ABC7 News Bay Area

AccuWeather Forecast: Windy and cooler day ahead of temperature drop

20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WdV92_0cRhgpeE00

It is a windy and cooler day across the region. A Wind Advisory will begin at 1 pm today for the entire Bay Area for winds gusting 45-65 mph.

Highs today will range from the mid 50s to the low 60s.

A Frost Advisory will be in effect tonight along the coast and around the Bay shoreline for temps in the 30s creating areas of patchy frost.

Under partly cloudy skies lows will fall into the low 30s to the low 40s. There is the chance of an isolated shower along the coast after midnight.

VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NbNq2_0cRhgpeE00

TEMPERATURES:

Santa Rosa 59

San Francisco 56

Oakland 58

San Jose 58

Concord 61

Coast:

Today: Windy

Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

Tonight: Isolated Shower

Lows: Low 40s

North Bay:

Today: Windy

Highs: Low 50s to Low 60s

Tonight: Partly Cloudy

Lows: Low to Upper 30s

East Bay:

Today: Windy

Highs: Upper 50s

Tonight: Partly Cloudy

Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s

Inland East Bay:

Today: Windy

Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

Tonight: Partly Cloudy

Lows: Mid to Upper 30s

Peninsula:

Today: Windy

Highs: Mid 50s

Tonight: Partly Cloudy

Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s

South Bay:

Today: Windy

Highs: Upper 50s

Tonight: Partly Cloudy

Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s

Wednesday:

Gusty winds continue as our Wind Advisory is still in effect for gusts over 45 mph. It is a chilly day under partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Isolated showers are likely in the afternoon and evening with a level 1 light storm on the exclusive ABC7 Storm Impact Scale.

A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect for the Santa Cruz Mountains and the Eastern Hills of Santa Clara county for 1" - 3" of snow above 1,500'.

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android

Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images

Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings

