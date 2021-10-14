Maudie Virginia Taulbee, 73, wife of Verlen Ray Taulbee, Sr., passed away on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021 surrounded by her family at her home in Sadieville. Born Nov. 21, 1947 in Rock House Fork, Wolfe County, she was the daughter of the late Loma Rose and Arthur Bush. Maudie worked for Johnson Control and worked on their family’s farm. In addition to being a hard worker on the farm she was also and excellent seamstress that loved sewing and quilting and loved canning all their vegetables they raised.