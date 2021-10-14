CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Lawsuit dropped after Muslim cemetery in Virginia approved

By The Associated Press
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The Justice Department is dropping a religious discrimination lawsuit against Stafford County after a Muslim group received long-sought permission to build a cemetery.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia announced Thursday that it was moving to drop the civil suit.

The dispute began in 2016 when the county passed an ordinance that made it impossible for the All Muslim Association of America to build a cemetery on a 29-acre plot it had purchased.

The Justice Department sued last year and the county revised its ordinance, but federal lawyers deemed the changes insufficient.

The county changed the ordinance again, and in July the cemetery plan was approved.

