Vero Beach Police Department unveils new cruiser adorned with images of local landmarks

Officer Darrell Rivers poses with the new, wrapped cruiser. Photo by VBPD

The latest addition to the Vero Beach Police Department’s Community Services Division is a new cruiser wrapped with images depicting local landmarks – such as Sexton Plaza, Memorial Island, and the Barber Bridge.

The cruiser was unveiled during this week’s National Night Out event and will be operated by Community Services Master Police Officer Darrell Rivers.

The images on the vehicle represent staples of the community. The Barber Bridge is on the sides, Sexton Plaza is on the hood, and Memorial Island is on the trunk.