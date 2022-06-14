AccuWeather Forecast: Significantly cooler, cleaner air by Sunday
Some coast and bay communities already enjoying our cooling sea breeze this evening. This return spreads deeper into coastal valleys and bay communities tonight. It also drags a few clouds along. Lows range from middle 50s at the coast to lower 70s inland. Our HEAT ADVISORY expires at 10 p.m. VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast Any morning clouds quickly return to the coast and leave it partly cloudy while bay and inland neighborhoods see a mostly sunny sky. While not as hot, dangerous develops inland where an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING continues for Solano County. Sunday and Beyond: Cloudy with patchy morning drizzle to start our Sunday. This deepens our cooling trend. Highs will be 16 to 27 cooler than today. The cooling trend is brief as another warming trend begins Monday and continues through Thursday. Temperatures: Concord: 66/94 Fremont: 61/86 Oakland: 60/47 Redwood City: 60/86 San Francisco: 58/74 San Jose: 63/90 San Rafael: 58/81 Santa Rosa: 59/92 Coast: TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy Sky Lows: 54 - 57 Degrees TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy Sky Highs: 65 - 69 Degrees North Bay: TONIGHT: Mostly Clear Sky Lows: 59 - 61 Degrees TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny Sky Highs: 87 - 92 Degrees East Bay: TONIGHT: Mostly Clear Sky Lows: 59 - 61 Degrees TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny Sky Highs: 82 - 86 Degrees Inland East Bay: TONIGHT: Mostly Clear Sky Lows: 63 - 66 Degrees TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny Sky Highs: 88 - 96 Degrees Peninsula: TONIGHT: Mostly Clear Sky Lows: 57 - 60 Degrees TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny Sky Highs: 80 - 85 Degrees South Bay: TONIGHT: Mostly Clear Sky Lows: 60 - 63 Degrees TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny Sky Highs: 86 - 91 Degrees Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
