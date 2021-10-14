Connally ISD 2nd-grade teacher arrested for online solicitation of a minor

A 59-year-old Connally ISD second-grade teacher has been arrested for online solicitation of a minor.

Timothy Bruner's arrest was announced during a news conference called Thursday to provide an update on the capturing of an inmate who escaped a work detail on Wednesday .

Bruner thought he was texting a 16-year-old girl, said David Kilcrease, chief deputy for the McLennan County Sheriff's Office.

Instead of a teen, Bruner reportedly was texting an undercover deputy taking part in an operation aimed at combating human trafficking.

Crude text messages and photos were sent over the last two days, officials said.

Meanwhile, Connally ISD has placed Bruner on administrative leave and “will continue to monitor this matter to ensure a safe school environment,” according to a statement from the district.

The district said Bruner’s arrest wasn’t “related to school.”

“The information shared by McLennan County did not indicate any allegations of any act or victim from the Connally ISD community,” the statement said.

25 News will continue to provide information as it becomes available.