22 of the most daring looks Dakota Johnson has ever worn

Dakota Johnson in Venice, Italy, on September 1, 2018. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

Dakota Johnson is known for having a chic and seemingly effortless style.

But occasionally on the red carpet, the "Persuasion" star experiments with more daring looks.

She's worn sheer dresses, plunging necklines, bold corsets, and striking suits.

Dakota Johnson in Los Angeles, California, on November 2, 2013. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Dakota Johnson at a GQ event in Los Angeles, California, on November 13, 2012. John Shearer/Invision/AP

Dakota Johnson in New York City on February 7, 2015. Raymond Hall/Getty Images

Dakota Johnson in London on February 12, 2015. Jonathan Short/Invision/AP

Dakota Johnson in Venice, Italy, on September 4, 2015. Joel Ryan/Invision/AP

Dakota Johnson wore one of her first daring outfits — a feathered dress with mesh panels across her chest and shoulders — at a gala in 2012.She then paired leather pants with a see-through lace top for a GQ party days later.The actor showed an unconventional side of her style in 2015 when she wore a fuzzy green vest over a tan jumpsuit. Johnson also added strappy heels and sunglasses.For the UK "Fifty Shades of Grey" premiere, Johnson wore a Saint Laurent gown with thin straps and a plunging neckline. It also had crystal detailing.She then attended the Venice Film Festival in a backless, blush gown that showed her tattoos. It was designed by Prada.

Dakota Johnson at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 13, 2015. Michael Tran/Getty Images

Dakota Johnson in Los Angeles, California, on February 2, 2017. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Dakota Johnson in Hollywood, California, on February 26, 2017. Kevork Djansezian/Stringer/Getty Images

Dakota Johnson in Milan, Italy, on September 24, 2017. David M. Benett/Getty Images

Dakota Johnson in Beverly Hills, California, on November 5, 2017. Danny Moloshok/Reuters

Dakota Johnson in Venice, Italy, on September 1, 2018. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

Dakota Johnson in Marrakech, Morocco, on December 1, 2018. Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

Dakota Johnson in Hollywood, California, on August 1, 2019 . Jon Kopaloff/Stringer/Getty Images

Dakota Johnson in Toronto, Canada, on September 6, 2019. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Dakota Johnson in Venice, Italy, on September 3, 2021. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Dakota Johnson in New York City on September 29, 2021. Monica Schipper/Stringer/Getty Images

Dakota Johnson in New York City on September 30, 2021. MEGA/Getty Images

Dakota Johnson in Los Angeles, California, on November 2, 2021. Donato Sardella/Getty Images

Dakota Johnson at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in California, on November 6, 2021. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Dakota Johnson at SXSW in Austin, Texas, on March 18, 2022. Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Dakota Johnson at the Met Gala in New York City on May 2, 2022. Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

For the 2015 "Trumbo" premiere, Johnson walked the red carpet in a black velvet gown with sheer sleeves, a see-through skirt, and a panel of mesh across her stomach.She wore another bold blush look in 2017 at the "Fifty Shades Darker" premiere. Johnson arrived in a shapeless Valentino gown with a V neckline that plunged below her chest.A few weeks later, she went full metallic for the Oscars. Her gold Gucci gown was made from satin, with a high pleated neckline, long sleeves, and an oversized bow at her waist.She stood out at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards in a semi-sheer Gucci gown made from black tulle, Swarovski crystals, and recycled brass.Johnson embraced the "no-shirt" trend at the Hollywood Film Awards with a vibrant red suit. She also wore a diamond choker and mismatched heels.She put a glamorous twist on the sheer trend at the 2018 Venice Film Festival. The actress wore a strapless Dior gown made from lace with a corset-style bodice.At the 2018 Marrakech Film Festival, Johnson wore a Givenchy look with an asymmetrical metallic bodice and brown-toned skirt that was held to her waist with a metal belt.She wore a Saint Laurent minidress that featured a bow as a top for a screening of "The Peanut Butter Falcon" in 2019.For the Toronto International Film Festival that year, Johnson wore a black ball gown with a sheer corset and tiered tulle skirt. It was designed by Dior.Johnson's most daring look to date was arguably the silver Gucci gown she wore to the 2021 Venice Film Festival. It had a plunging neckline, a see-through bodice and skirt, and crystal fringe.The see-through corset she wore to "The Lost Daughter" premiere was also bold. Johnson paired it with leather pants, pointed pumps, and a diamond necklace.She then wore a cream-colored dress with a high slit in its skirt that almost reached her hips the following day. She kept the rest of her look simple, adding only heels, a purse, and black mask.In November 2021, Johnson attended a fashion show in a fringe minidress held together by sparkling belts strapped across her chest. She also wore Gucci logo tights.She wore Gucci again in December 2021 — this time, a pink satin skirt paired with a cropped, crystal-covered top that was sleeveless with a deep-V neckline.This year in March, Johnson attended the SXSW festival in a bold, printed suit. Underneath the two-piece set, she added a sheer leotard that matched the color of her skin.She then walked the 2022 Met Gala red carpet in a see-through catsuit made from black lace. The Gucci design also had sparkling silver fringe attached from top to bottom.

Dakota Johnson at the "Cha Cha Real Smooth" premiere in New York City on June 13, 2022. Roy Rochlin/Stringer/Getty Images