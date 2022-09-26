Pumpkin Patches, Spook Houses and more in the 4-States

PITTSBURG, Kan. / JOPLIN, Mo. – Fall brings dozens of events each year to the 4-state area – including pumpkin patches, corn mazes and spook houses. You can find several of each in the following lists. ( As we know, each year brings different challenges. So be sure to check their websites or social media pages for any changes in their schedules. )

Spook Houses (Updated 2022)

Waco Schoolhouse Haunt, Asbury, Mo.: Website (Open date: Oct 1)

Fieker’s Haunted Hollow, Joplin, Mo.: Facebook (Open date: Sept 30)

The Twisted Forest, near Joplin, Mo.: Website , Facebook (Open date: Sept 30)

R.I.P. at Myers Inn, Carthage, Mo.: Website , Facebook (Open date: Sept 30)

Project Fear, Parsons, Kan.: Facebook (Open date: Sept 30)

Cadaver Zone, Joplin, Mo.: Website , Facebook (Open date: Sept 30)

The Fear Factory, Webb City, Mo.: Facebook (Open date: Sept 30)

Labyrinth of Fear, Nevada, Mo.: Website (Open date: Oct 15)

Pumpkin Patches and Corn Mazes (Updated 2022)

Pumpkin Patch at Wood Farms – Pittsburg, KS: Website

Pumpkin Patch at Ol’ Yale Farms – Frontenac, KS: Facebook , Website (Open date: Sept 17)

Angholdur Farms LLC Fall Family Fun – Parsons, KS: Website , Facebook (Open date: Sept 30)

Annabelle’s Fun Farm – Welch, OK: Website (Open date: Sept 30)

Exeter Corn Maze – Exeter, MO: Website , Facebook (Open date: Sept 3)

Aurora Corn Maze – Aurora, MO: Website , Facebook (Open date: Sept 17)

