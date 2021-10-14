KCSO: Fairfax student arrested in attempted robbery

A Fairfax Middle School student was arrested in attempted robbery and alleged criminal threats on Thursday morning, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the school at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday after reports of a student possibly armed with a firearm, according to KCSO.

Several schools in the area were placed on lockdown, said KCSO. Deputies found the student and determined the firearm was a replica and all lockdowns were lifted, according to KCSO.

The student was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and making criminal threats. The student will be booked at juvenile hall.

Anyone with additional information may contact KCSO at 661-861-3110 or 661-322-4040.