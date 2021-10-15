Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans NFL Week 6 matchup on October 18, 2021.

Oct 3, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) finds a hole to run against the Houston Texans in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans (3-2) are 5.5-point underdogs against the top team in the AFC East, the Buffalo Bills (4-1), on Monday, October 18, 2021 at Nissan Stadium. The over/under is 53.5 for the outing.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Bills vs. Titans

Over/under insights

Buffalo and its opponents have gone over the current 53.5-point total in three of six games this season.

Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 53.5 points in two games this season.

Monday's over/under is 7.3 points lower than the two team's combined 60.8 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 14.7 points above the 38.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Bills games this season is 49.0, 4.5 points fewer than Monday's over/under of 53.5.

The 53.5 over/under in this game is 3.9 points higher than the 49.6 average total in Titans games this season.

Bills stats and trends

Buffalo has five wins against the spread in five games this season.

The Bills have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 5.5 points or more (in three chances).

Buffalo's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Bills put up 8.4 more points per game (34.4) than the Titans give up (26).

Buffalo is 5-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 26 points.

The Bills average 33 more yards per game (410.4) than the Titans give up per outing (377.4).

When Buffalo amasses over 377.4 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Bills have four giveaways this season, while the Titans have four takeaways.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Buffalo's matchup with the Titans.

Titans stats and trends

Against the spread, Tennessee is 3-2-0 this year.

The Titans covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 5.5 points or more.

Tennessee has hit the over in 60% of its opportunities this season (three times in five games with a set point total).

The Titans average 26.4 points per game, 13.6 more than the Bills surrender (12.8).

Tennessee is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 12.8 points.

The Titans average 137.4 more yards per game (389.2) than the Bills allow (251.8).

Tennessee is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team amasses more than 251.8 yards.

This season the Titans have seven turnovers, eight fewer than the Bills have takeaways (15).

Home and road insights

The average total in Titans home games this season is 50.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (53.5).

Buffalo is 3-0 against the spread, and 3-0 overall, away from home.

This year, in three road games, Buffalo has gone over the total once.

The average total in Bills away games this season is 52.3 points, 1.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under (53.5).

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered by Data Skrive.