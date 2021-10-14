CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maudie Virginia Taulbee

Cover picture for the articleMaudie Virginia Taulbee, 73, wife of Verlen Ray Taulbee, Sr., passed away on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021 surrounded by her family at her home in Sadieville. Born Nov. 21, 1947 in Rock House Fork, Wolfe County, she was the daughter of the late Loma Rose and Arthur Bush. Maudie worked for Johnson Control and worked on their family’s farm. In addition to being a hard worker on the farm she was also and excellent seamstress that loved sewing and quilting and loved canning all their vegetables they raised.

Virginia Simmons Tillett

As the Angelic Host rejoices with the arrival of another anointed woman of God, those who remain to endure have heavy hearts and indescribable sadness as a result of this tremendous loss. Virginia Simmons Tillett gently laid her head in the Master’s arms and went to sleep in Paradise on Thursday, October 7, 2021.
