AccuWeather Forecast: Significantly cooler, cleaner air by Sunday

Some coast and bay communities already enjoying our cooling sea breeze this evening. This return spreads deeper into coastal valleys and bay communities tonight. It also drags a few clouds along. Lows range from middle 50s at the coast to lower 70s inland.

Our HEAT ADVISORY expires at 10 p.m.

Any morning clouds quickly return to the coast and leave it partly cloudy while bay and inland neighborhoods see a mostly sunny sky. While not as hot, dangerous develops inland where an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING continues for Solano County.

Cloudy with patchy morning drizzle to start our Sunday. This deepens our cooling trend. Highs will be 16 to 27 cooler than today.

The cooling trend is brief as another warming trend begins Monday and continues through Thursday.

Concord:

Fremont:

Oakland:

Redwood City:

San Francisco:

San Jose:

San Rafael:

Santa Rosa:

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy Sky

Lows: 54 - 57 Degrees

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy Sky

Highs: 65 - 69 Degrees

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear Sky

Lows: 59 - 61 Degrees

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny Sky

Highs: 87 - 92 Degrees

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear Sky

Lows: 59 - 61 Degrees

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny Sky

Highs: 82 - 86 Degrees

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear Sky

Lows: 63 - 66 Degrees

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny Sky

Highs: 88 - 96 Degrees

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear Sky

Lows: 57 - 60 Degrees

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny Sky

Highs: 80 - 85 Degrees

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear Sky

Lows: 60 - 63 Degrees

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny Sky

Highs: 86 - 91 Degrees

Weather Alerts: