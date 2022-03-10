AccuWeather Forecast: Dangerous winds tonight
Under a clear sky, lows in our valleys dip into the upper 30s with lower to middle 40s elsewhere. Lake and Mendocino Counties need to prepare for a freeze tonight. HARD FREEZE WARNING: 10p.m. Tonight - 9a.m. Tomorrow A dry cold front races across our neighborhoods tonight. The post-frontal gusty winds elevate fire concerns and could create damage. VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast WIND ADVISORY: 12 a.m. - 10 a.m. Tomorrow WIND ADVISORY: 1 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tomorrow, Solano County Sunshine and slightly milder highs develop tomorrow afternoon, lower 60s to lower 70s. Friday and Beyond: High pressure returns and calms our breezes and warms our high temperatures a couple degrees for Bay and Inland communities. A local sea breeze cools the Coast. Daylight Saving begins and a chance of sprinkles arrives Saturday night and lingers through Sunday Morning. I expect a better chance of rain from our 1-light storm Monday through Tuesday. Temperatures: Concord: 43/66 Fremont: 41/66 Oakland: 46/68 Redwood City: 44/66 San Francisco: 46/67 San Jose: 42/69 San Rafael: 45/69 Santa Rosa: 37/71 Coast: TONIGHT: Clear Sky, Windy Lows: 43 - 46 Degrees TOMORROW: Sunny Sky, Windy Highs: 62 - 66 Degrees East Bay: TONIGHT: Clear Sky, Windy Hills Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees TOMORROW: Sunny Sky, Windy Highs: 64 - 68 Degrees East Bay Inland: TONIGHT: Clear Sky, Windy Hills Lows: 38 - 43 Degrees TOMORROW: Sunny Sky, Windy Highs: 65 - 68 Degrees North Bay Valleys: TONIGHT: Clear Sky, Windy Hills Lows: 37 - 41 Degrees TOMORROW: Sunny Sky, Breezy Highs: 69 - 71 Degrees Peninsula: TONIGHT: Clear Sky, Breezy Hills Lows: 42 - 45 Degrees TOMORROW: Sunny Sky, Windy Highs: 64 - 66 Degrees South Bay: TONIGHT: Clear Sky, Windy Hills Lows: 38 - 42 Degrees TOMORROW: Sunny Sky, Windy Highs: 65 - 69 Degrees
