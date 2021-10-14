CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

ZAKK WYLDE Recalls Disgusting Revenge On OZZY OSBOURNE For His "Building Clearing" Farts

By Greg Kennelty
metalinjection
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Ozzy Osbourne celebrates his 1991 album turning 30 this year, guitarist Zakk Wylde looks back on some of the less-publicized portions of the recording process. According to Wylde in an interview with Metal Hammer, Osbourne used to rip some seriously bad farts that could clear a building. "Ozzy had...

metalinjection.net

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

Ozzy Osbourne says worshipping the devil warded off COVID-19

Ozzy Osbourne has sung the praises of Satan for keeping him safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. The 72-year-old rocker has, by some miracle, avoided contracting COVID-19, despite members of his immediate family catching the virus. “My wife had the virus, my daughter had the virus and I never got it,”...
PUBLIC HEALTH
antiMUSIC

Ozzy Osbourne Compares New Album To 'Ordinary Man'

Ozzy Osbourne says that his forthcoming studio album, which is currently working on with Andrew Watt, will be similar in tone to his 2020 album "Ordinary Man." The Black Sabbath legend worked with producer Watt on that effort and was backed by Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, with Watt taking on most of the guitar duties.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ozzy
Person
Zakk Wylde
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
shepherdexpress.com

Black Label Society, Zakk Wylde Return To The Rave For Tour Kick-Off

When it comes to muscle and power guitar chords, there are no better practitioners than Black Label Society. Frontman and lead guitarist Zakk Wylde has carved out a career path of self-awareness and always moving forward that is unparalleled in the metal genre. BLS brings their “Doom Trooping Over North America Tour,” with opening bands, Prong and Obituary, to The Rave-Eagles Club on Oct. 16.
MILWAUKEE, WI
societyofrock.com

Ozzy Osbourne Gets Tony Iommi And Eric Clapton For Next Album

The Prince of Darkness is taking his new music to the next level by featuring some of the greatest guitar legends to walk this planet on his upcoming album. He’s collaborating with Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, former Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, and longtime collaborator Zakk Wylde on the follow-up to 2020’s “Ordinary Man”.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disgusting#Tupperware
Oneida Dispatch

Oneida Kallet Theater welcomes Ozzmosis, an Ozzy Osbourne tribute show, on Halloween Eve

Oneida, N.Y. — Entertainment Services presents Ozzmosis, a world-class tribute show to Ozzy Osbourne, at the Oneida Kallet Civic Center on Halloween Eve, Oct. 30. Ozzmosis is a new production that redefines the boundaries of a tribute band, capturing the essence of the Prince of Darkness himself, Ozzy Osbourne. Officials say it is the closest recreation around of the rock star in his prime years. The members of the band take great pride in creating the next best thing to a live Ozzy performance that “transports you through time to experience the energy of Ozzy Osbourne,” according to Entertainment Services. As the song says, “You can’t kill rock-n-roll, it’s here to stay!” Ozzmosis proves it every time.
ONEIDA, NY
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

Three Rare OZZY OSBOURNE Tracks Released To Mark 'Down To Earth' Album's 20th Anniversary

Having recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of his "No More Tears" album with an expanded digital audio release, Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Ozzy Osbourne will mark another album anniversary this month. To commemorate the 20th anniversary of 2001's "Down To Earth", three rare Ozzy tracks — "No Place For Angels", "Dreamer" (Acoustic Version) and "Gets Me Through" (Single Version) — will be released on October 15 on digital platforms as part of a 20th anniversary expanded digital edition.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

GUS G. 'Wouldn't Say No' If OZZY OSBOURNE Asked Him To Play In His Band Again

Greek guitar virtuoso Gus G., who joined Ozzy Osbourne's band a decade ago, was asked in a new interview with Guitar World how he found out he was no longer in the legendary heavy metal singer's group. "Sharon [Osbourne, Ozzy's wife and manager] called me at home," he said. "I was kind of expecting it. They had announced a festival, and I was waiting to hear back what was going to happen. And then eventually, she gave me a call. I think it was in the middle of the night, because we have such a time zone difference. She called me in Greece, and said, 'I just wanted to let you know personally, so you don't find out online, we're going to do the farewell tour, and Zakk is coming back for that.' And I was, like, 'No worries at all. No problem.' And I thanked her for everything they had done for me. We're still on good terms, so, no problem at all."
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ZAKK WYLDE Describes Writing And Recording Process For BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's 'Doom Crew Inc.'

Zakk Wylde, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY frontman and celebrated Ozzy Osbourne guitarist, spoke to Matt Pinfield of 95.5 KLOS's "New & Approved" show about BLS's 11th studio album, "Doom Crew Inc.", which will be released on November 26 via MNRK Heavy (formerly eOne Music). He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "People ask me, 'Zakk, was there anything different about this album than any of the other ones?' I [tell them], 'No.' It depends on what side of the bed you wake up that morning and what inspires you or whatever.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Ozzy Osbourne confirms guest guitarists on next solo album

The follow-up to 2020’s awesome Ordinary Man album is looking even. star-studded now, with Ozzy Osbourne confirming new guitar guests following last year’s news that The Prince Of Darkness was working with Metallica​’s Rob Trujillo, Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith. In the latest episode...
MUSIC
bravewords.com

OZZY OSBOURNE – New Album “To Be Similar In Tone” To Ordinary Man

Ozzy Osbourne spoke to Metal Hammer about the follow-up to 2020’s Ordinary Man album and has stated 15 were recorded for the record. Ozzy said, “It’s going to be similar in tone to Ordinary Man, but I can’t describe it completely. I’ve not heard it for a while because it keeps going over to the next person to add their parts – we’re fucking around with it all the time.”
MUSIC
metalinjection

OZZY OSBOURNE Says Satan Saved Him From COVID-19

Ozzy Osbourne made a deal with the devil many moons ago, and it looks like it continues to pay off. The Prince of Darkness was recently interviewed by Metal Hammer and the topic turned to COVID-19, and how his wife, Sharon, and their granddaughter tested positive but Ozzy was somehow spared. Ozzy knew why, he had somebody special looking over him.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Z94

Ozzy Osbourne Startled His Producer with His Pandemic Target Practice

Ozzy Osbourne found a creative way to let off steam during the pandemic, even if it may be slightly dangerous. That's what the legendary metal singer's producer learned when Osbourne pulled out a couple of BB guns for practice with his own hand-painted targets. The producer in question is Andrew...
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Ozzy Osbourne Has 15 Songs Recorded for Next Album

Fans concerned about Ozzy Osbourne’s ongoing health woes can rest a little easier knowing that the Prince of Darkness is taking full advantage of the down time, continuing to work on the follow-up to his widely loved 2020 comeback album, Ordinary Man. Ozzy’s new record is once against being produced...
MUSIC
metalinjection

Metal Injection

Ozzy Osbourne made a deal with the devil many moons ago, and it looks like it continues to pay off. The Prince of Darkness...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy