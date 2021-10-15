Dallas Cowboys vs. New England Patriots NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Dallas Cowboys vs. New England Patriots NFL Week 6 matchup on October 17, 2021.

Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy talks with official Sarah Thomas (53) in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys (4-1) are 3.5-point favorites as they try to extend their four-game winning streak in a matchup against the New England Patriots (2-3) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Gillette Stadium. A total of 50.5 points has been set for this game.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Patriots

Over/under insights

Dallas and its opponents have combined to score more than 50.5 points in four of five games this season.

New England and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 50.5 points in a game this season.

The two teams combine to average 53.2 points per game, 2.7 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 41.8 points per game, 8.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 52.6 points, a number 2.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 50.5 total in this game is 6.8 points higher than the 43.7 average total in Patriots games this season.

Cowboys stats and trends

Dallas has five wins against the spread in five games this year.

The Cowboys are 3-0 ATS when favored by 3.5 points or more this season.

Dallas' games this year have gone over the total in four out of five opportunities (80%).

The Cowboys score 15.6 more points per game (34) than the Patriots surrender (18.4).

Dallas is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 18.4 points.

The Cowboys rack up 122 more yards per game (439.6) than the Patriots allow per contest (317.6).

When Dallas churns out over 317.6 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Cowboys have five giveaways this season, while the Patriots have six takeaways.

Patriots stats and trends

New England has two wins against the spread in five games this year.

The Patriots have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

New England's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

This season the Patriots put up 4.2 fewer points per game (19.2) than the Cowboys allow (23.4).

When New England puts up more than 23.4 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Patriots collect 70.6 fewer yards per game (319.8) than the Cowboys allow per contest (390.4).

The Patriots have nine giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 12 takeaways.

Home and road insights

New England has covered the spread once at home, and is 0-3 overall there, this year.

At home, as 3.5-point underdogs or greater, the Patriots are winless ATS (0-1).

This season, in three home games, New England has not gone over the total.

The average total in Patriots home games this season is 45.5 points, 5.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (50.5).

This season, Cowboys away games average 53.8 points, 3.3 more than this matchup's over/under (50.5).

