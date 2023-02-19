Open in App
AccuWeather Forecast: mostly clear with overnight lows mainly in 40s

16 hours ago

Tonight will be mostly clear with overnight lows mainly in the lower 40s.

Tomorrow--Presidents Day--will be sunny and mild, with highs ranging from lower 60s at the coast to lower 70s in the warmest inland spots.

VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast

Tuesday will bring a sharp and sudden change in our weather pattern. It will be a partly cloudy, windy, and much cooler day, as afternoon highs will be 10 to 12 degrees lower than Monday's highs.

The rest of the week will be even more winter-like, with cold showers, high-elevation snow, and daytime temperatures well below average. A calmer, more settled pattern will arrive by next weekend.

HIGHS TOMORROW:

Santa Rosa 73

San Francisco 64

Oakland 67

San Jose 68

Concord 70

Coast:

Tonight: Mostly Clear

Lows: Lower 40s

Tomorrow: Sunny and Mild

Highs: Lower 60s

North Bay:

Tonight: Mostly Clear

Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s

Tomorrow: Sunny and Mild

Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 70s

East Bay:

Tonight: Mostly Clear

Lows: Lower 40s

Tomorrow: Sunny and Mild

Highs: Upper 60s

Inland East Bay:

Tonight: Mostly Clear

Lows: Around 40

Tomorrow: Sunny and Mild

Highs: Around 70

Peninsula:

Tonight: Mostly Clear

Lows: Lower 40s

Tomorrow: Sunny and Mild

Highs: Upper 60s

South Bay:

Tonight: Mostly Clear

Lows: Lower 40s

Tomorrow: Sunny and Mild

Highs: Upper 60s

Tuesday:

Partly Cloudy, Windy and Much Cooler

Highs: Mid 50s Coast to Lower 60s Bay and Inland

