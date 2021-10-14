CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

‘The Great Resignation’ and what to consider before quitting your job

cbs4indy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCBS News — Employers are suffering through a worker shortage. One reason why is a record number of people are quitting their jobs. It’s being called “the great resignation.”. Dawn Werner quit her job of 20 years in finance this summer. “I want to wake up every day with that...

cbs4indy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

What to know about your benefits package before accepting a job offer

It's important to assess a benefits package and ask questions during the job interview process. Calculate the package's value and negotiating if there are certain perks you're looking for. Many companies are open to offering a flexible schedule or a work-from-home stipend. Anytime you head into a job interview, you're...
JOBS
Vail Daily

Carnes: Resigning over the Big Quit

Perhaps it’s just me, but this current situation is confusing. Every news outlet, whether on TV, radio or websites, is obsessed with pointing out the nationwide dearth of employees and the number of available jobs, calling it the Great Resignation or, for the culturally hip, the Big Quit. Put plainly,...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Labor Department#Cbs News#The U S Labor Department#Americans#Cbs Mornings
Money

Workers Are Quitting These 4 Kinds of Jobs in Droves

Is America a nation of quitters? It could look that way based on the latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), which shows that a whopping 4.3 million workers quit their jobs in August. The number of workers walking away has been elevated for months this year, in...
ECONOMY
dailyeasternnews.com

COLUMN: The Great Resignation could be the best thing for the economy

For the past few decades, complaints about the minimum wage, the cost of living, and working conditions have been increasing in the U.S. Particularly, in the past few years many have called for a national minimum wage of $15 an hour and have complained that many people can’t afford to pay rent and other necessities at the current set minimum wage.
RETAIL
Pioneer Press

Working Strategies: Quitting your job Part 1: What to do at work

Do you remember a few years ago when quitting out loud was all the rage? YouTube and social media were lit up with people topping each other with the most flamboyant ways to quit their jobs. Bands were hired, billboards were customized, singing telegrams were delivered … disgruntled workers could hardly wait to tell the world how they felt about their jobs.
JOBS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
moneyandmarkets.com

Employers Are Hiring as Fast as They Can

Policymakers are debating how to entice workers back into the labor force. This is a serious issue as employers report difficulties finding candidates to hire. A Google news search for hiring reveals hundreds of articles related to the problem. Typical is a story from Cincinnati headlined: “Despite large hiring fairs, potential workers still aren’t biting.” Discussions with local business owners, no matter where you live, include similar tales.
ECONOMY
The Independent

This is how a boss should react when employees quit, expert says

With the post-pandemic “Great Resignation” upon us, and millions of Americans resigning their jobs after 18 months of hunkering down in fear and uncertainty, what can employers learn from this shift in the world of work?In August alone 4.3 million people in the US voluntarily left employment, and then figure has hovered around the 4 million mark every month since March.Having studied the dynamic between organisations and their employees, specifically relating to why people leave their jobs, Anthony Klotz, professor of management at the Mays Business School at Texas A&M University, offered some advice to companies in a conversation with...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
kcrw.com

Workplace burnout and the Great Resignation

On this week’s Life Examined, how health organizations and employers are recognizing that workplace burnout is a real and growing problem. In 2019 the World Health Organization officially identified workplace burnout as an “occupational phenomenon.” Today burnout is reaching epidemic proportions and many employees say the pandemic has made the problem worse. Host Jonathan Bastian talks with burnout expert and author of “The Burnout Epidemic” Jennifer Moss about why overwork has reached epidemic proportions and what employers can do about it. We also hear from Sebastian Cruz, a former hedge fund employee, who says overwork forced him to not only to quit his job but shift careers.
ECONOMY
Forbes

To Quit Or Not To Quit? Four Questions To Ask Yourself Before Leaving Your Job

Sandy Slager is the President of Skye Learning, and Chief Operating Officer of MindEdge Learning, founded in 1998 and based in Waltham, MA. No matter who you are or what your role or rank at work is, it’s hard to avoid the occasional woeful week. You’ve tried your best and you took your shots, but you just didn’t have any fun. And you could swear the week was 20 days long instead of five.
JOBS
CBS News

Millions of workers are quitting their jobs

Businesses across the country are experiencing vacancies as new data shows a record number of people quitting their jobs. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, 4.3 million people quit their jobs in the month of August. CBS MoneyWatch reporter Aimee Picchi joins CBSN with the latest.
ECONOMY
hbr.org

5 Reasons Not to Quit Your Job (Yet)

Has there ever been a better time for employees to quit their jobs?. Whether you call it “The Great WorkQuake,” The Great Resignation,” or “The Great Reset,” up to 41% of employees are thinking about changing careers right now. There are a lot of reasons for them to consider leaving. A strong labor market is pushing up wages and benefits, and companies are offering additional perks to attract new talent. Some workers may be fed up with their existing company’s toxic or unappreciative culture, inflexible work arrangements, or pay inequity. Some may be suffering from burnout or general work/life dissatisfaction. Some are leaving their jobs simply because they can afford to — U.S. personal savings hit a record high of 33% this year. Add in the opportunities to “work from anywhere,” and you can understand why we’re seeing employees quitting in record numbers in 2021.
ECONOMY
Register Citizen

7 Signs Your Employees are About to Quit

Not all employee turnover is bad, but according to a recent survey by Microsoft, more than 40% of workers are considering leaving their jobs this year. In addition, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, four million Americans quit their jobs in July 2021, and we saw a record-breaking 10.9 million job vacancies at the end of July. This level of attrition has top talent walking out the door in many workplaces.
ECONOMY
The Independent

‘Many public sector workers considering quitting their jobs’

One in five key public sector workers is “actively considering” quitting and changing profession, a study suggests.The TUC said its research revealed “serious disillusionment” among employees, with complaints about low pay, excessive workloads and feeling undervalued.More than one in four of 1,364 public sector workers questioned said government policy on pay has made them more likely to look for another job.The TUC pointed out that public sector staff have been told their pay is being frozen, while the Government has given NHS workers a 3% rise, which has sparked warnings of industrial action.The Prime Minister’s promise of a high wage...
LABOR ISSUES

Comments / 0

Community Policy