Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
Check out odds, plays and more for the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 6 matchup on October 17, 2021.
The Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) are less than a touchdown favorite (-5.5) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 against the Seattle Seahawks (2-3). The over/under is 43 for the outing.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .
Odds for Steelers vs. SeahawksView the original article to see embedded media.
Over/under insights
- Pittsburgh has combined with its opponents to score more than 43 points in three of five games this season.
- Seattle has combined with its opponents to score more than 43 points in all five games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 42.8 points per game, 0.2 less than the total in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 47.6 points per game, 4.6 more than this contest's over/under.
- Steelers games this season feature an average total of 44.3 points, a number 1.3 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- In 2020, games involving the Seahawks have averaged a total of 52.3 points, 9.3 more than the set total in this contest.
Steelers stats and trends
- So far this season Pittsburgh has two wins against the spread.
- The Steelers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 5.5 points or more.
- Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).
- The Steelers score 6.4 fewer points per game (18.8) than the Seahawks give up (25.2).
- The Steelers rack up 131.2 fewer yards per game (319.6), than the Seahawks allow per outing (450.8).
- The Steelers have turned the ball over one more time (6 total) than the Seahawks have forced a turnover (5) this season.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Pittsburgh's matchup with the Seahawks.
Seahawks stats and trends
- Thus far this year Seattle has two wins against the spread.
- Seattle's games this season have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).
- The Seahawks average 24 points per game, comparable to the 22.4 the Steelers give up.
- When Seattle scores more than 22.4 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Seahawks rack up 351 yards per game, only 10 fewer than the 361 the Steelers allow.
- Seattle is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team amasses more than 361 yards.
- The Seahawks have three giveaways this season, while the Steelers have four takeaways.
Home and road insights
- Pittsburgh has covered the spread once at home, and is 1-2 overall there, this season.
- At home, as 5.5-point favorites or greater, the Steelers are winless ATS (0-1).
- In three home games this season, Pittsburgh has gone over the total once.
- This season, Steelers home games average 42.7 points, 0.3 fewer than this outing's over/under (43).
- On the road, Seattle has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
- In three away games this season, Seattle has not hit the over.
- Seahawks away games this season average 51.5 total points, 8.5 more than this contest's over/under (43).
Powered by Data Skrive.
Comments / 0