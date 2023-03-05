AccuWeather Forecast: Partly cloudy, scattered showers

Happy Sunday. A few areas of rain and snow will be with us today as our unsettled weather pattern continues under a partly cloudy sky. While instability in the atmosphere is with us, the possibility of thunderstorms and small hail remain, although scattered.
Isolated storms may intensify, but they will only impact small areas that are heard to pinpoint. Rainfall amounts of a half inch to perhaps an inch through tonight is expected.
Cold air will lower snow levels to 1,500 feet in the North Bay, 2000-2500 feet in the East Bay.
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the North, East & South Bay regions through 4 p.m. 3-5" of snow could accumulate above 2,500'.
A WINTER STORM WARNING remains in the Sierra through 4 p.m. Monday. Additional snow accumulation of 6-12" , except 10-18" above 7,000'.
Scattered showers will linger in the forecast through the week.
Cold mornings and below average afternoons are also a good bet with the potential for more rain by the end of the week. RELATED: Storm timeline: Here's how much more rain the Bay Area is expecting the next few days VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your AccuWeather forecast TEMPERATURES:
SANTA ROSA 52
OAKLAND 52
LIVERMORE 51
SAN FRANCISCO 50
SAN JOSE 54 Coast:
TODAY: Partly cloudy, showers possible
HIGHS around 50
TONIGHT: A slight chance
of a thunderstorm
LOWS in the low 40s North Bay:
TODAY: Partly cloudy, showers possible
HIGHS in the low 50s
TONIGHT: A slight chance
of a thunderstorm
LOWS: 34-39 East Bay:
TODAY: Partly cloudy, showers possible
HIGHS in the low 50s
TONIGHT: A slight chance
of a thunderstorm
LOWS in the lower 40s East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Partly cloudy, showers possible
HIGHS in the low 50s
TONIGHT: A slight chance
of a thunderstorm
LOWS: 38-41 Peninsula:
TODAY: Partly cloudy, showers possible
HIGHS in the low 50s
TONIGHT: A slight chance
of a thunderstorm
LOWS in the low 40s South Bay:
TODAY: Partly cloudy, showers possible
HIGHS in the mid 50s
TONIGHT: A slight chance
of a thunderstorm
LOWS around 40 SUNDAY:
Wintry Mix
HIGHS in the low 50s
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone
and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Comments / 0