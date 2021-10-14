CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros Ace Lance McCullers Will Reportedly Miss ALCS Vs. Red Sox With Strained Forearm

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3riNhp_0cRPMlqS00

BOSTON (CBS) —  The Red Sox are catching a big break ahead of their ALCS matchup with the Astros. A strained forearm will reportedly keep Houston ace Lance McCullers out of the series.

That’s a huge development in favor of Boston, one day ahead of Game 1 of the series. McCullers is likely out for the ALCS, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale , who reports that the righty may be able to return should Houston advance to the World Series.

That will be considerably tougher for the Astros without their top starter. McCullers went 13-5 with a 3.16 ERA during the regular season, and was 1-0 in his two starts against the Chicago White Sox in the ALDS. He shut Chicago down for 6.1 innings in Game 1 of that series, and allowed one run off five hits and three walks over four innings in Houston’s series-clinching Game 4 win on Tuesday.

McCullers did not pitch against Boston during the regular season this year, but is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA in five career starts against the Red Sox.

With McCullers out of the mix, Astros manager Dusty Baker will likely turn to some combination of Luis Garcia, Zack Greinke, Jose Urquidy and Framber Valdez as his starting rotation against the Red Sox.

Game 1 of the series is set for Friday night at Minute Maid Park, with first pitch scheduled for 8:07pm.

Person
Dusty Baker
Person
Lance Mccullers
Person
Framber Valdez
Person
Zack Greinke
CBS Boston

Rochie’s Keys To A Red Sox ALCS Victory Over Astros

HOUSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox and Astros are meeting in the postseason for the third time in five seasons. Houston took out Boston in the 2017 ALDS en route to a title while the Sox beat the Astros in the 2018 ALCS en route to their own World Series crown. That makes this year a rubber match of sorts, with the bout getting started Friday night in Houston. Let’s take a look at four keys to Boston taking the series and securing a spot in the World Series. Win One In Houston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts turns a double play against...
MLB
CBS Boston

