanwhile, quarterback Daniel Jones was a full participant in practice.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Furious With Patrick Mahomes’ Brother

Washington Football Team fans have taken to social media on Sunday night to express their frustration with Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson. Social media posts appear to show Jackson Mahomes dancing on the No. 21 logo – painted at FedEx Field in honor of legendary safety Sean Taylor – at some point on Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terrifying Patrick Mahomes Injury

Kansas City Chiefs fans and the rest of the NFL world are currently holding their breath, hoping for the best with Patrick Mahomes. The MVP quarterback had to leave Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tennessee Titans after taking a terrifying hit to the head. Mahomes was getting wrapped up in...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy