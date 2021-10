Russell T. Davies’ acclaimed mini-series It’s a Sin, the British reality series The Money Maker, and French drama Special Honors: Welcome to Adulthood have taken top honors at the 2021 Mipcom Diversify TV Excellence Awards. The awards honor international television programming that challenges stereotypes, and provides a more balanced representation of marginalized groups. It’s a Sin — which tells the story of London’s gay community amid the AIDS crisis in the 1980s — won for representation of LGBTQIA+ characters, while The Money Maker won for representation of race and ethnicity, and Special Honors: Welcome to Adulthood for representation of disability, all in the best-scripted programming category. In the non-scripted categories, VICE Studios’ Shine True...

