Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights

Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) runs after a catch against Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the Denver Broncos (3-2) the edge when they host the Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 in a matchup between AFC West opponents at Empower Field at Mile High. Denver is favored by 4 points. The over/under is set at 43.5 points for the outing.

Odds for Broncos vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

Denver and its opponents have scored at least 43.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just once this season.

Las Vegas' games have gone over 43.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Sunday's total is 0.5 points higher than the combined 43 PPG average of the two teams.

The 39.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.3 fewer than the 43.5 total in this contest.

Broncos games have an average total of 42.4 points this season, 1.1 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 48.0 PPG average total in Raiders games this season is 4.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Broncos stats and trends

Denver has three wins against the spread in five games this season.

The Broncos have always covered the spread this season when favored by 4 points or more.

Denver's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

The Broncos put up 20.4 points per game, 3.6 fewer than the Raiders allow per contest (24).

Denver is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 24 points.

The Broncos collect only 18 more yards per game (357.8), than the Raiders give up per contest (339.8).

Denver is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team churns out over 339.8 yards.

The Broncos have turned the ball over four times this season, one more turnover than the Raiders have forced (3).

Raiders stats and trends

Las Vegas has covered the spread two times this year.

This season, the Raiders won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 4 points or more.

Las Vegas' games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Raiders rack up 7.4 more points per game (22.6) than the Broncos surrender (15.2).

Las Vegas is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 15.2 points.

The Raiders collect 377 yards per game, 84.6 more yards than the 292.4 the Broncos allow.

When Las Vegas totals more than 292.4 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This season the Raiders have four turnovers, two fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (6).

Home and road insights

The Broncos are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 4-point favorites or more at home.

The average total in Broncos home games this season is 42.8 points, 0.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (43.5).

This season, Raiders away games average 49.3 points, 5.8 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).

