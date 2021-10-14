CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach Police Department unveils new cruiser adorned with images of local landmarks

 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YUs9p_0cRPLj7D00

Officer Darrell Rivers poses with the new, wrapped cruiser. Photo by VBPD

The latest addition to the Vero Beach Police Department’s Community Services Division is a new cruiser wrapped with images depicting local landmarks – such as Sexton Plaza, Memorial Island, and the Barber Bridge.

The cruiser was unveiled during this week’s National Night Out event and will be operated by Community Services Master Police Officer Darrell Rivers.

The images on the vehicle represent staples of the community. The Barber Bridge is on the sides, Sexton Plaza is on the hood, and Memorial Island is on the trunk.


Comments / 7

Pat Pasley
4d ago

In my opinion this is not a good look for a police car. It looks like a car that promotes a hotel or local attraction and not a vehicle of authority. What next, shorts, tshirts and flip flops for the police?

Reply(2)
2
Knowhere Treasure Coast

School teachers arrested in connection with The Preserves of Oslo apartment shooting

Darius Cohen, left, is charged with attempted felony murder and Akkua Hallback is charged with possession of a controlled substance . Photos by IRC Jail. Two men captured on security video entering an apartment in The Preserve at Oslo in Indian River County on Oct. 10, one of them later shooting one of its occupants in the back, have been arrested.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Indian River County sheriff's deputies seeking help to identify shooting suspects

Security video captured these images of the suspects . Photo by IRCSO. Indian River County sheriff’s office detectives are asking the public to help identify two male suspects involved in a shooting that left a third person wounded on Oct. 10 at approximately 4:40 a.m. at The Preserves of Oslo, located in the 2300 block of 10th Road SW in Vero Beach.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Details released about fatal Fort Pierce hit-and-run accident

Arianna Colon, left, is charged with vehicular manslaughter in the hit-and-run fatal accident that claimed the life of 10-year-old Yaceny Rodriguez-Gonzalez. Photos provided. Arianna Colon, the woman who struck and killed a 10-year-old Fort Pierce girl while she was crossing the street to catch her bus to school on Sept. 23, was coming from an early-morning house party and was traveling more than 20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit at the time of the accident, according to law enforcement and court records.
FORT PIERCE, FL
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Knowhere Treasure Coast

Port Saint Lucie, FL
