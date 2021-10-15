Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 6 matchup on October 17, 2021.

Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) passes the ball against the Denver Broncos during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) are less than a touchdown favorite (-5.5) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 against the Seattle Seahawks (2-3). The over/under is 43 for the outing.

Odds for Steelers vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

Pittsburgh has combined with its opponents to score more than 43 points in three of five games this season.

Seattle has combined with its opponents to score more than 43 points in all five games this season.

The two teams combine to score 42.8 points per game, 0.2 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 47.6 points per game, 4.6 more than this contest's over/under.

Steelers games this season feature an average total of 44.3 points, a number 1.3 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Seahawks have averaged a total of 52.3 points, 9.3 more than the set total in this contest.

Steelers stats and trends

So far this season Pittsburgh has two wins against the spread.

The Steelers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 5.5 points or more.

Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

The Steelers score 6.4 fewer points per game (18.8) than the Seahawks give up (25.2).

The Steelers rack up 131.2 fewer yards per game (319.6), than the Seahawks allow per outing (450.8).

The Steelers have turned the ball over one more time (6 total) than the Seahawks have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Seahawks stats and trends

Thus far this year Seattle has two wins against the spread.

Seattle's games this season have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

The Seahawks average 24 points per game, comparable to the 22.4 the Steelers give up.

When Seattle scores more than 22.4 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Seahawks rack up 351 yards per game, only 10 fewer than the 361 the Steelers allow.

Seattle is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team amasses more than 361 yards.

The Seahawks have three giveaways this season, while the Steelers have four takeaways.

Home and road insights

Pittsburgh has covered the spread once at home, and is 1-2 overall there, this season.

At home, as 5.5-point favorites or greater, the Steelers are winless ATS (0-1).

In three home games this season, Pittsburgh has gone over the total once.

This season, Steelers home games average 42.7 points, 0.3 fewer than this outing's over/under (43).

On the road, Seattle has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.

In three away games this season, Seattle has not hit the over.

Seahawks away games this season average 51.5 total points, 8.5 more than this contest's over/under (43).

