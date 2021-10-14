Woman Traveling the Country Brings New Approach to Addiction
A woman in recovery who has discovered a method that has worked well for her, is traveling the country and has recently been in Presque Isle sharing her message. Cassandra Mary Bauer has found success in her program called NowLevelUp, which is a mindfulness practice to help those struggling with addiction set themselves and their minds free. The approach she uses reprograms the individual navigating system from a state of fear, to a system of love.bigcountry969.com
