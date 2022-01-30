AccuWeather Forecast: Mostly clear tonight, some early morning fog

Tonight will be mostly clear early, with areas of fog developing in the early morning hours. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s inland, low 40s near the coast and bay.

Tomorrow will be sunny and seasonably mild, with highs ranging from upper 50s at the coast to low 60s around the bay and low-to-mid 60s inland.

Clouds will increase on Monday, but no rain is likely, as our dry spell will continue through the first week of February.

Santa Rosa 63

San Francisco 59

Oakland 60

San Jose 64

Concord 63

Increasing clouds and slightly cooler with highs ranging from upper 50s at the coast to low 60s inland.

