CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kern County, CA

KCSO: Fairfax student arrested in attempted robbery

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ni9cs_0cRPLy6s00

A Fairfax Middle School student was arrested in attempted robbery and alleged criminal threats on Thursday morning, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the school at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday after reports of a student possibly armed with a firearm, according to KCSO.

Several schools in the area were placed on lockdown, said KCSO. Deputies found the student and determined the firearm was a replica and all lockdowns were lifted, according to KCSO.

The student was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and making criminal threats. The student will be booked at juvenile hall.

Anyone with additional information may contact KCSO at 661-861-3110 or 661-322-4040.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Crime & Safety
Kern County, CA
Education
Local
California Crime & Safety
County
Kern County, CA
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fairfax Middle School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Lockdown
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy