LOOK: State Police Display Piles Of Fake IDs Confiscated On Nantucket This Summer

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IyrCt_0cRPMkxj00

NANTUCKET (CBS) — A lot of people visited Nantucket with a fake ID this summer – and left without it. That much is clear based on a new photo shared by Massachusetts State Police.

The picture shows scores of fake licenses confiscated on the island. State Police said there were more than 500 seized over the summer season.

The largest pile of fakes appears to come from Connecticut, followed by Massachusetts. California, Pennsylvania and New Jersey also seem to be well-represented.

Police said troopers get the fake IDs after they are taken away from people at various establishments around Nantucket.

“They were all destroyed,” police said in a social media post. “Have a Coke and a smile instead.”

CBS Boston

CBS Boston

ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

