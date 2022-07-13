ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
22 of the most daring looks Dakota Johnson has ever worn

By Amanda Krause
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

Dakota Johnson in Venice, Italy, on September 1, 2018.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

  • Dakota Johnson is known for having a chic and seemingly effortless style.
  • But occasionally on the red carpet, the "Persuasion" star experiments with more daring looks.
  • She's worn sheer dresses, plunging necklines, bold corsets, and striking suits.
Dakota Johnson wore one of her first daring outfits — a feathered dress with mesh panels across her chest and shoulders — at a gala in 2012.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23rIyh_0cRUouKi00
Dakota Johnson in Los Angeles, California, on November 2, 2013.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

She then paired leather pants with a see-through lace top for a GQ party days later.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cKb7K_0cRUouKi00
Dakota Johnson at a GQ event in Los Angeles, California, on November 13, 2012.

John Shearer/Invision/AP

The actor showed an unconventional side of her style in 2015 when she wore a fuzzy green vest over a tan jumpsuit. Johnson also added strappy heels and sunglasses.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A99bN_0cRUouKi00
Dakota Johnson in New York City on February 7, 2015.

Raymond Hall/Getty Images

For the UK "Fifty Shades of Grey" premiere, Johnson wore a Saint Laurent gown with thin straps and a plunging neckline. It also had crystal detailing.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ooWla_0cRUouKi00
Dakota Johnson in London on February 12, 2015.

Jonathan Short/Invision/AP

She then attended the Venice Film Festival in a backless, blush gown that showed her tattoos. It was designed by Prada.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FPlEA_0cRUouKi00
Dakota Johnson in Venice, Italy, on September 4, 2015.

Joel Ryan/Invision/AP

For the 2015 "Trumbo" premiere, Johnson walked the red carpet in a black velvet gown with sheer sleeves, a see-through skirt, and a panel of mesh across her stomach.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sEBH8_0cRUouKi00
Dakota Johnson at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 13, 2015.

Michael Tran/Getty Images

She wore another bold blush look in 2017 at the "Fifty Shades Darker" premiere. Johnson arrived in a shapeless Valentino gown with a V neckline that plunged below her chest.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LyfNF_0cRUouKi00
Dakota Johnson in Los Angeles, California, on February 2, 2017.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

A few weeks later, she went full metallic for the Oscars. Her gold Gucci gown was made from satin, with a high pleated neckline, long sleeves, and an oversized bow at her waist.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02dlyA_0cRUouKi00
Dakota Johnson in Hollywood, California, on February 26, 2017.

Kevork Djansezian/Stringer/Getty Images

She stood out at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards in a semi-sheer Gucci gown made from black tulle, Swarovski crystals, and recycled brass.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eLJaQ_0cRUouKi00
Dakota Johnson in Milan, Italy, on September 24, 2017.

David M. Benett/Getty Images

Johnson embraced the "no-shirt" trend at the Hollywood Film Awards with a vibrant red suit. She also wore a diamond choker and mismatched heels.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ABytC_0cRUouKi00
Dakota Johnson in Beverly Hills, California, on November 5, 2017.

Danny Moloshok/Reuters

She put a glamorous twist on the sheer trend at the 2018 Venice Film Festival. The actress wore a strapless Dior gown made from lace with a corset-style bodice.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2inNaM_0cRUouKi00
Dakota Johnson in Venice, Italy, on September 1, 2018.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

At the 2018 Marrakech Film Festival, Johnson wore a Givenchy look with an asymmetrical metallic bodice and brown-toned skirt that was held to her waist with a metal belt.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4evvzc_0cRUouKi00
Dakota Johnson in Marrakech, Morocco, on December 1, 2018.

Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

She wore a Saint Laurent minidress that featured a bow as a top for a screening of "The Peanut Butter Falcon" in 2019.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28EJSF_0cRUouKi00
Dakota Johnson in Hollywood, California, on August 1, 2019 .

Jon Kopaloff/Stringer/Getty Images

For the Toronto International Film Festival that year, Johnson wore a black ball gown with a sheer corset and tiered tulle skirt. It was designed by Dior.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pCesd_0cRUouKi00
Dakota Johnson in Toronto, Canada, on September 6, 2019.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Johnson's most daring look to date was arguably the silver Gucci gown she wore to the 2021 Venice Film Festival. It had a plunging neckline, a see-through bodice and skirt, and crystal fringe.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CN7DL_0cRUouKi00
Dakota Johnson in Venice, Italy, on September 3, 2021.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

The see-through corset she wore to "The Lost Daughter" premiere was also bold. Johnson paired it with leather pants, pointed pumps, and a diamond necklace.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l5Vo4_0cRUouKi00
Dakota Johnson in New York City on September 29, 2021.

Monica Schipper/Stringer/Getty Images

She then wore a cream-colored dress with a high slit in its skirt that almost reached her hips the following day. She kept the rest of her look simple, adding only heels, a purse, and black mask.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WS00b_0cRUouKi00
Dakota Johnson in New York City on September 30, 2021.

MEGA/Getty Images

In November 2021, Johnson attended a fashion show in a fringe minidress held together by sparkling belts strapped across her chest. She also wore Gucci logo tights.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pOJjU_0cRUouKi00
Dakota Johnson in Los Angeles, California, on November 2, 2021.

Donato Sardella/Getty Images

She wore Gucci again in December 2021 — this time, a pink satin skirt paired with a cropped, crystal-covered top that was sleeveless with a deep-V neckline.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wGY1A_0cRUouKi00
Dakota Johnson at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in California, on November 6, 2021.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

This year in March, Johnson attended the SXSW festival in a bold, printed suit. Underneath the two-piece set, she added a sheer leotard that matched the color of her skin.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03hFbu_0cRUouKi00
Dakota Johnson at SXSW in Austin, Texas, on March 18, 2022.

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

She then walked the 2022 Met Gala red carpet in a see-through catsuit made from black lace. The Gucci design also had sparkling silver fringe attached from top to bottom.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ooArT_0cRUouKi00
Dakota Johnson at the Met Gala in New York City on May 2, 2022.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

At the "Cha Cha Real Smooth" premiere in June, the actor wore a long, white suit jacket as a minidress. She paired the daring look with sparkling heels and an updo hairstyle.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Vda0_0cRUouKi00
Dakota Johnson at the "Cha Cha Real Smooth" premiere in New York City on June 13, 2022.

Roy Rochlin/Stringer/Getty Images

