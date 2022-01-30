AccuWeather Forecast: Mostly clear tonight, some early morning fog
Tonight will be mostly clear early, with areas of fog developing in the early morning hours. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s inland, low 40s near the coast and bay. VIDEO: Weather anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast Tomorrow will be sunny and seasonably mild, with highs ranging from upper 50s at the coast to low 60s around the bay and low-to-mid 60s inland. Clouds will increase on Monday, but no rain is likely, as our dry spell will continue through the first week of February. Temperatures: Santa Rosa 63 San Francisco 59 Oakland 60 San Jose 64 Concord 63 Coast: Tonight: Mostly Clear Early/Areas of Morning Fog Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny Highs: Upper 50s North Bay: Tonight: Mostly Clear & Chilly/Patchy Morning Fog Lows: Mid to Upper 30s Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny Highs: Low to Mid 60s East Bay: Tonight: Mostly Clear Early/Areas of Morning Fog Lows: Low 40s Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny Highs: Low 60s East Bay Valleys: Tonight: Mostly Clear & Chilly/Patchy Fog Lows: Upper 30s Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny Highs: Low to Mid 60s Peninsula: Tonight: Mostly Clear & Chilly/Patchy Fog Lows: Upper 30s Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny Highs: Low to Mid 60s South Bay: Tonight: Mostly Clear & Chilly Lows: Upper 30s Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny Highs: Mid 60s Monday: Increasing clouds and slightly cooler with highs ranging from upper 50s at the coast to low 60s inland. Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
