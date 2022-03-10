AccuWeather Forecast: Dangerous winds tonight

Under a clear sky, lows in our valleys dip into the upper 30s with lower to middle 40s elsewhere.

Lake and Mendocino Counties need to prepare for a freeze tonight.

10p.m. Tonight - 9a.m. Tomorrow

A dry cold front races across our neighborhoods tonight. The post-frontal gusty winds elevate fire concerns and could create damage.

12 a.m. - 10 a.m. Tomorrow

1 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tomorrow, Solano County

Sunshine and slightly milder highs develop tomorrow afternoon, lower 60s to lower 70s.

High pressure returns and calms our breezes and warms our high temperatures a couple degrees for Bay and Inland communities. A local sea breeze cools the Coast.

Daylight Saving begins and a chance of sprinkles arrives Saturday night and lingers through Sunday Morning.

I expect a better chance of rain from our 1-light storm Monday through Tuesday.

Concord:

Fremont:

Oakland:

Redwood City:

San Francisco:

San Jose:

San Rafael:

Santa Rosa:

TONIGHT: Clear Sky, Windy

Lows: 43 - 46 Degrees

TOMORROW: Sunny Sky, Windy

Highs: 62 - 66 Degrees

TONIGHT: Clear Sky, Windy Hills

Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees

TOMORROW: Sunny Sky, Windy

Highs: 64 - 68 Degrees

TONIGHT: Clear Sky, Windy Hills

Lows: 38 - 43 Degrees

TOMORROW: Sunny Sky, Windy

Highs: 65 - 68 Degrees

TONIGHT: Clear Sky, Windy Hills

Lows: 37 - 41 Degrees

TOMORROW: Sunny Sky, Breezy

Highs: 69 - 71 Degrees

TONIGHT: Clear Sky, Breezy Hills

Lows: 42 - 45 Degrees

TOMORROW: Sunny Sky, Windy

Highs: 64 - 66 Degrees

TONIGHT: Clear Sky, Windy Hills

Lows: 38 - 42 Degrees

TOMORROW: Sunny Sky, Windy

Highs: 65 - 69 Degrees

