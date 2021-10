In the decade since Swedish djenters Vildhjarta dropped their debut Måsstaden, the album has earned its place within the halls of Meshuggah worship. Guitarist Calle Thomer and drummer Buster Odeholm have kept themselves busy with the blackened doomcore band Humanity’s Last Breath, but the prospect of them reuniting with founding guitarist Daniel Bergström and vocalist Vilhelm Bladin was bound to excite fans of detuned syncopation. Vildhjarta essentially picks up where they left off—with 80 minutes of their distinct brand of progressive, groovy metal. While it’s quite a lot of progressive groove for one sitting, Vildhjarta’s mastery of hypnotic chaos remains inexorable on Måsstaden Under Vatten.

