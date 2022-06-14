ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

AccuWeather Forecast: Significantly cooler, cleaner air by Sunday

ABC7 News Bay Area
 3 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0igUYQ_0cRhgpeE00

Some coast and bay communities already enjoying our cooling sea breeze this evening. This return spreads deeper into coastal valleys and bay communities tonight. It also drags a few clouds along. Lows range from middle 50s at the coast to lower 70s inland.

Our HEAT ADVISORY expires at 10 p.m.

VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NbNq2_0cRhgpeE00

Any morning clouds quickly return to the coast and leave it partly cloudy while bay and inland neighborhoods see a mostly sunny sky. While not as hot, dangerous develops inland where an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING continues for Solano County.

Sunday and Beyond:

Cloudy with patchy morning drizzle to start our Sunday. This deepens our cooling trend. Highs will be 16 to 27 cooler than today.

The cooling trend is brief as another warming trend begins Monday and continues through Thursday.

Temperatures:

Concord: 66/94

Fremont: 61/86

Oakland: 60/47

Redwood City: 60/86

San Francisco: 58/74

San Jose: 63/90

San Rafael: 58/81

Santa Rosa:
59/92

Coast:

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy Sky

Lows: 54 - 57 Degrees

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy Sky

Highs: 65 - 69 Degrees

North Bay:

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear Sky

Lows: 59 - 61 Degrees

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny Sky

Highs: 87 - 92 Degrees

East Bay:

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear Sky

Lows: 59 - 61 Degrees

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny Sky

Highs: 82 - 86 Degrees

Inland East Bay:

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear Sky

Lows: 63 - 66 Degrees

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny Sky

Highs: 88 - 96 Degrees

Peninsula:

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear Sky

Lows: 57 - 60 Degrees

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny Sky

Highs: 80 - 85 Degrees

South Bay:

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear Sky

Lows: 60 - 63 Degrees

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny Sky

Highs: 86 - 91 Degrees

