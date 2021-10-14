CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

101 Freeway In Boyle Heights To Be Shut Down 2 Full Weekends For More Sixth Street Bridge Work

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34RIi0_0cRPMdme00

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Drivers beware – a stretch of the 101 Freeway in Boyle Heights will be soon be shut down for two full weekends for another phase of the Sixth Street Viaduct Replacement Project in Boyle Heights.

The freeway closure will begin at 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22 and is scheduled to last until Sunday, Oct. 24 until at least 3 p.m., according to the city’s Bureau of Engineering. The second weekend closure will start at 10 p.m. Nov. 4, and is scheduled to last until 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6.

The closure will allow crews to safely remove bridge falsework under the viaduct, according to city officials.

Both sides of the 101 Freeway will be closed from between the 60 Freeway and the 101/5 Freeway split, just before Union Station. Southbound drivers on the 101 Freeway coming from Hollywood will be redirected onto the 110 Freeway, then back east onto the 10 Freeway, where they can access the 5 and 710 Freeway. Drivers headed for the northbound 101 Freeway will be rerouted north onto the 710 Freeway, then west on the 10 Freeway, which joins up with the 101 near Union Station.

The weekend closures will also impact several on- and off-ramps in the area.

The $588 million Sixth Street Viaduct Replacement Project began in 2015 and has already shut down that stretch of the 101 Freeway for an entire weekend at least twice before. The bridge was built in 1932 and needed to be replaced because it had a high chance of failure in the event of a major earthquake.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS LA

LA City Inspectors Investigate SOLA Owned Building Near Downtown LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – City inspectors moved in on a building near downtown Los Angeles just weeks after a CBS2 News Investigation exposed rats, roaches and poor living conditions.  Investigative Reporter David Goldstein was there when they arrived. Inside LA City inspectors went door to door, while scaffolding was going up outside. As repairs and inspections were taking place on the building on Washington Boulevard near downtown Los Angeles just weeks after Goldstein’s investigation. “You guys made that story and they started to react which was good,” said Maria Cruz, a tenant at the building. “We live with the bedbugs pretty much.” The investigation showed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LA Firefighters Respond To Fire At Suspected Marijuana Grow Operation In Canoga Park

CANOGA PARK (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Firefighters and paramedics have responded to reports of a structure fire at a one-story commercial building on Monday afternoon. Early reports maintained that the 50 foot-by-100 foot building was home to a marijuana growth operation. Since then, it has been suggested by a neighboring business that it is in fact a CBD extraction business. It took nearly 150 firefighters from various stations around Los Angeles to combat the fire, however they were able to extinguish the threat within just 75 minutes. Nearby vehicles and civilians were threatened by the fire and explosions within the building. Three adult...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Overturned Big Rig Spills About 2,200 Gallons Of Antifreeze Onto Freeway

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An overturned tanker truck spilled about 2,200 gallons of antifreeze onto the Golden State (5) Freeway near Dodger Stadium Monday, prompting a closure of the area as authorities cleaned the spillage. The collision was reported at about 4:40 p.m. on the southbound Golden State Freeway transition road to the southbound Arroyo Seco (110) Parkway, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department. No one was injured in the collision, but the transition road was completely blocked by the overturned tanker, the LAFD and Caltrans reported. The Golden State Freeway transition road to the southbound Arroyo Seco Parkway was closed for an unknown duration as firefighters worked to contain and clean the spill, according to Caltrans. The cause of the collision was not immediately known. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Report Finds More Is Spent In LA On Traffic Enforcement Than The Money Generated By Tickets

PASADENA (CBSLA) – A report from Crosstown, a nonprofit journalism organization based out of the USC Annenberg School of Communication and Journalism, has found that the city of Los Angeles spends more annually to enforce traffic and parking measure than it actually brings in on ticket fines. In the last five years, the city has reportedly spent nearly $200 million more than it has earned from traffic fines. Up until 2017, traffic fines were a reliable source of income for the city, but in previous years those numbers took a dramatic turn. Since 2017, LA has spent over $809 million in salaries,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Traffic
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Local
California Traffic
CBS LA

Shipping Containers That Spent Weeks Aboard Ships Stuck At Ports Now Being Dumped In Nearby Neighborhoods

WILMINGTON (CBSLA) — With the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach now running 24/7 operations, a new problem has occurred. Many of the shipping containers that spent weeks onboard ships waiting to be unloaded are now being dumped in nearby neighborhoods once they’re emptied. Sonia Cervantes lives along Anaheim Street, where UCTI Trucking Company is located. The company’s lot only has a capacity for 65 containers so the additional containers now line up along Anaheim Street in front of some people’s homes. “It’s a bunch of neighbors that are very upset because it’s a non-stop situation,” said Cervantes. “I would have to go...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Ticketholders To Filipino Festival FAHMfest Find Empty Parking Lot In San Pedro

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Ticketholders to a Filipino festival that was supposed to happen over the weekend are calling it the newest “Fyre Festival” after it was canceled without any notice to people who paid for tickets. FAHMFest was advertised on social media throughout the spring and summer, promising to be a “one-of-a-kind” festival celebrating Filipino food, music and fashion. According to the event page on feverup.com, general admission tickets were $115 for a two-day pass and $250 for a VIP two-day pass for people 21 and over. Michael Nones said he bought his tickets in April at an early bird promotional...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Food Truck Crashes In Vernon; One Dead

VERNON (CBSLA) – A person died Sunday when a food truck crashed into a utility pole in Vernon. The crash occurred about 5:15 p.m. at Corona Avenue and District Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Michael Pittman. A person was trapped inside the overturned food truck and died at the scene, Pittman said. The name, gender and age of the deceased were not available. Firefighters worked to free the victim’s body for the coroner, he said.
VERNON, CA
CBS LA

Cooler Weather Helps Firefighters Battling Alisal, KNP Complex Fires

SANTA BARBARA (CBSLA) — Cooler weather and some rainfall is helping firefighters in their battle to contain several wildfires across the state. One of the most recent to erupt was the Alisal Fire in Santa Barbara County. The wind-whipped fire erupted a week ago and quickly shut down the 101 Freeway in the area. Fire officials say the Alisal Fire – which has scorched 17,254 acres — is now 80% contained, thanks in part to noticeably cooler conditions and increasing humidity in the area. #AlisalFire info map for Mon, Oct. 18, 2021: • Acreage: 17,254 • Containment: 80% (see black lines on map)•...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freeway#Cbsla#Bureau Of Engineering
CBS LA

Crews Make Progress On Alisal Fire, Highway 101 Reopens, 3 Homes Destroyed

SANTA BARBARA (CBSLA) – Hundreds of firefighters were making significant progress in their battle against a large wildfire which has been burning west of Santa Barbara all week. Damage from the Alisal Fire burning in Santa Barbara County. Oct. 15, 2021. (Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Twitter) The Alisal Fire, which has scorched 16,901 acres, was 41% contained Friday morning, according to the U.S. Forest Service, up from just 5% containment Thursday. The fire has destroyed three homes and two outbuildings, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesperson Mike Eliason. At the height of the fire, 439 structures were threatened. Highway 101, which...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

LA Announces First 100% Electric Bus Line

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — After five years and $80 million, the Metro G (Orange) Line became the first zero-emission Metro bus line. Running from North Hollywood to Chatsworth, the G Line now boasts 40, 60-foot electric busses after receiving its first in July 2020. Produced by Canadian manufacturer New Flyer, each bus costs $1.15 million, includes public Wi-Fi and USB ports embedded in the seats.   “If we’re going to act this decade to save our planet, we need to see solutions on our streets today — and watching these zero-emission buses roll down our roads brings us one step closer to turning...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Crews Prepare As Red Flag Warning Takes Effect Friday, Brings Elevated Fire Danger

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Firefighters have been working to get ahead of the first red flag warning of the fall for Los Angeles and Ventura Counties. Strong Santa Ana winds, hot temperatures and low humidity were expected to arrive Friday. The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for most of the region which took effect at 6 a.m. Friday, and will remain in place through at least 8 p.m. Saturday. Alisal Fire 9credit: CBS) While fire crews have made good progress on the Alisal fire burning for a fifth day in Santa Barbara County, this latest warning could cause additional problems. “We...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man Rescued From Burning Home In Boyle Heights, Hospitalized In Critical Condition

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man was rescued Friday from a burning home in Boyle Heights and taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. (credit: CBS) Firefighters responded at about 7 a.m. to a one-story, single-family home in the 2500 block of East Folsom Street and found heavy smoke coming from the structure. The house was fully involved in fire within minutes, and firefighters shifted into defensive mode and also moved to protect a neighboring home on the east side. About 15 minutes into firefight, a man was pulled out of the home. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but LAFD spokeswoman Margaret Stewart did not give details on the nature of his injuries. The fire was declared out in a little over 30 minutes. Firefighters entered the collapsed structure to make sure there was no one else inside. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
CBS LA

Two Dead In Lancaster Crash

LANCASTER (CBSLA) – At least two people are dead Saturday after a fatal crash in Lancaster. The single-vehicle crash occurred at 1:50 a.m. at Sierra Highway and Avenue I, said a deputy at the Los Angeles County Sheriffs’ Lancaster Station. No further details were available.
LANCASTER, CA
CBS LA

Firefighters Struggle To Contain Growing Alisal Fire In Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA (CBSLA) – Hundreds of firefighters Thursday continued their battle against a large wildfire burning west of Santa Barbara. Firefighting helicopters battle the Alisal Fire near Goleta, Calif., on Oct. 13, 2021. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images) The Alisal Fire has scorched 16,801 acres as of Thursday morning, with containment still only at 5%, according to the U.S. Forest Service. More than 1,300 fire personnel from multiple agencies are fighting the blaze on the ground and in the air with water-dropping helicopters and retardant dropping air tankers. The blaze is burning in areas that have not seen a wildfire since 1955. The strong...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
CBS LA

Alisal Fire Smoke Forecast To Drift Into Ventura, LA Counties

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Smell the smoke in the air? That all-too-familiar odor may be coming from the Alisal Fire burning in Santa Barbara County. Forecasters say smoke is forecast to drift into the coastal areas of Ventura and Los Angeles counties by Thursday afternoon. Expect smokey conditions from the #AlisalFire along the Santa Barbara south coast, as well as coastal Ventura and LA Counties, as this graphic of a smoke model shows in a forecast for Thursday afternoon. #cawx pic.twitter.com/ppoFPryTv8 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 13, 2021 The Alisal Fire, which is burning about 100 miles away from Los Angeles County,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

In-N-Out Opens 370th Store In Brea

BREA (CBSLA) – Beloved Southern California burger chain In-N-Out opened its 370th store Thursday in Brea. The grand opening of an In-N-Out store in Brea, Calif., on Oct. 14, 2021. (CBSLA) In-N-Out owner Lynsi Snyder was on hand for the opening of the new store, located at 1130 E. Imperial Hwy. Snyder spoke to CBSLA about her Slave 2 Nothing Foundation, which works to combat substance abuse and addiction. On Friday, In-N-Out is hosting the Rock 2 Freedom Benefit Concert at the House of Blues Anaheim. “So our event is focused on that. And In-N-Out is completely putting on the event, so all proceeds will go directly to saving lives and helping people,” Snyder said. Snyder’s band, 48 Special, will be among those playing the concert. The band is made up entirely of In-N-Out employees.
BREA, CA
CBS LA

Motorist Arrested After Brief Chase with LAPD

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police arrested a motorist following a brief chase through the Encino Area.  Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department originally flagged the suspect for reckless driving before he led them on a 15-minute pursuit.  The driver stopped and exited the vehicle in the 4800 block of Orion Ave. before entering a residential building a few yards away.  Police arrested the suspect at about 12:35 p.m. The identity of the subject is still unknown.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Officials Say They Have Solution For Foul Smell Coming From Dominguez Channel In Carson

CARSON (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County officials announced Thursday that they may have a way of clearing the putrid odor from the Dominguez Channel, which has been plaguing Carson residents for more than a week now. “We are going to come in with a specific spray called epoleon and also drip and apply on the surface of the water that you see here. I expect that you will some difference of what’s going on within the next three to five days,” said Mark Pestrella, L.A. County Public Works Director. Pestrella said the spray is water based and organic and should neutralize the...
CARSON, CA
CBS LA

DUI Suspect Captured In Long Beach After Dangerous Pursuit, Foot Chase

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A DUI suspect was taken into custody late Wednesday night after a high-speed and dangerous pursuit that traversed several freeways, followed by a brief foot chase in a Long Beach neighborhood. Oct. 13, 2021. (CBSLA) Sky2 was overhead as the suspect was chased down on foot by several California Highway Patrol officers and taken to the ground at about 11:45 p.m. in the area of Elm Avenue and East 11th Street in Long Beach. Sometime before 10:50 p.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies began pursuing a drunken driving suspect in an Audi sedan. CHP joined the pursuit, which reached speeds of up to 130 miles per hour, made its way onto the northbound 710 Freeway, then made its way onto surface streets in the city of Commerce before going onto the southbound 5 Freeway, the westbound 91 Freeway and the southbound 605 Freeway. The suspect finally made his way onto surface streets in Long Beach, where he jumped out of the car and tried to make a run for it. The suspect’s name was not immediately released. There were no reported injuries or collisions during the pursuit.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

‘The Perfect Storm:’ Alisal Fire In Santa Barbara County Explodes To 14,500 Acres

SANTA BARBARA (CBSLA) – Firefighters Wednesday were continuing to battle a growing brush fire which sparked west of Santa Barbara, threatened homes and shut down a portion of Highway 101. The Alisal Fire in Santa Barbara County. Oct. 12, 2021. (Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Twitter) The Alisal Fire broke out before 2:30 p.m. Monday amid powerful winds near Alisal Lake in the Santa Ynez Mountains. It was burning in dense chaparral, brush and grass, with thick smoke visible throughout the county. There was no word of a cause. At last report Wednesday morning, the fire had burned 14,500 acres with 5% containment....
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
79K+
Followers
18K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy