CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NGPO9_0cRnjHFx00

Check out odds, plays and more for the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 6 matchup on October 17, 2021.

Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) passes the ball against the Denver Broncos during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) are less than a touchdown favorite (-5.5) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 against the Seattle Seahawks (2-3). The over/under is 43 for the outing.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Steelers vs. Seahawks

View the original article to see embedded media.

Over/under insights

  • Pittsburgh has combined with its opponents to score more than 43 points in three of five games this season.
  • Seattle has combined with its opponents to score more than 43 points in all five games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 42.8 points per game, 0.2 less than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 47.6 points per game, 4.6 more than this contest's over/under.
  • Steelers games this season feature an average total of 44.3 points, a number 1.3 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2020, games involving the Seahawks have averaged a total of 52.3 points, 9.3 more than the set total in this contest.

Steelers stats and trends

  • So far this season Pittsburgh has two wins against the spread.
  • The Steelers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 5.5 points or more.
  • Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).
  • The Steelers score 6.4 fewer points per game (18.8) than the Seahawks give up (25.2).
  • The Steelers rack up 131.2 fewer yards per game (319.6), than the Seahawks allow per outing (450.8).
  • The Steelers have turned the ball over one more time (6 total) than the Seahawks have forced a turnover (5) this season.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Pittsburgh's matchup with the Seahawks.

Seahawks stats and trends

  • Thus far this year Seattle has two wins against the spread.
  • Seattle's games this season have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).
  • The Seahawks average 24 points per game, comparable to the 22.4 the Steelers give up.
  • When Seattle scores more than 22.4 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Seahawks rack up 351 yards per game, only 10 fewer than the 361 the Steelers allow.
  • Seattle is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team amasses more than 361 yards.
  • The Seahawks have three giveaways this season, while the Steelers have four takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Pittsburgh has covered the spread once at home, and is 1-2 overall there, this season.
  • At home, as 5.5-point favorites or greater, the Steelers are winless ATS (0-1).
  • In three home games this season, Pittsburgh has gone over the total once.
  • This season, Steelers home games average 42.7 points, 0.3 fewer than this outing's over/under (43).
  • On the road, Seattle has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
  • In three away games this season, Seattle has not hit the over.
  • Seahawks away games this season average 51.5 total points, 8.5 more than this contest's over/under (43).

Powered by Data Skrive.

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

NFL head coach reveals his team has reached out to Cam Newton

Since being released by New England before the start of the regular season, Cam Newton has been waiting patiently as a free agent for the right opportunity. With Russell Wilson sidelined by a hand injury, the Seahawks are in the market for a quarterback and head coach Pete Carroll confirmed Monday in an interview with 710 ESPN Seattle that the Seahawks have talked to Newton as well as everyone else available “who could help us.”
NFL
The Spun

The Seahawks Signed A New Quarterback On Wednesday

Last week, the Seattle Seahawks learned that Russell Wilson would have to miss an extended period of time due to a finger injury. With him out for at least the next month, the front office has decided to bring in another quarterback as an insurance policy. On Wednesday, the Seahawks...
NFL
FanSided

Antonio Brown just shaded the hell out of the Steelers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Antonio Brown took a shot at the Steelers after beating the Patriots, even if it wasn’t fully intentional. Sometimes, we just say the wrong thing. It’s a classic case of going on autopilot, which Brown seems to do often at press conferences after a long, grinding football game.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
NFL
The Spun

The Seahawks Have Made A Decision On Russell Wilson

It’s no secret that Russell Wilson will have to miss an extended period of time due to his finger injury. However, it wasn’t until this Friday when we found out the minimum amount of games he’ll miss this season. On Friday afternoon, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll announced that...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL GM Has 1 Quarterback In Mind For Steelers

Former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum says it’s time to hit the panic button in Pittsburgh. The Steelers are 1-3 and 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger, who reportedly got in the best shape of his life this offseason, has struggled mightily. Tannenbaum––most recently Executive VP of Football Operations with the Dolphins––has offered...
NFL
FanSided

Pittsburgh Steelers replace Ben Roethlisberger, start future in 2022 NFL Mock Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers finally turn the page on Ben Roethlisberger in this 2022 NFL Mock Draft that starts the future with a full 7-round projection. The Pittsburgh Steelers are very much at a crossroads. Ben Roethlisberger is a shell of the quarterback he once was and it’s becoming painfully obvious with each passing week, particularly with the team starting the year at 1-3. On top of that, the offensive line is in shambles and the defense, though star-laden, has depth issues that have come to light.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
The Spun

Video: Aaron Rodgers’ Reaction To Mike Tomlin Is Going Viral

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are in a real fight against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lambeau Field today. But in the middle of the intense showdown, there was a fun moment between Rodgers and Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. In the middle of the second quarter, Rodgers forced...
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks the Steelers should replace Big Ben with

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a Ben Roethlisberger problem this season. Here are three quarterbacks that should replace the former two-time Super Bowl champion. The Pittsburgh Steelers were already making a risk in 2021 by bringing back quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for another season. Last year, there were signs that the two-time Super Bowl champion’s arm was no longer the same. Yet, they wanted to give it another go.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Heinz Field#The Seattle Seahawks#Seahawks View
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Mike Tomlin updates Stephon Tuitt's status

The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting a chance to recuperate this week with a bye. The Steelers have looked much improved on the offensive side of the ball. Their running game is much improved in their last two victories. Their defense has yet to allow more than 30 points in a game this season. And they have been doing this without their star defensive lineman in Stephon Tuitt.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Bringing In Notable WR

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a need at wide receiver, and it looks like they’re about to add one who was on the verge of signing elsewhere. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Steelers are bringing in Anthony Miller for a physical. If signed, Miller would likely help ease the loss of JuJu Smith-Schuster due to a season-ending injury.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy