Manitou Springs, CO

Manitou Springs Police Department asks for help identifying burglary suspect

By Dani Birzer
 4 days ago

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. – The Manitou Springs Police Department is requesting the public’s help to locate a suspect who burglarized and vandalized two businesses in Manitou Springs. At approximately 10:00 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 11, a business in the 400 block of Manitou Avenue was burglarized and vandalized and soon after, a business in the 500 block of El Paso Boulevard was also burglarized and vandalized.

In total, the MSPD estimates $4,000 in damages.

The investigators believe that these two crimes are connected. The suspect is described to be a 5’8” white male with a thin build seen wearing a white beanie and a white winter jacket with reflective bands on the sleeves.

The Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is now offering a $500 reward for information leading to the individual or individuals’ arrest. Anyone with information may reach out to the Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at crimestop.net or at (719)-634-STOP [7867], you will remain anonymous.

You may also reach out to the Manitou Springs Police Department at (719) 685-5407.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

