Man killed, deputy injured in officer-involved shooting in Edgecombe County

An investigation is underway after an Edgecombe County deputy shot and killed a man armed with a knife Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff's office said it happened in the 4300 block of McNair Road, just outside Tarboro.

Edgecombe County Sheriff Cleveland "Clee" Atkinson said there was a dispute between family members at the home. Two deputies responded to the residence after reports that a woman was being chased by a male family member with a knife.

When deputies arrives, the man charged them with the knife, stabbing one of the law officers twice in the back. The other deputy then shot and killed the man in the front yard of the home.

The woman was not injured. The sheriff's office did not disclose the relationship between the family members.

The injured deputy was taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for treatment. He was released later in the afternoon, Atkinson said.

"He is recovering at home with his family," Atkinson said.

The State Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate the incident as is standard in officer-involved shootings.

The names of the deputies and the man killed have not been released. The sheriff is expected to disclose more details at a news conference planned for 11 a.m. Friday.