COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football will get its second primetime home game of the season when it hosts Penn State on Oct. 30. The Buckeyes’ eighth game of the season will kick off at 7:30 on ABC inside Ohio Stadium and will be the fourth primetime game overall. The others include Minnesota, Akron and Indiana this Saturday. They are 21-14 all-time against the Nittany Lions and have won the last four.

OHIO STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO