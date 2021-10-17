CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Kyrie Irving refuses to get vaccinated. It has already cost him his role on the NBA's best team and his pending $186 million contract is next.

By Scott Davis
Insider
Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QXQS2_0cRQE1Ek00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lu2WH_0cRQE1Ek00
Kyrie Irving.

Rich Pedroncelli/AP Images

  • Kyrie Irving can't play with the Nets full-time because he's unvaccinated, so they are sitting him.
  • According to reports, the Nets no longer intend to offer Irving a four-year, $186 million extension.
  • Irving's future with the team is now in doubt because of the saga.

The Brooklyn Nets' decision not to allow Kyrie Irving to play or practice with the team has left the future of the All-Star guard up in the air.

Irving has not received a COVID-19 vaccine and is thus not eligible to play home games in Brooklyn due to New York City vaccine mandates. The Nets announced on Wednesday that they would not allow Irving to play or practice at all until he can be a "full-time member of the team."

There are essentially three outcomes from here, though no one can say with any certainty which will happen: Irving gets vaccinated and returns to the team, he misses the season, or the Nets trade him.

It also sounds as if, for now, the Nets don't intend to offer Irving a rich, nine-figure extension that GM Sean Marks had spoken openly about during the offseason. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania , that extension would be worth $186 million over four years.

Charania said on The Athletic's "Glue Guys" podcast that the extension "will not be offered now."

ESPN's Zach Lowe said on his podcast that even if Irving got vaccinated and returned to the team in a full-time role, the Nets still might not offer the extension.

"The sense I get is this has thrown the Nets for more than a loop," Lowe said.

Additionally, the Nets don't intend to pay Irving for his missed home games, which comes to a total of $16 million if he misses all 41.

It's a far cry from what Marks told reporters on September 21, when he spoke about hoping to extend Irving and James Harden following Durant's four-year, $198 million extension.

"We've had very positive conversations with both those guys ... We're looking forward to sitting down with them over the course of the next week, two weeks, and furthering those discussions," Mark said.

Six days after Marks' comments, Irving had to call in remotely to Nets media day because he could not be in person due to New York City's mandates.

The situation has changed rapidly.

The Nets' trepidation is understandable. Though Irving was at once the Nets' most available star last year (playing 54 games to Durant's 35 and Harden's 36), he was also their least predictable. He began last season with a vow not to speak to media, which resulted in a fine from the NBA to both him and the Nets. In January, Irving left the team for undisclosed reasons, but was later seen at a birthday party, maskless, breaking COVID-19 protocols. The absence cost him seven games.

Given Irving's injury history (he's played in 80% of his team's games just twice in the last six seasons) and predilection for non-basketball-related issues, the Nets may to assess whether he is the third star they want to tie their future to (they are also still waiting on Harden to sign an extension).

Of course, Irving could also decide that himself. He has a player option worth $36 million for 2022-23. Charania said that Irving wants to retire with the Nets, but given his potential dissatisfaction with the Nets' decision to sit him, will he pick up that option or hit free agency?

There are also consequences to weigh with Durant and Harden, both of whom have said they chose the Nets, in part, to play with Irving.

An unprecedented situation is already threatening the NBA's latest super-team.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 66

K B
5d ago

Glad he stood his ground! Just imagine how many have allowed their company to scare them(take the shots or else)into getting this poison! It should be a choice oh its not a vaccine 🙄

Reply(1)
17
Talisha English
5d ago

It's sad he got his rights I'm the same way leave it up to God I been blessed me and my family!!!!No shots or we ain't getting no vaccine ever so...

Reply(10)
9
thefuss
5d ago

Just wait until the OSHA releases their Covid guideline documents and attorneys rip Biden’s mandate apart in courts. That’s what they’re all waiting for, attorneys are salivating right now because they know it’s not going to stick. Companies are going to start going belly up from lost lawsuits, and Irving is going to sue his team and the NBA into oblivion.

Reply(2)
6
Related
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Has Brutally Honest Message For Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has become well-known for doings things his own way, but his latest controversy has crossed the line. The 29-year-old is reportedly unvaccinated against COVID-19, which puts him in jeopardy of missing significant time this upcoming NBA season. Due to a city-wide mandate, New York Knicks...
NBA
The Spun

Look: J.R. Smith Has A Message For Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving went on Instagram Live on Wednesday night to explain why he’s not receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at this time. “It’s reality that, you know, in order to be in New York City, in order to be on a team, I have to be vaccinated,” Irving said, via CBS Sports. “I chose to be unvaccinated, and that was my choice. And I would ask y’all just to respect that choice, and I am gonna just continue to stay in shape, be ready to play, be ready to rock out with my teammates, and just be part of this whole thing.”
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Sean Marks
Person
Kyrie Irving
fadeawayworld.net

The Reason Why Kyrie Irving Is Refusing The Vaccine: "To Him, This Is About A Grander Fight Than The One On The Court And Irving Is Challenging A Perceived Control Of Society And People’s Livelihood."

Nets star Kyrie Irving has received a lot of heat over the past few weeks. The 7x All-Star, who averaged 26.9 points per game last season, is refusing to get the vaccine, which has compromised his availability to start the season. And while it was initially thought that Kyrie was...
NBA
The Spun

Charles Barkley Has Message For Kyrie Irving

The 2021-22 NBA season kicked off earlier tonight, as the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks squared off in a contest of Eastern Conference contenders. Unfortunately, for the Nets, All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving was not on the floor for the game. Irving remains unavailable for the Nets due to his vaccination status.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Brooklyn Nets#Gm#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Knicks legend Charles Oakley makes bold prediction on Nets-Kyrie Irving saga

The Brooklyn Nets are seen by many as the favorites to win the title, but the latest Kyrie Irving drama has been hurting their championship shine before the season begins. However, New York Knicks icon Charles Oakley thinks he might not even matter. The legendary defender voiced out exactly that to TMZ as he shared his thoughts about Kyrie and the Nets.
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The real reason Nets star Kyrie Irving is not getting vaccinated

Kyrie Irving has been the face of the anti-vaccine resistance in the NBA. However, it seems the Brooklyn Nets superstar is not against the COVID-19 vaccine after all. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the real reason Irving is not getting vaccinated is because he doesn’t like it that people are getting fired from their jobs due to the mandates in different cities. Per The Athletic’s source, Irving wants to use the platform he has to give a voice to those people who have their livelihoods affected because of the imposed vaccine rules.
NBA
NBC Washington

List of Vaccinated, Unvaccinated NBA Players Ahead of Season

Which NBA players are vaccinated, unvaccinated against COVID-19? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Coronavirus vaccines have been at the center of heated debates for the last year and a half, and the NBA is no different. The league will not require players to receive their full COVID-19 vaccines for...
NBA
The Oregonian

Charles Barkley sounds off on Kyrie Irving vaccine decision: ‘You don’t get the vaccine for yourself. You get it for other people.’

NBA on TNT analyst Charles Barkley never holds back. On the opening night of the 2021-22 NBA season, he had a strong message for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving. Irving was absent from the Nets’ season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks because of his decision to remain unvaccinated — he is not allowed to play home or away games with the team. Irving isn’t allowed to play home games because of New York’s vaccine mandate, and the Nets decided altogether to keep him out of games until he’s eligible to play in all of them.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Kevin Durant’s Tweet About Kyrie Irving Going Viral

For the past 24 hours, sports fans have been debating whether Kyrie Irving is a top 75 player of all time. Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala shared his thoughts on Irving’s résumé this Thursday. Not only does he have Irving in the top 75, he actually thinks the All-Star guard would be really high up on his all-time list.
NBA
Insider

Insider

161K+
Followers
16K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy