CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The Jon Gruden emails were just a small part of a much bigger investigation and the NFL is under fire to release more

By Tyler Lauletta
Insider
Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22lEEB_0cRRMEuZ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HikUW_0cRRMEuZ00
Jon Gruden.

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

  • NFL coach Jon Gruden resigned when emails showed he used racist, homophobic, and misogynistic language.
  • The emails were found as a part of the NFL's investigation into the Washington Football Team.
  • Pressure is mounting on the NFL to release all emails that were examined during the investigation.

The NFL is facing mounting pressure to release the entirety of their findings in the league's investigation of the Washington Football Team, including more than 650,000 documents that were captured as a part of the report.

On Monday night, Jon Gruden resigned from his position as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after past emails surfaced in which he used racist, homophobic, and misogynistic language.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr suggested opening more up while speaking with reporters on Wednesday .

"If we just started opening up everybody's private emails and texts, people would start sweating a little bit. ... Hopefully not too many. But maybe that's what they should do for all coaches and GMs and owners from now on, is open up," Carr said. "You've got to open up everything. See what happens."

The NFLPA also put out a call for transparency by the league.

"We have had communications with the league, and the NFLPA plans to request that the NFL release the rest of the emails," NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith told USA Today .

Lawyers Lisa Banks and Debra Katz, who represent many of the former employees of the Washington Football Team, put out a statement calling for the NFL to release the entirety of their findings.

"It is truly outrageous that after the NFL's 10-month long investigation involving hundreds of witnesses and 650,000 documents related to the longtime culture of harassment and abuse at the Washington Football Team, the only person to be held accountable and lose their job is the coach of the Las Vegas Raiders," the statement read .

"If the NFL felt it appropriate to release these offensive emails from Jon Gruden, which it obtained during its investigation of the Washington Football Team, it must also release the findings related to the actual target of the investigation. Our clients and the public at large deserve transparency and accountability. If not, the NFL and Roger Goodell must explain why they appear intent on protecting the Washington Football Team and owner Dan Snyder at all costs."

The NFL has given no indication they will back down

Since the first emails were reported, the NFL has maintained that it was not involved in releasing any of the emails that became public.

In addition to appealing to the NFL directly, several former employees of the Washington Football Team put out a letter to several NFL corporate sponsors , asking them to call on the league to make their findings public.

"We do not understand why the NFL seems intent on protecting Dan Snyder and the WFT at all costs," the letter says .

In continues:

"That is why we call on you. While the NFL has refused to heed the calls for transparency and accountability from former WFT employees, advocacy groups, lawyers, or the media, it will have to heed such a call from its corporate sponsors. If the League has shown us anything, it is that money, and only money, talks."

As things stand, the NFL has said that it does not intend to release any more emails gathered during the league's investigation.

The emails were initially included in the league's report on the Washington Football Team, which was being investigated for workplace misconduct after 15 former female employees accused the team of sexual harassment.

The Wall Street Journal and New York Times reported on several emails from Gruden, who was working as a broadcaster for ESPN at the time. In the communications, the former coach used racist and homophobic language about NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, and former player Michael Sam.

"Dumboriss Smith has lips the size of michellin tires," Gruden wrote of Smith , who is Black, in an email to then-Washington Football Team President Bruce Allen.

The NFL is now facing pressure from many sides to release all emails gathered in its investigation of the Washington Football Team.

Still, pressure continues to build on the league to make the entirety of its findings known.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
wglt.org

With Jon Gruden gone, cheerleaders and players want the NFL to release more data

Jon Gruden's exit as an NFL coach is prompting calls for the league to release more information from the investigation that unearthed years' worth of misogynistic, homophobic and racist emails. Some of the loudest calls are coming from former cheerleaders and other employees whose mistreatment by the Washington Football Team...
NFL
Deadline

More Jon Gruden Email Released, Shows Him Calling Out Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick should have been cut for kneeling during the national anthem, according to a newly uncovered email exchange between former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and ex-GM Bruce Allen of the Washington Football Team. “They suspend people for taking amino acids, they should cut this f**k,” Gruden wrote in an email to Allen, according to Yahoo Sports. Kaepernick has not played in the National Football League since 2017, when he opted for free agency. When Kaepernick was not re-signed, he filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging a conspiracy by the owners. The lawsuit was eventually settled. Starting in 2016, Kaepernick...
NFL
The Spun

Derek Carr Reveals His True Feelings On Jon Gruden

Members of the Las Vegas Raiders have been left to answer questions this week in the wake of Jon Gruden’s resignation on Monday night. The latest individual to weigh in on the controversy looming over the organization was starting quarterback Derek Carr. Carr got straight to the point during his...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Jon Gruden has five words in response to email scandal

The world hasn’t heard too much from Jon Gruden since he resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders following racist and homophobic emails that went public. The Raiders have since moved on and some players have even expressed relief from the new atmosphere on the sidelines. Meanwhile, there are reports that owner Mark Davis is upset with the NFL behind the scenes.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
PennLive.com

Jon Gruden out as coach of NFL’s Raiders over offensive emails

Embattled Las Vegas Raiders Coach Jon Gruden resigned Monday following recent articles in two major national newspapers detailing the use of racist, homophobic and misogynistic terms in emails, NFL.com reported Monday night. Gruden was five games into the fourth season of a 10-year contract with the franchise, for which he...
NFL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Jon Gruden emails were part of court filing by WFT owner Dan Snyder

LOS ANGELES — Several inflammatory emails by Jon Gruden were filed as exhibits in federal court by attorneys for Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder in mid-June, almost four months before they were leaked to two newspapers and led to Gruden’s resignation as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. The...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Dan Snyder
Person
Roger Goodell
Person
Debra Katz
Person
Demaurice Smith
AllLions

NFL News: Jon Gruden and Raiders Parting Ways

Back in 2018, Jon Gruden signed a 10-year, $100 million contract to return to coach the Raiders. Gruden's contract was the richest contract for a head coach in NFL history. Unfortunately, Gruden's tenure with the Raiders has likely come to an end, according to the NFL Network, following a series of disparaging emails that have come to surface.
NFL
NBC Sports

Can the NFL, Raiders discipline Jon Gruden for his 2011 email?

But for the investigation of the Washington Football Team’s chronic atmosphere of workplace misconduct, the NFL wouldn’t be investigating Raiders coach Jon Gruden for an email sent to former Washington executive Bruce Allen. Still, now that the NFL has described the contents of the email as “denigrating, appalling, abhorrent, and contrary to our values of respect and inclusivity,” the NFL has to decide what to do about it.
NFL
fox5dc.com

Fallout from Jon Gruden emails leads to questions about diversity in NFL

Every week for the past two seasons, NFL players take the field wearing social justice messages on their helmets, and "It Takes All of Us" and "End Racism" are stenciled in the end zones as part of the league’s Inspire Change platform. But actions often speak louder than words. The...
NFL
wsgw.com

NFL condemns “appalling” racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. “The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Commissioner#American Football#Ap Photo#The Las Vegas Raiders#Nflpa#Usa Today
wfxb.com

Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden Resigns Amid Email Investigation

Jon Gruden, the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders resigned yesterday after reports of homophobic, racist and misogynistic emails. In a statement released by the team, Gruden said “I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider nation. I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone,” Raiders owner Mark Davis tweeted that he accepted Gruden’s resignation.
NFL
Reuters

More emails surface as NFL monitors Jon Gruden situation

2021-10-12 00:31:56 GMT+00:00 - More emails from Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden emails were forwarded by the NFL to the team after a racially sensitive communication surfaced last week, ESPN reported Monday. According to the report, the NFL is monitoring the situation to see how the Raiders handle...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Big Lead

There Are More Embarrassing Jon Gruden Emails Coming

Jon Gruden's troubles are likely not ending any time soon. The Las Vegas Raiders head coach was under fire over the weekend after an embarrassing email surfaced in which he used a racist trope to refer to NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith. Apparently, more emails are on the way. ESPN's...
NFL
Bleacher Report

WFT Owner Dan Snyder Denies Leaking Jon Gruden Emails from NFL Investigation

Former Washington Football Team cheerleader and marketing director for the cheerleading team Melanie Coburn told Fox News' Paulina Dedaj on Tuesday that she believed WFT owner Dan Snyder leaked the emails containing Jon Gruden's use of racist, anti-gay and misogynistic language, which led to the firing of the former Las Vegas Raiders head coach.
NFL
Insider

Insider

161K+
Followers
16K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy