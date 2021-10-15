Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
Check out odds, plays and more for the Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans NFL Week 6 matchup on October 18, 2021.
The AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans (3-2) are 5.5-point underdogs against the top team in the AFC East, the Buffalo Bills (4-1), on Monday, October 18, 2021 at Nissan Stadium. The over/under is 53.5 for the outing.
Odds for Bills vs. Titans
Over/under insights
- Buffalo and its opponents have gone over the current 53.5-point total in three of six games this season.
- Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 53.5 points in two games this season.
- Monday's over/under is 7.3 points lower than the two team's combined 60.8 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 14.7 points above the 38.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Bills games this season is 49.0, 4.5 points fewer than Monday's over/under of 53.5.
- The 53.5 over/under in this game is 3.9 points higher than the 49.6 average total in Titans games this season.
Bills stats and trends
- Buffalo has five wins against the spread in five games this season.
- The Bills have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 5.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Buffalo's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- The Bills put up 8.4 more points per game (34.4) than the Titans give up (26).
- Buffalo is 5-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 26 points.
- The Bills average 33 more yards per game (410.4) than the Titans give up per outing (377.4).
- When Buffalo amasses over 377.4 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Bills have four giveaways this season, while the Titans have four takeaways.
Titans stats and trends
- Against the spread, Tennessee is 3-2-0 this year.
- The Titans covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 5.5 points or more.
- Tennessee has hit the over in 60% of its opportunities this season (three times in five games with a set point total).
- The Titans average 26.4 points per game, 13.6 more than the Bills surrender (12.8).
- Tennessee is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 12.8 points.
- The Titans average 137.4 more yards per game (389.2) than the Bills allow (251.8).
- Tennessee is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team amasses more than 251.8 yards.
- This season the Titans have seven turnovers, eight fewer than the Bills have takeaways (15).
Home and road insights
- The average total in Titans home games this season is 50.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (53.5).
- Buffalo is 3-0 against the spread, and 3-0 overall, away from home.
- This year, in three road games, Buffalo has gone over the total once.
- The average total in Bills away games this season is 52.3 points, 1.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under (53.5).
