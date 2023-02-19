AccuWeather Forecast: mostly clear with overnight lows mainly in 40s

Tonight will be mostly clear with overnight lows mainly in the lower 40s.
Tomorrow--Presidents Day--will be sunny and mild, with highs ranging from lower 60s at the coast to lower 70s in the warmest inland spots. VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast
Tuesday will bring a sharp and sudden change in our weather pattern. It will be a partly cloudy, windy, and much cooler day, as afternoon highs will be 10 to 12 degrees lower than Monday's highs.
The rest of the week will be even more winter-like, with cold showers, high-elevation snow, and daytime temperatures well below average. A calmer, more settled pattern will arrive by next weekend. HIGHS TOMORROW:
Santa Rosa 73
San Francisco 64
Oakland 67
San Jose 68
Concord 70 Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny and Mild
Highs: Lower 60s North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny and Mild
Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 70s East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny and Mild
Highs: Upper 60s Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Around 40
Tomorrow: Sunny and Mild
Highs: Around 70 Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny and Mild
Highs: Upper 60s South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny and Mild
Highs: Upper 60s Tuesday:
Partly Cloudy, Windy and Much Cooler
Highs: Mid 50s Coast to Lower 60s Bay and Inland
