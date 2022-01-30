ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AccuWeather Forecast: Mostly clear tonight, some early morning fog

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 12 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42QG2t_0cRhgpeE00

Tonight will be mostly clear early, with areas of fog developing in the early morning hours. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s inland, low 40s near the coast and bay.

VIDEO: Weather anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NbNq2_0cRhgpeE00

Tomorrow will be sunny and seasonably mild, with highs ranging from upper 50s at the coast to low 60s around the bay and low-to-mid 60s inland.

Clouds will increase on Monday, but no rain is likely, as our dry spell will continue through the first week of February.

Temperatures:

Santa Rosa 63

San Francisco 59

Oakland 60

San Jose 64

Concord 63

Coast:

Tonight: Mostly Clear Early/Areas of Morning Fog

Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny

Highs: Upper 50s

North Bay:

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Chilly/Patchy Morning Fog

Lows: Mid to Upper 30s

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny

Highs: Low to Mid 60s

East Bay:

Tonight: Mostly Clear Early/Areas of Morning Fog

Lows: Low 40s

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny

Highs: Low 60s

East Bay Valleys:

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Chilly/Patchy Fog

Lows: Upper 30s

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny

Highs: Low to Mid 60s

Peninsula:

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Chilly/Patchy Fog

Lows: Upper 30s

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny

Highs: Low to Mid 60s

South Bay:

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Chilly

Lows: Upper 30s

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny

Highs: Mid 60s

Monday:

Increasing clouds and slightly cooler with highs ranging from upper 50s at the coast to low 60s inland.

