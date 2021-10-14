CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0cRPMa8T00

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)

2. “The Wish” by Nicholas sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

3. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

4. “Crossroads” by Jonathan Franzen (FSG)

5. “The Butler” by Canielle Steel (Delacorte)

6. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty (Henry Holt and Co.)

7. “The Jailhouse Lawyer” by Patterson/Allen (Little, Brown)

8. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King ( Scribner)

9. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

10. “Harlem Shuffle” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)

11. “Three Sisters” by Heather Morris (St. Martin's Press)

12. “Vince Flynn: Enemy at the Gates” by Kyle Mills (Atria/Bestler)

13. “Bewilderment” by Richard Powers (W.W. Norton)

14. “The Santa Suit” by Mary Kay Andrews (St. Martin’s Press)

15. “Foul Play” by Stuart Woods (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “The Storyteller” by Dave Grohl (Dey Street)

2. “Peril” by Woodward/Costa (Simon & Schuster)

3. “I'll Take Your Questions Now” by Stephanie Grisham (Harper)

4. “Taste” by Stanley Tucci (Gallery)

5. “Where Do We Go From Here?” by David Jeremiah (Thomas Nelson)

6. “Feeding the Soul” by Tabitha Brown (William Morrow)

7. “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

8. “Jesus Listens” by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)

9. “Vanderbilt” by Cooper/Howe (Harper)

10. “The Dying Citizen” by Victor Davis Hanson (Basic)

11. “A Carnival of Snackery” by David Sedaris (Little, Brown)

12. “Play Nice But Win” by Michael Dell (Portfolio)

13. “There Is Nothing For You Here” by Fiona Hill (Mariner)

14. “Guinness World Records 2022” (Guiness World Records)

15. “The Human Element” by Nordgren/Schonthal (Wiley)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. “When All Hell Broke Loose” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

2. “Missing and Endangered” by J.A. Jance (William Morrow)

3. “Before She Disappeared” by Lisa Gardner (Dutton)

4. “The Perfect Christmas” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

5. “The 19th Christmas” by Patterson/Paetro (Grand Central Publishing)

6. “Mile High with a Vampire” by Lynsay Sands (Avon)

7. “Lightning Game” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

8. “Santa's Sweetheart” by Janet Daily (Zebra)

9. “Hush-Hush” by Stuart Woods (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

10. “Arctic Witness” by Heather Woodhaven (Love Inspired Suspense)

11. “Jingle All the Way” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

12. “A Country Affair” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

13. “A Forever Kind of Love” by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

14. “Walk the Wire” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

15. “The Unknown” by Heather Graham (Mira)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. "Chainsaw Man, Vol. 7' by Tatsuki Fujimoto (Viz)

2. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 12” by Gege Akutami (Viz)

3. “2 Sisters Detective Agency” by Patterson/Fox (Grand Central Publishing)

4. “Wotakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku 5” by Fujita (Kodansha)

5. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

6. “The Love Hypotheses” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

7. “A Gambling Man” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

8. “Spy X Family, Vol. 6” by Tatsuya Endo (Viz)

9. “One-Punch Man, Vol. 23” by One/Murata (Viz)

10. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

11. “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

12. “The Once and Future Witches” by Alix E. Harrow (Redhook)

13. “Christmas in Alaska” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

14. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell (Back Bay)

15. “The Awakening” by Nora Roberts (Griffin)

———

Comments / 0

Related
NWI.com

US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher) 1. The Wish by Nicholas Sparks - 9781538728611 - (Grand Central Publishing) 2. Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty - 9781250220264 - (Henry Holt and Co.) 3. Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr - 9781982168452 - (Scribner) 4. Peril by Bob...
LIFESTYLE
bookriot.com

20 Of The Best Nonfiction Books Of The Decade

Nonfiction books are literature based in fact and hopefully, accuracy. The category contains books on a very broad variety of topics, including subjects like biography, business, cooking, health, memoirs, travel, home improvement, religion, art and music, history, self-help, true crime and science. If you love fictional stories but haven’t ventured into the wide and wild world of the best nonfiction books, let me be your guide.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Macomb Daily

Bacon’s hockey book scores on Michigan Best Seller list for September

A new season brings a new crop of best-selling book titles from Michigan authors at local retailers. 1. John U. Bacon, “Let Them Lead: Unexpected Lessons in Leadership from America’s Worst High School Hockey Team” (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt) 2. Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, “Peril” (Simon & Schuster) 3. Tom...
MICHIGAN STATE
bookriot.com

The Best Ways to Read a Hard Book

We all have those novels that sit there on our shelves, staring us down, too intimidating to pick up and yet they’ve been on our list for years. Reportedly, they’re rewarding, exciting reads, but every time you think about opening one, dread sinks into your stomach. So how do you get started?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
KOLR10 News

Springfield author makes NY Time Best Sellers List

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield author made the New York Times bestseller list for a second time. Co-written by acclaimed author James Patterson, Nancy Allen’s “The Jailhouse Lawyer” made the number two spot on the list. Allen worked at the Greene county prosecutors’ office, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office, and...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Miami Herald

US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

1. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing) 2. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doer (Scribner) 3. “Peril” by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa (Simon & Schuster) 4. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty (Henry Holt and Co.) 5. “The Last Graduate” by Naomi Novik (Del Rey) 6. “Feeding...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Associated Press

US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher) 1. The Wish by Nicholas Sparks - 9781538728611 - (Grand Central Publishing) 2. Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty - 9781250220264 - (Henry Holt and Co.) 3. Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr - 9781982168452 - (Scribner) 4. Peril by Bob...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Associated Press

US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

1. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing) 2. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doer (Scribner) 3. “Peril” by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa (Simon & Schuster) 4. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty (Henry Holt and Co.) 5. “The Last Graduate” by Naomi Novik (Del Rey) 6. “Feeding...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ABC News

ABC News

427K+
Followers
108K+
Post
218M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy