Pittsburg, KS

Pumpkin Patches, Spook Houses and more in the 4-States

By Stacie Strader
 2 days ago

PITTSBURG, Kan. / JOPLIN, Mo. – Fall brings dozens of events each year to the 4-state area – including pumpkin patches, corn mazes and spook houses. You can find several of each in the following lists. ( As we know, each year brings different challenges. So be sure to check their websites or social media pages for any changes in their schedules. )

Take any photos of your fall fun? Share them with the KOAM community in our online photo gallery ! You can also find more local and regional events at KOAMNewsNow.com/events (organizations or businesses can submit their events in this calendar for free!).

4-State Events – KOAM Community Calendar

Spook Houses (Updated 2022)

  • Waco Schoolhouse Haunt, Asbury, Mo.: Website (Open date: Oct 1)
  • Fieker’s Haunted Hollow, Joplin, Mo.: Facebook (Open date: Sept 30)
  • The Twisted Forest, near Joplin, Mo.: Website , Facebook (Open date: Sept 30)
  • R.I.P. at Myers Inn, Carthage, Mo.: Website , Facebook (Open date: Sept 30)
  • Project Fear, Parsons, Kan.: Facebook (Open date: Sept 30)
  • Cadaver Zone, Joplin, Mo.: Website , Facebook (Open date: Sept 30)
  • The Fear Factory, Webb City, Mo.: Facebook (Open date: Sept 30)
  • Labyrinth of Fear, Nevada, Mo.: Website (Open date: Oct 15)

If you know of a 4-State Spook House not on the list, or have information about a Halloween event, email events@koamtv.com .

Pumpkin Patches and Corn Mazes (Updated 2022)

If you know of a 4-State Pumpkin Patch or Corn Maze not on the list, email events@koamtv.com .

Joplin, MO
