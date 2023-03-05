AccuWeather Forecast: Partly cloudy, scattered showers

Happy Sunday. A few areas of rain and snow will be with us today as our unsettled weather pattern continues under a partly cloudy sky. While instability in the atmosphere is with us, the possibility of thunderstorms and small hail remain, although scattered.

Isolated storms may intensify, but they will only impact small areas that are heard to pinpoint. Rainfall amounts of a half inch to perhaps an inch through tonight is expected.

Cold air will lower snow levels to 1,500 feet in the North Bay, 2000-2500 feet in the East Bay.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the North, East & South Bay regions through 4 p.m. 3-5" of snow could accumulate above 2,500'.

A WINTER STORM WARNING remains in the Sierra through 4 p.m. Monday. Additional snow accumulation of 6-12" , except 10-18" above 7,000'.

Scattered showers will linger in the forecast through the week.

Cold mornings and below average afternoons are also a good bet with the potential for more rain by the end of the week.

SANTA ROSA 52

OAKLAND 52

LIVERMORE 51

SAN FRANCISCO 50

SAN JOSE 54

TODAY: Partly cloudy, showers possible

HIGHS around 50

TONIGHT: A slight chance

of a thunderstorm

LOWS in the low 40s

Wintry Mix

HIGHS in the low 50s

