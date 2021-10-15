CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 6 matchup on October 17, 2021.

Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) runs after a catch against Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the Denver Broncos (3-2) the edge when they host the Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 in a matchup between AFC West opponents at Empower Field at Mile High. Denver is favored by 4 points. The over/under is set at 43.5 points for the outing.

Odds for Broncos vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

  • Denver and its opponents have scored at least 43.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just once this season.
  • Las Vegas' games have gone over 43.5 points in two opportunities this season.
  • Sunday's total is 0.5 points higher than the combined 43 PPG average of the two teams.
  • The 39.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.3 fewer than the 43.5 total in this contest.
  • Broncos games have an average total of 42.4 points this season, 1.1 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 48.0 PPG average total in Raiders games this season is 4.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Broncos stats and trends

  • Denver has three wins against the spread in five games this season.
  • The Broncos have always covered the spread this season when favored by 4 points or more.
  • Denver's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).
  • The Broncos put up 20.4 points per game, 3.6 fewer than the Raiders allow per contest (24).
  • Denver is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 24 points.
  • The Broncos collect only 18 more yards per game (357.8), than the Raiders give up per contest (339.8).
  • Denver is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team churns out over 339.8 yards.
  • The Broncos have turned the ball over four times this season, one more turnover than the Raiders have forced (3).
Raiders stats and trends

  • Las Vegas has covered the spread two times this year.
  • This season, the Raiders won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 4 points or more.
  • Las Vegas' games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).
  • The Raiders rack up 7.4 more points per game (22.6) than the Broncos surrender (15.2).
  • Las Vegas is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 15.2 points.
  • The Raiders collect 377 yards per game, 84.6 more yards than the 292.4 the Broncos allow.
  • When Las Vegas totals more than 292.4 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • This season the Raiders have four turnovers, two fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (6).

Home and road insights

  • The Broncos are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 4-point favorites or more at home.
  • The average total in Broncos home games this season is 42.8 points, 0.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (43.5).
  • This season, Raiders away games average 49.3 points, 5.8 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).

