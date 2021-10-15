CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dallas Cowboys vs. New England Patriots NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Dallas Cowboys vs. New England Patriots NFL Week 6 matchup on October 17, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vPr53_0cRnjNYJ00
Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy talks with official Sarah Thomas (53) in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys (4-1) are 3.5-point favorites as they try to extend their four-game winning streak in a matchup against the New England Patriots (2-3) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Gillette Stadium. A total of 50.5 points has been set for this game.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Patriots

Over/under insights

  • Dallas and its opponents have combined to score more than 50.5 points in four of five games this season.
  • New England and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 50.5 points in a game this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 53.2 points per game, 2.7 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 41.8 points per game, 8.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 52.6 points, a number 2.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 50.5 total in this game is 6.8 points higher than the 43.7 average total in Patriots games this season.

Cowboys stats and trends

  • Dallas has five wins against the spread in five games this year.
  • The Cowboys are 3-0 ATS when favored by 3.5 points or more this season.
  • Dallas' games this year have gone over the total in four out of five opportunities (80%).
  • The Cowboys score 15.6 more points per game (34) than the Patriots surrender (18.4).
  • Dallas is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 18.4 points.
  • The Cowboys rack up 122 more yards per game (439.6) than the Patriots allow per contest (317.6).
  • When Dallas churns out over 317.6 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Cowboys have five giveaways this season, while the Patriots have six takeaways.
Patriots stats and trends

  • New England has two wins against the spread in five games this year.
  • The Patriots have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
  • New England's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).
  • This season the Patriots put up 4.2 fewer points per game (19.2) than the Cowboys allow (23.4).
  • When New England puts up more than 23.4 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Patriots collect 70.6 fewer yards per game (319.8) than the Cowboys allow per contest (390.4).
  • The Patriots have nine giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 12 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • New England has covered the spread once at home, and is 0-3 overall there, this year.
  • At home, as 3.5-point underdogs or greater, the Patriots are winless ATS (0-1).
  • This season, in three home games, New England has not gone over the total.
  • The average total in Patriots home games this season is 45.5 points, 5.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (50.5).
  • This season, Cowboys away games average 53.8 points, 3.3 more than this matchup's over/under (50.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.

